Clear

What we know about the charges against the officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death

Article Image

CNN's Ryan Young and former federal prosecutor Laura Coates discuss the charges against the two cops involved in the killing of Rayshard Brooks.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, CNN

More than two minutes passed before two Atlanta police officers rendered first aid to Rayshard Brooks after he was shot. Now, they are facing more than a dozen charges combined for their actions.

Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru lane in Atlanta last week when police were called. After he failed a Breathalyzer test and officers tried to handcuff him, the 27-year-old Brooks struggled with officers and ran before being shot twice in the back.

The district attorney in Fulton County announced charges Wednesday against former officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan, following protests and the resignation of the city's police chief.

Here's how prosecutors outlined the charges against the pair in their arrest warrants:

Ex-officer charged with murder

Rolfe, 27, the former officer who shot Brooks, is facing a total of 11 counts.

He is charged with murder in Brooks' death and if convicted of that charge, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

"The demeanor of the officers immediately after the shooting did not reflect any fear or danger of Mr. Brooks," District Attorney Paul Howard said Wednesday.

The former officer is facing six other charges related specifically to his interactions with Brooks:

- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon linked to Brooks' death. The offense carries a possible sentence of 1 to 20 years.

- Aggravated assault for kicking Brooks. Rolfe was wearing a shoe "which, when used offensively against a person, is likely to or actually does result in serious bodily injury," an arrest warrant said. The offense carries a sentence of 1 to 20 years.

- Four counts of violation of oath by a public officer -- a felony offense under Georgia law. Each offense carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years.

Prosecutors say Rolfe broke his oath and didn't follow the police department policies when he used a Taser as Brooks ran away, failed to render timely medical aid to Brooks, shot Brooks twice in the back and failed to tell him that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.

Rolfe faces four additional charges linked to the third shot he fired, a bullet that hit an occupied vehicle in the Wendy's lot.

- Three aggravated assault charges related to the three people who were inside the vehicle.

- One count of criminal damage of property in the first degree for damaging the vehicle "in a manner so as to endanger human life by shooting it with a handgun."

Rolfe was fired from the police department following the shooting.

Another officer facing 3 charges

The other officer, Devin Brosnan, did not shoot Brooks but has been charged for his actions in the incident.

Brosnan, 26, is facing an aggravated assault charge for standing or stepping on Brooks' shoulder while he was lying on the ground, prosecutors said. The offense carries a sentence of 1 to 20 years.

Howard told reporters on Wednesday that Brosnan has "admitted that he stood on the body of Mr. Brooks."

Brosnan was also charged with two violations of oath of office, prosecutors said.

He violated the police department policy when he stood on Brooks after he was shot, his warrant said. Howard said it was an "unauthorized weaponless control technique which the city of Atlanta prohibits."

The other violation stems from failing to render timely medical aid to Brooks.

Brosnan is still on the force but was placed on administrative duty following Brooks' death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30882

Reported Deaths: 1344
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10323724
Ramsey4033192
Stearns210919
Anoka177090
Dakota175874
Nobles16206
Washington80237
Olmsted78112
Rice6973
Mower6612
Kandiyohi5481
Scott5414
Clay50637
Wright3832
Todd3752
Carver2762
Sherburne2703
Freeborn2220
Lyon2222
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1642
Martin1475
St. Louis12414
Cottonwood1110
Watonwan990
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing9010
Winona8515
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa571
Unassigned5531
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault280
Mille Lacs281
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Yellow Medicine110
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Lake20
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24113

Reported Deaths: 664
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5199163
Woodbury301540
Black Hawk183855
Buena Vista16008
Dallas102927
Linn102180
Marshall94218
Wapello67526
Johnson6508
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51711
Tama42929
Scott40810
Dubuque39022
Sioux3620
Louisa35512
Wright2910
Jasper28217
Story2593
Washington2089
Plymouth2034
Warren1971
Dickinson1580
Hamilton1250
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Boone1011
Webster1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay830
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin500
Shelby500
Carroll491
Monona490
Osceola490
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe476
Benton461
Jefferson460
Hardin450
Emmet410
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Floyd211
Greene210
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Van Buren120
Adair110
Union100
Decatur90
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and warm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping cancer patients safe at Mayo

Image

One week of gyms reopen

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/17

Image

Wednesday farmers markets kick off in Rochester

Image

U.S. Census Bureau helps us understand pandemic impacts

Image

Warning: stay safe at the beach or pool

Image

Companies honoring Juneteenth

Image

Welcoming Diversity in Rochester

Image

Keeping Seniors Cool This Summer

Image

Fireworks Store Owner Predicts Boom

Community Events