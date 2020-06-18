Clear

Diner gets big (screen) idea to keep serving in the pandemic

Article Image

One New York City diner is turning their parking lot into a venue for drive-in movies and stand up comedy shows during the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Bill Weir reports.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Bill Weir, CNN

Nothing has tested the slogan "always open" like Covid-19, even at venerable diners like the Bel Aire in Queens, New York, which hasn't locked the doors in decades.

"Oh, man, it was scary, depressing," said Kalergis Dellaportas, general manager of the institution in the Astoria neighborhood. "We've been continuously open, 24/7, for 22 years."

When business dropped 70% in the first few weeks of the pandemic and they were forced to lay off most of the veteran staff, it looked like the Bel Aire's ironman streak would snap.

"Before the stimulus package, it was bad in here," Dellaportas said.

While the diner stayed open for takeout orders, it wasn't enough to cover the loss of 180 seats.

But while Dellaportas was spitballing bailout ideas with his manager Joe Forrest, they realized that they were suddenly located next to the rarest of New York features: an empty parking lot.

"It is completely underutilized now that the bank is closed. The post office has minimal hours. And he was just like, 'Why don't we do a drive-in?'" Dellaportas said of Forrest.

Within days, they arranged an inflatable screen and within weeks, New York City's first improvised drive-in was a smashing success.

At $32 a car with a two-person minimum, patrons line up to enjoy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" or "Grease" with the sound piped through their FM radios.

After receiving orders online or through a food delivery app, Dellaportas and his crew become masked carhops, dropping bagged burgers and shakes through sunroofs and windows.

"Me and a waitress were going to bring rollerblades, really do it right," he said, harkening back to the 1950s servers on skates. "But she forgot her rollerblades."

At the height of their popularity, as post-World War II Americans started their automobile love affair, there were around 4,000 drive-in movie theaters across the US.

According to driveinmovie.com, 330 remain and many are seeing a pandemic-led renaissance. But the Bel Aire's pioneer effort may be inspiration for other struggling businesses across the country willing to turn an empty lot into revenue and a much-needed taste of better days.

To maximize profit, the Bel Aire now does two seatings -- or parkings -- opening with dueling pianos or a comedy show.

"It feels so good to be doing standup live. I'm on such a high!" said Brooklyn comedian Robyn Schall after a set where flashing headlights and honks replaced laughter and applause.

"The last few weeks, it's been hard, because without comedy, everything just seemed so much darker. Getting onstage just now, has been just the best medicine. Today is my parents' 47th wedding anniversary. And they're celebrating it in that parking lot because there's nothing else to do."

The craving for shared experience is evidenced by ticket sales.

"We basically sell out in 10 minutes," Dellaportas said.

Scalpers on Instagram are offering $200 for a $32 entry. Between the drive-in and a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, he's been able to hire back most of his staff part-time and donate some of the ticket proceeds to local charities.

Equally satisfying is how the Bel Aire has returned as a hub of human connection.

"We had next-door neighbors that hadn't seen each other in seven weeks that ended up in adjoining parking spaces. And it was just like, 'Oh my God,'" Dellaportas said. "Really upbeat people thank us constantly. They reach out with direct messages afterwards. It's an awesome feeling."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms fire along the front
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 6am Weather 6/18

Image

Red Cross Rochester testing for COVID-19 Antibodies

Image

Downtown Alliance holding virtual Thursdays Downtown

Image

Recognizing Racial Injustices

Image

Health Inspections in CG County set to resume

Image

Coping with cancer during the pandemic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/17

Image

Keeping cancer patients safe at Mayo

Image

One week of gyms reopen

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/17

Community Events