Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Trump presidency is at its absolute lowest point right now

Article Image

With mounting coronavirus concerns for his upcoming Tulsa rally, two major Supreme Court losses and his former national security adviser John Bolton's book, President Trump has had a rough week. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Everywhere Donald Trump looks right now, he sees political fires that threaten to engulf his presidency.

The Supreme Court, with two hand-picked Trump approved justices, has handed the President two stunning rebukes in the last week -- one on gay, lesbian and transgender rights in the workplace and the other, on Thursday morning, blocking the President from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for children brought to America illegally.

In Congress, Senate Republicans have shown increasing willingness to buck Trump. On Wednesday alone, every GOP senator wore a mask at a press conference announcing a package of police reforms. Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander insisted that there will be a second surge of the coronavirus and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced he would introduce legislation to protect inspectors general as he continues to seek answers from the White House on two firings from last month.

Trump's repeated attempts to suggest that the United States has effectively beaten the coronavirus are belied daily by reports that almost half the states in the country are experiencing an increase in cases. His push to return to the campaign trail on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is widely regarded as endangering public health.

Trump's absolutely tone-deaf response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis -- most notably a photo-op of Trump holding a Bible outside of St. John's church in Washington -- has been roundly criticized, including by many top former White House officials. "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people -- does not even pretend to try," said former Defense Secretary James Mattis earlier this month. "Instead he tries to divide us."

Another former Trump administration official, national security adviser John Bolton, is out with a memoir of his time in the White House that suggests, among other things, that Trump sought the help of the Chinese president in his 2020 reelection race and seemingly approved of the use of concentration camps by China. Bolton, in an interview with ABC News, said that Trump is not "fit for office" and doesn't have "the competence to carry out the job."

This series of body blows has badly damaged Trump's chances of winning a second term. His approval rating collapsed over the last month in Gallup polling. CNN's latest national poll shows Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 points. Swing-state polling shows similar gaps widening between Biden and Trump.

Add it all up and you get this: In a roller-coaster presidency, this is the lowest Trump has ever been.

And that's even taking his impeachment into account! Why? Unlike his impeachment by the House of Representatives earlier this year, Trump's actions over the past month (or so) have led to a shrinkage in his support rather than a rallying effect amongst his base.

It's too soon to declare Trump's presidency over -- there are still 138 days before the November election -- but there's no question that he now faces longer odds than ever before in his bid to win a second term.

As he so often does when faced with facts he doesn't like, Trump turns to favorable outlets -- and to Twitter -- to seek to create his own reality.

"If you look at the polls, we're way ahead of sleepy Joe in terms of enthusiasm," Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity in a phone interview on Wednesday night. "We have enthusiasm like they have never seen before, actually. And Joe has the lowest, I hear, enthusiasm on record." (Um, no.)

Of the coronavirus, Trump said: "I don't even like to talk about that, because it's fading away. It's going to fade away." (This week 10 states reported their highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.)

Following the Supreme Court's DACA ruling Thursday, Trump tweeted this:

"These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!"

He then added in a subsequent tweet: "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" (Trump has appointed two Justices -- Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts as well as Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were also appointed by Republican presidents.)

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal released Thursday afternoon, Trump seems to take credit for drawing attention to Juneteenth, a day of remembrance commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States.

"I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous," said Trump. "It's actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it." (Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia celebrate Juneteenth as a holiday.)

Trump's retreat into an alternate reality, however, won't change the actual reality. No matter how many tweets he send or how many adoring fans he packs into an indoor arena in Tulsa on Saturday, the facts are these: Trump is not only faced with the worst political outlook of his presidency but is also facing signs of a revolt from within his own party and even among those who he once relied on as trusted advisers.

Trump likes to insist that he does best when all is chaos around him and when people are counting him out. Now's his chance to prove it -- because digging out of the hole he has made for himself will be a massive task.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the description of Grassley's announcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Storms fire along the front
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN Dept. of Education asks districts to plan for next year

Image

Surf Ballroom Rebounds From Pandemic

Image

Another Wave in Olmsted County?

Image

Virtual Thursdays Downtown

Image

Rise in Mower County Cases

Image

Sean's 6am Weather 6/18

Image

Red Cross Rochester testing for COVID-19 Antibodies

Image

Downtown Alliance holding virtual Thursdays Downtown

Image

Recognizing Racial Injustices

Image

Health Inspections in CG County set to resume

Community Events