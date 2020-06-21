Here are the top three ways this week's Saharan dust plume will affect you

The much-anticipated Saharan dust plume is now making its more than 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic to the United States.

The thick dust is clearly visible on satellite imagery, too. You can make it out by the brown sheen spreading off the African coast. It's so dense it's making it almost hard to tell where the continent ends and the ocean begins!

Forecast models call for this swath of dust, straight from the Saharan Desert and carried by the east-to-west Trade Winds, to arrive in the Southeast US beginning on Wednesday of this week.

If you haven't heard your friends talking about this "mysterious" Saharan dust plume supposedly adding yet another layer to 2020, then you've certainly seen it all over social media this past week. It's the only thing people are talking about in the world of weather.

This Saharan dust plume blowing across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa is nothing new, or even special to 2020. In fact "large plumes of Saharan dust routinely track into the Atlantic Ocean from late spring into early fall. Every so often, when the dust plume is large enough and trade winds set up just right, the dust can travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic and into the US." CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink said.

These dust plumes actually happen often during hurricane season.

Saharan dust can also impact you in several ways once it reaches land. Some of these impacts can be felt, while some are seen.

Here's the top 3 ways you'll notice next week's Saharan dust here in the US.

A difference in the sky

One of the first things you'll notice when the Saharan dust layer arrives is that your typical blue sky will have more of a milky haze to it. That milky haze is the Saharan dust! Those tiny dust particles lofted tens of thousands of feet in the air do a great job of scattering the sun's rays at dusk and dawn, too, which gives way to stunning sunrises and sunsets. So, grab those cameras!

Less tropical activity in the Atlantic

The Saharan dust to a hurricane is nothing more than extremely dry air. Hurricanes hate dry air! A hurricane needs a hot, humid and calm environment. As long as the Saharan dust is around ... it's likely you'll see the National Hurricane Center watching fewer areas in the tropics.

Dust plume allergies

The tiny dust particles that give way to beautiful sunrises and sunsets and help suppress hurricane development don't always stay at 30,000 feet. Sometimes particles can make their way to the surface, greatly affecting those with sensitive allergies.

If you find yourself reaching for a tissue this week -- or your iPhone to post yet another awesome sunset pic to Instagram -- thank the Saharan dust.