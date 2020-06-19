Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta about President Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the implications it may have on coronavirus cases.
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 2:20 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 2:20 AM
