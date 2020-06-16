Clear

Philadelphia court supervisor fired after video shows him tearing down signs and saying black lives don't matter

Article Image

An employee of Philadelphia Family Court was fired after video surfaced showing him ripping signs off a fence and responding to someone who says "Black lives matter" with "not to me, they don't," a court spokesperson said.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Lauren del Valle

An employee of Philadelphia Family Court was fired Monday after video surfaced showing him ripping signs off a fence and responding to someone who says "Black lives matter" with "not to me, they don't," a court spokesperson said.

The spokesperson confirmed the person in the video, Michael Henkel, was fired from his job as a supervisor writ server based on multiple violations of the state court system's Code of Conduct and the Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Policy.

"The Court takes this incident very seriously and believes Mr. Henkel's behavior as shown in the video is egregious and totally unacceptable for an employee of the Courts," family court spokesperson Martin O'Rourke said in a statement.

CNN has not been able to reach Henkel for comment or to verify what led up to the incident in the recording.

As the man in the video is taking posters off a fence near a Philadelphia playground, he says to someone off camera, "My taxes pay for this place, just so you know. so I can do whatever I want...I'm always around here too."

A woman responded, "Great. I live right here. ... Black Lives Matter!" The man then said, "Not to me, they don't," as he continued to take the signs down.

The identity of the other person speaking in the video is not known.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30693

Reported Deaths: 1335
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10281720
Ramsey3992190
Stearns210819
Anoka176090
Dakota173074
Nobles16206
Washington79937
Olmsted77812
Rice6943
Mower6512
Kandiyohi5461
Scott5364
Clay50636
Wright3782
Todd3732
Carver2712
Sherburne2672
Freeborn2200
Lyon2142
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1632
Martin1435
St. Louis12314
Cottonwood1100
Watonwan980
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing909
Winona8415
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa561
Unassigned5631
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca330
Mille Lacs281
Faribault270
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Fillmore201
Swift201
Brown192
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Redwood100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24016

Reported Deaths: 657
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5175163
Woodbury300839
Black Hawk183654
Buena Vista15956
Dallas102926
Linn101980
Marshall94118
Wapello67526
Johnson6438
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51011
Tama42929
Scott40710
Dubuque38722
Sioux3590
Louisa35512
Wright2930
Jasper28217
Story2552
Washington2089
Plymouth2014
Warren1971
Dickinson1510
Hamilton1230
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10814
Boone1011
Webster991
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay770
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin490
Monona490
Osceola490
Shelby490
Carroll481
Jefferson470
Monroe476
Benton461
Hardin450
Cerro Gordo441
Marion420
Jones410
Harrison400
Lee401
Emmet390
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Greene210
Floyd201
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Keokuk150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Adair110
Van Buren110
Union100
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Decatur70
Unassigned60
Wayne50
Fremont40
Worth40
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Warm and breezy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vice President Lands in Mason City

Image

Sean Weather 6/16

Image

Rochester Area Restore open for business

Image

Art exhibit of local essential workers coming soon

Image

Meat prices expected to drop

Image

Honkers eager to start season; expect July restart

Image

A Nontraditional Graduation Ceremony

Image

IA Lawmakers Extend To-Go Alcohol Sales

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/15

Image

Progress continues on the River City Renaissance Project

Community Events