Clear

Actor Danny Masterson arrested on rape charges in Los Angeles

Article Image

In 2017, actor Danny Masterson was written out of the Netflix comedy "The Ranch" amid rape allegations made against him.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role on "That '70s Show," was charged with three counts of rape, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

Masterson was arrested at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday and released shortly before 3 p.m. PT on a $3.3 million bail, according to information available on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department website.

Masterson is charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003, a press release from the District Attorney's Office said.

His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

CNN has reached out to Masterson's lawyer and representatives for comment.

In a statement to Yashar Ali, a contributor to New York Magazine and Huffington Post, Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said: "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

The statement added: "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

Authorities say Masterson, who is charged by his full name Daniel Peter Masterson, is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He also allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that year, according to the press release.

All of the alleged crimes took place at Masterson's Hollywood Hills home, authorities said.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible sentence of up to 45 years to life in state prison.

The press release from District Attorney's Office said the office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, "one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged."

Who is Danny Masterson?

Masterson is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on the period teen sitcom "That '70s Show," which aired for eight seasons on the Fox network from 1998-2006.

His character was the sarcastic best friend of Topher Grace's Eric Forman.

The show also starred Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.

Masterson would co-star with Kutcher again on Netflix's "The Ranch." He also had roles on TBS's "Men at Work" and other bit parts following his run on "That '70s Show." (TBS, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

In 2017, Netflix and producers of "The Ranch" wrote Masterson off the show amid rape allegations.

At the time, Masterson said he was "obviously very disappointed" by the decision, in a statement to CNN.

"From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit," Masterson's statement said in the 2017 statement. "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

CNN has not spoken to any of Masterson's accusers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30882

Reported Deaths: 1344
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10323724
Ramsey4033192
Stearns210919
Anoka177090
Dakota175874
Nobles16206
Washington80237
Olmsted78112
Rice6973
Mower6612
Kandiyohi5481
Scott5414
Clay50637
Wright3832
Todd3752
Carver2762
Sherburne2703
Freeborn2220
Lyon2222
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1642
Martin1475
St. Louis12414
Cottonwood1110
Watonwan990
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing9010
Winona8515
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa571
Unassigned5531
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault280
Mille Lacs281
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Yellow Medicine110
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Lake20
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24113

Reported Deaths: 664
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5199163
Woodbury301540
Black Hawk183855
Buena Vista16008
Dallas102927
Linn102180
Marshall94218
Wapello67526
Johnson6508
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51711
Tama42929
Scott40810
Dubuque39022
Sioux3620
Louisa35512
Wright2910
Jasper28217
Story2593
Washington2089
Plymouth2034
Warren1971
Dickinson1580
Hamilton1250
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Boone1011
Webster1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay830
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin500
Shelby500
Carroll491
Monona490
Osceola490
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe476
Benton461
Jefferson460
Hardin450
Emmet410
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Floyd211
Greene210
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Van Buren120
Adair110
Union100
Decatur90
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and warm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping cancer patients safe at Mayo

Image

One week of gyms reopen

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/17

Image

Wednesday farmers markets kick off in Rochester

Image

U.S. Census Bureau helps us understand pandemic impacts

Image

Warning: stay safe at the beach or pool

Image

Companies honoring Juneteenth

Image

Welcoming Diversity in Rochester

Image

Keeping Seniors Cool This Summer

Image

Fireworks Store Owner Predicts Boom

Community Events