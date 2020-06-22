Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

5 things to know for June 22: Coronavirus, Trump, NASCAR, Putin, statue removal

Article Image

Almost 1/3 of Americans could see storms that could be severe today. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details on who will be impacted by the worst of the weather.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Sunrises and sunsets will look especially stunning this week thanks to the Saharan dust plume making the 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic to the US.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

It might feel like things are going back to normal, but the first wave of coronavirus isn't over. Nearly half of US states are reporting a rise in new cases and some continue to break daily records. And in the South, more young people are testing positive for the virus. Yes, there's more testing, but health officials say the rise in cases has more to do with behavior, i.e. not wearing masks and attending large gatherings. Elsewhere in the world, the coronavirus threat remains. More than 7,000 Brazilians died of the virus in one week, and cases in Latin America have surpassed two million. Meanwhile, China and Germany have renewed lockdown measures in some areas as new clusters of cases emerge.

2. Trump

Things are tense in the White House after the President's disappointing campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend, which went on despite the coronavirus pandemic. Six staffers working in Tulsa tested positive for the virus before Trump arrived. And the turnout was much smaller than expected. Campaign officials said that more than one million people registered for the event. In reality, fewer than 6,200 people showed up. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly "pissed" at a Trump campaign manager, a source told CNN. The events of the weekend again raised concerns among some Republicans in the campaign that the reelection team hasn't adapted quickly enough to the shifting political landscape ahead of November.

3. NASCAR

A noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage stall on Sunday ahead of a scheduled race in Talledega, Alabama, the organization said. Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, and has been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism. He also called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which they did on June 10. Wallace said he was "incredibly saddened" by the noose incident, calling it a reminder of how much progress has yet to be made. NASCAR said it had launched an internal investigation into the act. By the way, the race got pushed to Monday at 3 p.m. ET, due to weather.

4. Putin

Russia's President has hinted strongly in a new interview that he will run again, if a series of constitutional amendments allowing him to do so are approved in a July 1 referendum. Under Russia's current law, Putin would be required to step down as President in 2024, when his term in office comes to an end. The amendments would pave the way for him to remain in power after his term ends, potentially until 2036. Constitutional changes were already been approved by lawmakers, and by Russia's supreme court.

5. Statue removal

The latest problematic monument to come down is a statue of Theodore Roosevelt in front of New York's Museum of Natural History. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the move after the museum had requested that it be removed. The statue features the nation's 26th President on a horse with a Native American man standing on one side and an African man standing on the other. While it was meant to celebrate Roosevelt as a "devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history," it also "communicates a racial hierarchy that the museum and members of the public have long found disturbing," the museum said. The announcement comes as several states grapple with how to handle removals of confederate monuments and other controversial statues.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

A Georgia college and an alumna are offering full scholarships to Rayshard Brooks' children

The $600,000 scholarships will cover tuition, meals, room and board.

Rappers have been saying Black lives matter for decades

Hip-hop has BEEN on this.

K-pop fans are being credited with helping disrupt Trump's rally

That shouldn't be a surprise.

About the NBA's Covid-tracking smart ring ...

Best to temper your expectations.

A widow and her late husband donated kidneys to the same man, 16 years apart

What a glimmer of hope in these trying times.

There's a petition to rename Columbus, Ohio, to 'Flavortown'

Finally, the respect that Guy Fieri deserves.

TODAY'S NUMBER

15

The percentage of visitors expected in Santorini this year compared to previous years. The coronavirus has been a major blow for Greece's most visited island.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I will lay my body across the front of that [courthouse] and they will have to arrest me before they put the statue there."

Mae Hazelton, who has been fighting for two years to keep a Confederate statue out of her Florida community.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Live jazz at this NYC apartment every week

There's a story behind these smooth sessions. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Cooler and drier week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota State Patrol starting extra speed enforcement

Image

Chris' PM Storm Coverage 6/21

Image

New sculptures added along bike trails

Image

Free COVID-19 testing at Mower County Fairgrounds

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/21

Image

Adjusting for Covid during baseball games

Image

Raising money to restore historic clock tower

Image

Adjusting summer practices due to Covid-19

Image

Barbershop Talk discusses racism in Rochester with political candidates

Image

Sean's Saturday 10pm Weather

Community Events