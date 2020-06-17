Clear

A Georgia cop pointed a gun at a group of teens. Neighbors stepped in to protect them

Article Image

In video posted to social media and in bodycam footage, a Georgia police officer can be seen with his gun drawn on a group of black teenagers after a nearby business reported the teens had a gun and were fighting.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch and Nicole Chavez, CNN

When Shanelle Ladd spotted a group of black teenagers with their hands up in front of police, she parked her car and started recording.

"Please, sir. They are kids," she shouted at the top of her voice, telling a Clayton County police officer. "Why you got a gun out?"

Ladd's video of the Monday encounter in Jonesboro, Georgia, has circulated on social media, renewing demands for change from community members, including rapper T.I., amid a nationwide debate over racial justice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"My thought was -- I'm a mom," Ladd told CNN. "I have to protect these kids."

Police responded Monday to reports that a group of teenagers had a handgun and were fighting in a store's parking lot, Clayton County Police said in a statement. Surveillance video released by police and reviewed by CNN does not show any fighting.

When an officer arrived at the store, police said, the teens were no longer there but were spotted shortly after, walking down the street.

A 17-minute video from the unidentified officer's body camera released Tuesday shows the interactions between the teens and the officer.

The officer pulled over after he saw the teens, drew his handgun as he exited the car and began yelling "Stop, all of y'all stop" as he walked toward the teens.

"Due to the allegation that the juveniles were in possession of a gun, the officer approached them with his duty weapon drawn and pointed at the juveniles," the police department said in a statement.

The officer then tried to calm the teens several times to convey what he's trying to do, even as bystanders gather around shouting, adding to the rising tension.

"Listen to me, so you don't get hurt," the officer can be heard saying in the body camera footage. "Don't move, don't move... please, I don't want to hurt one of y'all."

The officer kept his handgun out for more than 4 minutes, pointing at the ground, as the teens stood in a grassy area with their hands over their heads.

"What just happened at the store?" the officer can be heard asking in the video. "Why does the guy think you have a gun?"

As the officer spoke to the teens, bystanders approached the area, calling him out.

"People got out in their cars around me," Ladd told CNN. "There were about 30 of us, telling the kids to remain calm and begging the officer to put his gun down."

The officer called for backup after he told dispatch about a "crowd forming around me."

The officer holstered the handgun when another officer arrives and both begin searching the teens, according to the body camera footage. Police said none of the teens were carrying a gun.

Police said the teens "were cooperative and remained with their hands visible as instructed," which can be seen in Ladd's video.

After searching the teens, the officers returned to the store with the teens and asked them about whether they had a gun. The teens told them they had a BB gun — which resembles a semi-automatic pistol — and directed officers to the nearby bushes where they had tossed it, police said.

"It's five of y'all. It's one of me. Nobody got hurt, y'all listened to me. That was great. I don't want to die y'all," the officer told the teens when they were back in the store.

"Listen you are not in trouble," the officer can be heard telling one of the teens in the body camera video. "You can get hurt, you shouldn't have BB guns... I got kids just like you," he said at another point.

The teens were not arrested and no charges were filed, police said.

"I thought I was gonna die because I've seen all these black kids dying and to have myself in that, it was just crazy," Kamari Moore, one of the teens involved in the incident, told reporters on Tuesday.

Moore and Ladd along with local activists and rapper T.I. also spoke with reporters.

"Why are only people of color, young black boys, young black girls being gunned down into the hands of policemen and using excuses like BB guns?" T.I. said. "They have white boys, they got real rifles they go hunting, every day, every week with their grandparents and parents. They aren't being held at gunpoint."

For Ladd, the incident was alarming and just another reminder that changes in policing are needed.

"Every black child is not a suspect. We should not be treated that way," Ladd told CNN. "They need to be better and building and respecting the communities they are in and not working against us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30882

Reported Deaths: 1344
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10323724
Ramsey4033192
Stearns210919
Anoka177090
Dakota175874
Nobles16206
Washington80237
Olmsted78112
Rice6973
Mower6612
Kandiyohi5481
Scott5414
Clay50637
Wright3832
Todd3752
Carver2762
Sherburne2703
Freeborn2220
Lyon2222
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1642
Martin1475
St. Louis12414
Cottonwood1110
Watonwan990
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing9010
Winona8515
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa571
Unassigned5531
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault280
Mille Lacs281
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Yellow Medicine110
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Lake20
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24113

Reported Deaths: 664
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5199163
Woodbury301540
Black Hawk183855
Buena Vista16008
Dallas102927
Linn102180
Marshall94218
Wapello67526
Johnson6508
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51711
Tama42929
Scott40810
Dubuque39022
Sioux3620
Louisa35512
Wright2910
Jasper28217
Story2593
Washington2089
Plymouth2034
Warren1971
Dickinson1580
Hamilton1250
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Boone1011
Webster1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay830
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin500
Shelby500
Carroll491
Monona490
Osceola490
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe476
Benton461
Jefferson460
Hardin450
Emmet410
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Floyd211
Greene210
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Van Buren120
Adair110
Union100
Decatur90
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and warm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 6/17

Image

What to do if a closed business is still making automatic withdrawals

Image

VP Pence visits Forest City

Image

RPD working on community engagement

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/16

Image

Protests continue across country

Image

VP visits Sally's

Image

Baseball back in North Iowa

Image

Peaceful protest disrupted in viral video

Image

VP tours Winnebago Industries

Community Events