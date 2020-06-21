Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

An 18-year-old Latino man shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. His family is looking for justice

Article Image

CNN's Paul Vercammen is in Compton, California, where demonstrators are marching in protest after the death of 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado. The teen was working at an auto body shop when he was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.

Posted: Jun 21, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Paul Vercammen, CNN

A makeshift shrine has formed outside an autobody shop in Gardena, California, where mourners have left bouquets of flowers, balloons, notes and pictures of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was shot and killed Thursday by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy.

"He was a baby, he was a baby," Guardado's cousin, Celina Abarca, told CNN through tears on Sunday. "I don't know -- it's still not real. I close my eyes and I hope and I pray that it's not really happening."

On Sunday, Guardado's family, which hails from El Salvador, gathered at the body shop for a march to honor the late 18-year-old. They wore the blue and white of the Salvadoran flag -- and the blue and white of the Los Angeles Dodgers, of which Guardado was a fan.

"We just want answers," Celina Abarca said.

Guardado's cousins remembered him as an "energetic" and "happy" person, someone who was always willing to help people, particularly his grandmother.

Another cousin, Steve Abarca, told CNN the 18-year-old was working at the autobody shop as a security guard the night he was shot, but several questions remain unanswered about the circumstances that led to his death.

Captain Kent Wegener, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, said in a news conference Saturday that two sheriff's deputies saw Guardado in front of a business on West Redondo Beach Boulevard a few minutes before 6 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Guardado "reportedly looked toward the deputies" and "produced a handgun," Wegener said, before running down the driveway of the business. The deputies pursued Guardado and caught up to him at the rear of the business, where one deputy fired 6 rounds.

Guardado was hit in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene, Wegener said. An autopsy is pending, the Los Angeles County Coroner said.

Investigators recovered a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol at the scene that had no serial number, Wegener said. Additionally, the firearm had a illegal extended magazine that was loaded with 13 live rounds.

Steve Abarca told CNN, "I never even knew him to have any sort of gun."

Wegener said Saturday that investigators were aware of reports Guardado was working as a security guard, but he said Guardado was not recognizable as a security guard at the time of the shooting. He was not wearing a uniform, nor did he have a gun belt, Wegener said.

"He was not yet 21 years of age, which is required to be an armed security guard in the state of California," the captain said. "There is no record of a license through the California Department of Consumer Affairs Bureau of Security and Investigative Services."

Authorities obtained search warrants and collected cameras from the scene for evidence, Wegener said, but detectives are still trying to figure out if there is video footage of the shooting. At that time, authorities had no footage of the incident, Wegener told reporters.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the incident underscored the importance of body-worn cameras, which the department is still working with the county to procure.

Guardado's death took place amid widespread protest across the country, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, racial injustice and the relationship between police and communities of color.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Active weather pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising money to restore historic clock tower

Image

Adjusting summer practices due to Covid-19

Image

Barbershop Talk discusses racism in Rochester with political candidates

Image

Sean's Saturday 10pm Weather

Image

Sean's Saturday 6PM Weather

Image

Commemorating Juneteenth

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/19

Image

LGBTQ community supporting the "Black Lives Matter" Movement

Image

Local Sheriff addresses the murder of George Floyd

Image

Area dancers eager to sashay back into class

Community Events