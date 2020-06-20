Clear

For Black Tulsa residents, the city's racial past and present hover over Trump rally

Article Image

On this Juneteenth, the Black community of Tulsa, Oklahoma is on edge as President Trump and thousands of his supporters head to town for the first campaign rally in months. We take a tour of the neighborhood once known as "Black Wall Street" meeting and hearing stories from local residents about this city's long history of racial trauma.

Posted: Jun 20, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Chris James, CNN

A group of young Black men stands at attention. Clad in black, they are practicing military drills at BS Roberts Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Original salute! Left face! Back at attention!"

They're preparing for a Juneteenth weekend tinged with tension, in a small city that has garnered national attention. Just a stone's throw from where these men are practicing, President Donald Trump will take the stage on Saturday for his first rally since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The men are all Tulsa natives following the tenets of the original Black Panther movement, which was created in 1966 as a force to create social reform. In that vein, they are advocating against the oppression of Black people. Although the small group is comprised of fewer than a dozen men and not affiliated with any national movement, they hope to keep the peace by employing de-escalation tactics if the rally descends into chaos.

"This is unity, this is brotherhood. All of us come from these streets out here," Akono Bey, one member of the group, told CNN. "All of us have dealt with the same problems. We all want better for our children out here. And the only way to get better is to do better."

As Tulsa braces for Trump's visit, civic leaders and others here are mindful of the city's troubled history with racial violence while also cautiously hopeful for the potential of the Black Lives Matter movement. Many are concerned about Trump's visit yet also curious if now is the moment that Tulsa will reckon with its complex racial history.

Greg Robinson, a native Tulsan running to become the first Black mayor in the city's history, says he's learning a lot from the young men. But he understands some might view them with a degree of fear, given how young Black men are often depicted.

The men have read reports of outside agitators, including white supremacists, disrupting protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death. They believe this devalues the Black Lives Matter movement, and they say they will be vigilant for potential trouble as President Trump descends on their city. While the movement is not armed, Oklahoma residents have the right to carry arms. However, they say that is only out of a need for self-defense.

"They're so much more peaceful than what society and media would have you believe," Robinson said, referring to the group. "They want an education, they want economic opportunity. They want the space to be able to express themselves and not feel like they have the police hanging over their neck."

Lasting emotional trauma

Like many American cities, Tulsa has experienced well-publicized controversies between the local police department and the Black community.

Earlier this month, two teenagers were detained by police for jaywalking after walking down the middle of a street that did not have sidewalks. Police body-cam footage and eyewitness cell phone video show some of the interaction between the officers and the teens.

In a video shot by a bystander, one of the officers is seen leaning into his police car where he had placed one of the handcuffed teens. After a few seconds, the officer is seen kicking into the car. Moments later, that officer throws the handcuffed teen out of the car and onto the sidewalk.

In police dash camera video released by the Tulsa Police Department, an officer can be seen searching the pocket of the teen who had been put in the front seat of the police car. A few minutes later, the officer can be seen kicking his legs as the teen struggles.

Although the boys were eventually released, and the Tulsa Police Department announced an investigation, the lasting emotional trauma of incidents like this one often runs deeper than some realize, Robinson says.

"A white boy wakes up and says, 'What do I want to do today?' And a black boy wakes up and says, 'What can I do today?'" Robinson said.

He hopes that as mayor he can clear a path forward in a city with a long history of racial violence, dating back to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which destroyed the Black Greenwood District and killed some 300 Black residents.

"When you look and think that we are just on the sunset of the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, and not one descendant of a victim has yet to receive justice," Robinson said. "There are still families that are being victimized by police violence, and no justice is found."

'Rally cry' for alt-right?

Anissia West is an educator and activist who has also lived in Tulsa her whole life. A descendent of Creek Freedmen, former African slaves of Muscogee Creek tribal members, West says it's crucial for Tulsa to reckon with its past as it looks to the future, starting with President Trump's rally this weekend.

She says he should have moved the rally to a different weekend.

"Juneteenth is a whole weekend celebration. It might start on Thursday and last through Sunday," she said.

She says Trump's decision to rally in Tulsa, not far away from the site of such a deadly racial massacre, is more than coincidence.

"I can't help but look at it as anything other than an act of terrorism," she said. "He knows that whether he believes he is racist or not, he knows that members of the KKK and other alt-right organizations are following him and that they will see what he is doing as a rally cry."

Although West is dismayed by the President's visit, she says she has never been prouder of her city and its response to the police killing of George Floyd.

"I've spent years protesting in Tulsa and other places in Oklahoma with really low turnouts," West said. "I was mad at Tulsa because we have a tendency to do the thing we call 'Tulsa nice,' where we're fighting for something, but we're gonna also have a barbecue. This time was different."

West strolls to a popular spot in the Greenwood District, where a large mural commemorates the neighborhood that was once known as Black Wall Street, at one time the beacon of hope for Black life.

"This is sacred space," she said. "We know this is a space where buildings were destroyed. People died here. But the spirit is still here. But we're still here, and we're going to keep building, and we're not going anywhere."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Active weather pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Commemorating Juneteenth

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/19

Image

LGBTQ community supporting the "Black Lives Matter" Movement

Image

Local Sheriff addresses the murder of George Floyd

Image

Area dancers eager to sashay back into class

Image

New youth sports guidlines released for MN

Image

The difference between allergies and coronavirus

Image

When will Minnesota employment bounce back?

Image

Bringing race discussions to the church

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/19

Community Events