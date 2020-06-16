Clear

Why will no one in the White House wear a mask?

Article Image

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta responds to seeing Trump administration officials going against the White House Coronavirus Task Force and CDC guidance by not wearing a mask during a Rose Garden event.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

In the Rose Garden on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced an executive order designed to make police more accountable to the communities they serve. He did so without a mask on. And by the look of a video the White House sent out on Twitter shortly afterward, almost no one in attendance wore a mask either.

In Iowa on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence stopped at a diner named "Sally's Restaurant" to greet people. He did not wear a mask. Later, Pence toured a Winnebago factory -- again without wearing a mask.

(Pence also published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal insisting that we are not on the verge of a second wave of the coronavirus).

In Washington, DC, Monday night, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were spotted having dinner on the outdoor patio of a restaurant near the White House. Neither man wore a mask.

Those three moments come against this backdrop: Coronavirus cases are increasing in 18 states, and a new projection by one respected model suggests that a total of more than 200,000 Americans could be dead from Covid-19 by October 1.

They also come less than 24 hours after Trump asserted bizarrely that "if we stop testing right now, we'd have very few cases, if any." And less than 12 hours after The New York Times first reported that Pence, on a call with governors, had insisted, contrary to established facts, that they should tell constituents that the reason for the increase in coronavirus cases was due to an increase in testing across the country.

And all of this is happening just five days from Trump's planned return to the campaign trail in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- at an indoor arena that fits 19,000 people and where mask wearing is not mandatory.

It's a remarkable disconnect.

On the one hand, Trump, his allies and his supporters seem absolutely intent on behaving as though coronavirus is something of the past, something that the United States -- thanks to this President -- has crushed.

"I just want to say we've done incredibly well," Trump said in his remarks Tuesday afternoon. "We're doing well. Things are happening that nobody can even believe. Our country is opening up. And it's opening up rapidly."

On the other, virtually every doctor, medical professional and infectious disease expert has said that mask wearing is the single best defense against a second surge of the virus as the county begins to reopen.

In a study released by the National Academy of Sciences earlier this month, the authors concluded this:

"Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic. This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public."

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been recommending mask-wearing when outside since last month. Here's the guidance:

"In addition, CDC also recommends that everyone wear cloth face coverings when leaving their homes, regardless of whether they have fever or symptoms of COVID-19. This is because of evidence that people with COVID-19 can spread the disease, even when they don't have any symptoms."

In addition to the very clear medical guidance from experts and his own administration, there's the fact that Trump, as president, is looked to by many Americans for guidance as to how the ongoing fight against coronavirus should be handled.

When the President, the vice president and practically everyone around them doesn't wear masks (even when 6 feet of social distance is clearly impossible to maintain) the message is clear: Masks aren't necessary.

When the President makes clear, as Trump has done time and time again, that he chooses not to wear a mask because he doesn't like how it looks, that makes the message all the more powerful.

And when he mocks former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask, well, I mean if anyone misses that Trump message -- masks are unnecessary and for wimps -- then you may need to make sure your spinal cord is still connected to your brain stem.

What's so depressing about all of this is that mask wearing (or not) doesn't have to be political. In fact, it shouldn't be political.

This isn't about partisanship. This is about public health. And whether you're worried about getting the coronavirus isn't the point! You wear a mask to protect other people! Especially those who are older or have pre-existing medical conditions -- since we know Covid-19 is far more dangerous to them.

Winning the fight against the coronavirus requires that we all understand we're in this together. What Trump and Pence are doing is seeking to divide us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30693

Reported Deaths: 1335
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10281720
Ramsey3992190
Stearns210819
Anoka176090
Dakota173074
Nobles16206
Washington79937
Olmsted77812
Rice6943
Mower6512
Kandiyohi5461
Scott5364
Clay50636
Wright3782
Todd3732
Carver2712
Sherburne2672
Freeborn2200
Lyon2142
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1632
Martin1435
St. Louis12314
Cottonwood1100
Watonwan980
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing909
Winona8415
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa561
Unassigned5631
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca330
Mille Lacs281
Faribault270
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Fillmore201
Swift201
Brown192
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Redwood100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24016

Reported Deaths: 657
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5175163
Woodbury300839
Black Hawk183654
Buena Vista15956
Dallas102926
Linn101980
Marshall94118
Wapello67526
Johnson6438
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51011
Tama42929
Scott40710
Dubuque38722
Sioux3590
Louisa35512
Wright2930
Jasper28217
Story2552
Washington2089
Plymouth2014
Warren1971
Dickinson1510
Hamilton1230
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10814
Boone1011
Webster991
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay770
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin490
Monona490
Osceola490
Shelby490
Carroll481
Jefferson470
Monroe476
Benton461
Hardin450
Cerro Gordo441
Marion420
Jones410
Harrison400
Lee401
Emmet390
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Greene210
Floyd201
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Keokuk150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Adair110
Van Buren110
Union100
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Decatur70
Unassigned60
Wayne50
Fremont40
Worth40
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Warm and breezy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vice President Lands in Mason City

Image

Sean Weather 6/16

Image

Rochester Area Restore open for business

Image

Art exhibit of local essential workers coming soon

Image

Meat prices expected to drop

Image

Honkers eager to start season; expect July restart

Image

A Nontraditional Graduation Ceremony

Image

IA Lawmakers Extend To-Go Alcohol Sales

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/15

Image

Progress continues on the River City Renaissance Project

Community Events