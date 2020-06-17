Clear
Florida, Arizona and Texas report record number of daily Covid-19 cases this week

A group of 16 friends went out to a crowded Florida bar to celebrate a birthday have all tested positive for coronavirus. They're telling CNN's Chris Cuomo that it was too soon to be around large crowds, and going out without a mask was a mistake.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 6:40 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Loosening restrictions and increasing public gatherings may make it seem as though the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over, but just this week Florida, Texas and Arizona set daily records for new cases.

The states are among 21 across the nation seeing increasing trends in new cases from one week to the next. More than 2 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus and 116,962 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health experts are warning that more infections and deaths are in store as states continue their reopening plans.

"We may be done with the pandemic, but the pandemic is not done with us," Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said Tuesday.

Florida recorded almost 2,800 new coronavirus cases on Monday -- the highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day the state has seen, according to the Florida Department of Health. Despite the increase, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that the state will not shut down.

"We're going to go forward. We're going to continue to protect the most vulnerable," DeSantis said. "We're going to urge, continue to advise, particularly our elderly population to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds."

Arizona reached a record-high daily number of cases on Tuesday, as did Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attributed the increase to an outbreak at an assisted living facility and delayed reporting.

But the state's hospitalization rate, a number officials monitor to ensure the healthcare system isn't overwhelmed, has been increasing as well.

Nationwide reopenings coupled with the flouting of personal safety measures has led researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington to increase their projections of Covid-19 deaths this summer.

"Unless we are effective at other things like wearing a mask, avoiding contact, it's going to pretty inexorably lead to the second wave," IHME Dr. Chris Murray told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

How states are trending

21 states are seeing upward trends in newly reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.

• 8 states are seeing steady numbers of newly reported cases: Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah and Washington.

• 21 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

The second wave may be coming, but we aren't out of the first yet

Early on, it looked as though the finish line for the pandemic was the end of summer. And even though experts no longer see that as the case, many Americans are eager to return to a sense of normalcy.

Murray expects a "second wave" to begin late August, with the US reaching more than 201,000 coronavirus deaths by October 1.

But rates of coronavirus cases in the US haven't yet dropped to a level low enough to call the first wave over.

As the virus spreads, it appears to be following highways, researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania said Tuesday.

People are leaving their homes now that more places are opening. As more people interact with others, the disease spreads, the researchers found.

Navajo Nation institutes lockdowns

The Navajo Nation, which surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the US, announced weekend lockdowns on Tuesday that are intended to reduce infections.

The first is expected Friday to Monday, and the next will take place the following weekend, according to the release.

"We have to keep doing what we're doing by wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend lockdowns, staying home, and maintaining a six-foot distance from others. Now is not the time to back down. Let's not back down! Wear your masks, practice social distancing, and wash your hands," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a news release.

The Navajo Nation spans parts of New Mexio, Utah and Arizona, which has seen a large increase in new cases. The Native American territory reported a population of 173,667 on the 2020 census.

Texas mayors want mandatory masks to mitigate the spread

Nine Texas mayors, including the top officials in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, have urged the state's governor to require face masks to stop the virus from spreading in their cities.

"If mayors are given the opportunity to require face coverings, we believe our cities will be ready to help reduce the spread of this disease," the mayors said in a letter to Abbott.

New research supports the case for wearing masks to reduce spread.

In a study reported Tuesday, researchers estimated between 230,000 and 450,000 cases of the virus were prevented in the states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

"The findings suggest that requiring face mask use in public might help in mitigating COVID-19 spread," wrote Wei Lyu and George Wehby, with the Department of Health Management and Policy at the University of Iowa's College of Public Health.

Also in hopes of mitigating spread, the nonprofit Resolve to Save Lives headed by former US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Tom Frieden released a new contact tracing playbook Tuesday.

The guide will supplement CDC efforts to give local public health departments detailed guidance on how they can keep the virus from spreading further.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30693

Reported Deaths: 1335
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10281720
Ramsey3992190
Stearns210819
Anoka176090
Dakota173074
Nobles16206
Washington79937
Olmsted77812
Rice6943
Mower6512
Kandiyohi5461
Scott5364
Clay50636
Wright3782
Todd3732
Carver2712
Sherburne2672
Freeborn2200
Lyon2142
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1632
Martin1435
St. Louis12314
Cottonwood1100
Watonwan980
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing909
Winona8415
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa561
Unassigned5631
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca330
Mille Lacs281
Faribault270
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Fillmore201
Swift201
Brown192
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Redwood100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24016

Reported Deaths: 657
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5175163
Woodbury300839
Black Hawk183654
Buena Vista15956
Dallas102926
Linn101980
Marshall94118
Wapello67526
Johnson6438
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51011
Tama42929
Scott40710
Dubuque38722
Sioux3590
Louisa35512
Wright2930
Jasper28217
Story2552
Washington2089
Plymouth2014
Warren1971
Dickinson1510
Hamilton1230
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10814
Boone1011
Webster991
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay770
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin490
Monona490
Osceola490
Shelby490
Carroll481
Jefferson470
Monroe476
Benton461
Hardin450
Cerro Gordo441
Marion420
Jones410
Harrison400
Lee401
Emmet390
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Greene210
Floyd201
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Keokuk150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Adair110
Van Buren110
Union100
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Decatur70
Unassigned60
Wayne50
Fremont40
Worth40
