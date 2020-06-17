Clear

Rayshard Brooks opened up about the struggles of life after incarceration in an interview before his death

Article Image

Before Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer, he spoke in February with the group Reconnect about his life after incarceration and working towards redemption. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Randi Kaye, CNN

"You get treated like an animal."

Those were the words of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer this month. Brooks spoke those words in February, just a few months before his death, during an interview he gave to a company called Reconnect, which focuses on fighting incarceration.

The company had posted an ad on Craigslist, looking for people to share their stories about navigating the criminal justice system, and Brooks answered the call.

CNN obtained the 40-minute interview with the help of CNN's Political Commentator Van Jones, who said a colleague in the criminal justice field entrusted it to him.

In the video, it's clear Brooks is searching for redemption and a better life.

He reflects on life behind bars and speaks openly about the struggles he faced after making the "mistake" that put him there.

"I just feel like some of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals. We do have lives, you know, was just a mistake we made, you know, and, you know, not, not just do us, as if we are animals. You know lock us away."

Brooks told the interviewer he was arrested for false imprisonment and financial credit card fraud. He said his public defender told him he could get 10 years, so he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison.

"I'm like, 'oh my God, I have kids out here' ... so I'm trying to do the best option I can to be back to society," he said.

Brooks described being locked up 23 hours a day and told when to wake up and where to go. He said it "messed" with his mental state.

"Going through that process, it hardened me at a point, you know to like, hey, you know, I have to have my, my guard up because the world is cruel, you know, it took me through seeing different things and, you know, in the system you know it just, just makes you harden to a point," he recalled.

Brooks was critical of the criminal justice system, suggesting it did nothing to help him get out from the under the rock of a prison record. He said he tried to look for a job, but his record caught up with him at nearly every turn.

He said, "You go to filling out your application and you get to this question, 'Have you ever been convicted of a crime or have you ever been arrested?' And, you know, you sit in there like, 'oh my God ... 'I hope this doesn't, you know, hinder me from getting this job'... Then you finish up the application and you have some employers that come back to you: 'Well Mr. Brooks, unfortunately, we can't hire you due to the fact that you've been incarcerated or you've been ... arrested for this and that.'"

His reaction? "Your heart just breaks," he said. "You put up so much energy, you have so much hope, you're going out trying to provide."

Brooks added, "They're not funding us, you know, they're not saying 'hey let's give him a check ... maybe some type of help towards him getting himself back together' ... It's just a lot of pressure. You know with, you know, just having all of that on your shoulder and on your back ... Some people they just can't deal with it. You know some people say, you know, they're considering suicide."

Brooks said he was deep in debt when he got out. He had to pay court fees and restitution fees, plus provide for his wife and children. What he needed most was help from the very system that locked him up.

"I feel like it should be offered, you know, to certainly, I mean, every individual who has been through these things to be assigned to a certain person to help guide, you know, I mean that's what probation but probation is not there with you every day, like a mentor or something," he said. Brooks added: "They're not taking you out to find a job, you have to do these things on your own, you know, and I feel like it should be a way for you to have some kind of person like a mentor assigned to you to, you know, keep your track, keep you in the direction you need to be going ... yet I'm out now and I have to try to fend for myself."

Perhaps the most chilling words from Brooks in the video were these, spoken when he still had hope for a better life: "I'm trying, you know, I'm not the type of person to give up. You know, and I'm gonna keep going until I make it to where I want to be."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30882

Reported Deaths: 1344
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10323724
Ramsey4033192
Stearns210919
Anoka177090
Dakota175874
Nobles16206
Washington80237
Olmsted78112
Rice6973
Mower6612
Kandiyohi5481
Scott5414
Clay50637
Wright3832
Todd3752
Carver2762
Sherburne2703
Freeborn2220
Lyon2222
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1642
Martin1475
St. Louis12414
Cottonwood1110
Watonwan990
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing9010
Winona8515
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa571
Unassigned5531
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault280
Mille Lacs281
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Yellow Medicine110
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Lake20
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24113

Reported Deaths: 664
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5199163
Woodbury301540
Black Hawk183855
Buena Vista16008
Dallas102927
Linn102180
Marshall94218
Wapello67526
Johnson6508
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51711
Tama42929
Scott40810
Dubuque39022
Sioux3620
Louisa35512
Wright2910
Jasper28217
Story2593
Washington2089
Plymouth2034
Warren1971
Dickinson1580
Hamilton1250
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Boone1011
Webster1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay830
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin500
Shelby500
Carroll491
Monona490
Osceola490
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe476
Benton461
Jefferson460
Hardin450
Emmet410
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Floyd211
Greene210
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Van Buren120
Adair110
Union100
Decatur90
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Storms fire along the front
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Recognizing Racial Injustices

Image

Health Inspections in CG County set to resume

Image

Coping with cancer during the pandemic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/17

Image

Keeping cancer patients safe at Mayo

Image

One week of gyms reopen

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/17

Image

Wednesday farmers markets kick off in Rochester

Image

U.S. Census Bureau helps us understand pandemic impacts

Image

Warning: stay safe at the beach or pool

Community Events