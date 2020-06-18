Clear
5 things to know for June 18: Rayshard Brooks, police, Covid-19, John Bolton, Syria

Rain continues to fall in the Mid-Atlantic and is beginning to push into the Ohio Valley and the Deep South. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details on why this pattern continues.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Good news if you're struggling with your rent or mortgage during the coronavirus crisis: Federal eviction and foreclosure moratoriums are being extended for two more months.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Rayshard Brooks

The ex-Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks last weekend has been charged with felony murder. Garrett Rolfe now faces 11 charges, some that stem from his alleged conduct after shooting the black man twice in the back during a confrontation outside a Wendy's. The Fulton County district attorney said Rolfe kicked Brooks after shooting him and failed to give timely first aid. The other officer at the scene is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks as he lay in the parking lot. The announcement sent ripples of tension through the city. Hours after the charges were announced, the Atlanta Police Department said an unusual number of officers called out sick from the late shift. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the city was still safely covered, and she hopes officers honor their commitment to protect and serve.

2. Police reform

Beyond Atlanta, jurisdictions are pushing ahead with police reform. In Los Angeles, City Council members are angling to replace some LAPD officers with unarmed responders -- and the city's police union supports the move. Those responders could include medical professionals, mental health workers and homeless outreach workers. In Washington, Democrats are moving forward with their policing reform package, setting up a full House vote for next week. Meanwhile, Confederate monuments and other historically fraught symbols are coming down across the country, and brands are reading the room. Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype. Uncle Ben's and Mrs. Butterworth's are following suit.

3. Coronavirus

In the rush to find a coronavirus vaccine, some health experts are worried that the White House's Operation Warp Speed is missing out on tried and true technologies that have over and over again resulted in successful vaccines. Instead of funding common vaccine methods used against diseases like hepatitis, flu, polio and rabies, the administration is investing as much as $2 billion in newer approaches that are promising but largely have not resulted in approved vaccines. President Trump on TV yesterday downplayed US outbreaks and said the virus is "dying out," despite rising case numbers in many states. Back on the research front, a UK study found people with Type A blood have a higher risk of catching the coronavirus and of developing severe symptoms, while people with Type O blood have a lower risk.

4. John Bolton

The Trump administration is revving up its dispute over the forthcoming book by former national security advisor John Bolton. Now, President Trump is saying he wants courts to stop its release because it could reveal government secrets. CNN and several other news outlets got early copies of the book, and among his allegations, Bolton says the President asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in winning reelection and at times casually offered to intervene in the criminal justice system for foreign leaders. According to Bolton, Trump claimed Venezuela was essentially part of the US to justify military action there, and he once asked if Finland was part of Russia. Bolton also said the President's own senior officials, perhaps including a famously loyal Mike Pompeo, mocked him behind his back.

5. Syria

Syria is bracing for even more economic devastation as the US State and Treasury departments roll out new sanctions against President Bashar al-Assad. The economic penalties are part of the newly enforced Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which is expected to trigger the most wide-reaching and aggressive economic penalties ever imposed on the country. They're designed to starve al-Assad's regime of funds and bring him back to the global negotiating table to facilitate an end to the brutal, yearslong civil war. However, the sanctions could deal a crushing blow to Syrian civilians, who already deal with widespread poverty and are highly reliant on outside aid.

Twitter has a new function that lets you tweet with your voice

Now, you can literally scream into the void!

Meat prices are surging, but fancy fake meat is getting cheaper

It's a perfect time to see if you actually like those Impossible Burgers everyone talks about.

Dr. Fauci says the baseball season should wrap up by October to avoid spreading coronavirus

Truth be told, we'll take any baseball at this point.

Could coronavirus quarantines mean the end of the office as we know it?

Turns out people like working from their couch in their pajama bottoms.

Sir Isaac Newton once suggested curing the plague with lozenges made from toad vomit

The next time you have an idea and you worry that it's bad ... just remember this.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$120 million

That's how much Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is donating to historically black colleges, calling it an "investment in America's future." Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin called on others to support such institutions to help "reverse generations of inequity in our country."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"For Mark Zuckerberg to say he's sad because he's making billions of dollars over lies being spread off of hate groups germinating on Zuckerberg's website ... it is so disingenuous."

Joe Scarborough, who said during a seven-minute on-air rant that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a danger to democracy because he, according to Scarborough, willingly allows extremism to flourish on his site. Zuckerberg previously said he was "disgusted" by President Trump's comments on nationwide anti-racism protests.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A hummingbird pool party

Just a few moments of relaxation, courtesy some very tiny birds. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30882

Reported Deaths: 1344
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10323724
Ramsey4033192
Stearns210919
Anoka177090
Dakota175874
Nobles16206
Washington80237
Olmsted78112
Rice6973
Mower6612
Kandiyohi5481
Scott5414
Clay50637
Wright3832
Todd3752
Carver2762
Sherburne2703
Freeborn2220
Lyon2222
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1642
Martin1475
St. Louis12414
Cottonwood1110
Watonwan990
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing9010
Winona8515
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa571
Unassigned5531
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault280
Mille Lacs281
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Yellow Medicine110
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Lake20
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24113

Reported Deaths: 664
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5199163
Woodbury301540
Black Hawk183855
Buena Vista16008
Dallas102927
Linn102180
Marshall94218
Wapello67526
Johnson6508
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51711
Tama42929
Scott40810
Dubuque39022
Sioux3620
Louisa35512
Wright2910
Jasper28217
Story2593
Washington2089
Plymouth2034
Warren1971
Dickinson1580
Hamilton1250
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Boone1011
Webster1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay830
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin500
Shelby500
Carroll491
Monona490
Osceola490
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe476
Benton461
Jefferson460
Hardin450
Emmet410
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Floyd211
Greene210
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Van Buren120
Adair110
Union100
Decatur90
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
