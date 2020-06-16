Clear

A black sheriff says the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks was 'justified.' Atlanta's mayor and protesters disagree

Article Image

Georgia sheriff Alfonzo Williams, defends the officers' use of lethal force against Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was shot while running from police outside of a Wendy's, after resisting arrest.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Christina Maxouris, CNN

One day before charges could be filed against the ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks, a black Georgia sheriff said the shooting was justified.

Brooks, 27, was killed by an Atlanta police officer Friday night outside a Wendy's restaurant after failing a sobriety test, taking an officer's Taser and running away.

That officer, Garrett Rolfe, was fired after footage showed him shooting at Brooks multiple times from the back as Brooks ran. A second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative duty.

The Atlanta police chief promptly resigned. The mayor called the killing of the black man a "murder."

But Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said Rolfe's actions were "completely justified."

"We saw in the video that Brooks is engaged in a fight with the officers," said Williams, whose county is about 160 miles east of Atlanta.

"Brooks is able to take a non-lethal weapon, a Taser, away from one of the officers, and he flees," Williams said Tuesday. "Brooks turned back to the officers and fired the Taser."

Footage shows the deployed Taser apparently missed the officers.

Williams said Brooks' use of the device was extremely dangerous because it could have immobilized the officer for several seconds, possibly allowing Brooks to steal the officer's gun or seriously injure him.

"If an officer is hit with that Taser, all of his muscles will be locked up, and he'll have the inability to move and to respond," Williams said.

"This was a completely justified shooting."

Law enforcement analyst disagrees

Footage shows that early in the encounter, an officer asked Brooks whether he could pat him down, and Brooks agreed.

"Now you know he's not in possession of a firearm or any other deadly weapon," CNN law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey said.

After Brooks stole the officer's Taser, ran away and apparently fired it toward police from a distance, it's very unlikely he'd be able to deploy it a second time, Ramsey said.

"Once you fire the Taser, it has to recycle before it can be used again," said Ramsey, a former Philadelphia police commissioner. "I would doubt very seriously if most citizens would even know how to operate a Taser."

So instead of shooting Brooks, Ramsey said the officer could have continued the foot pursuit and used his radio to call for backup. He noted that Brooks' car was still in the parking lot of the Wendy's.

"You've got the car. You've asked for his driver's license. You know who he is. So even if you don't get him right now, you can get him later," Ramsey said.

Protesters say excessive force must stop

For the past three weeks, protesters across the country have demanded an end to systemic racism following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

And Brooks' death renewed calls for more police reforms.

Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce was one of the protesters who denounced police brutality.

"I know one day I'll die a black man ... but I don't want to die because I'm a black man," he said.

Newly released records from Atlanta police show Rolfe, the now-fired officer who killed Brooks, was the subject of a 2016 use-of-force complaint. That resulted in a written reprimand in 2017.

CNN has reached out to the department for more information on the records and has also reached out to the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Rolfe and Brosnan have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

'I can never get my husband back'

Brooks was a father of three young daughters -- ages 1, 2, and 8 -- and a 13-year-old stepson. He had spent much of Friday celebrating his daughter's 8th birthday ahead of a planned birthday party on Saturday.

Family attorneys say the 8-year-old daughter waited for her father in her birthday dress that morning. But he never came home.

"There is no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what's been done," Brooks' widow Tomika Miller said Monday. "I can never get my husband back. I can never get my best friend. I can never tell my daughter, 'He's coming to take you skating or swimming lessons.'"

"It's going to be a long time before this family heals."

Brooks' niece Chassidy Evans said she had been following the protests against police brutality. But "this time it landed on our front doorstep."

"Not only are we hurt, we are angry. When does this stop?" she said. "We're not only pleading for justice. We're pleading for change."

A decision on possible charges is coming soon

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said a decision on whether charges will be filed in the Brooks case could come as early as Wednesday. Those charges, he said, could range from voluntary manslaughter to murder.

"If this had been a civilian, there's a possibility charges would have been lodged against them already," he said.

"What I think people around the country are saying is: 'We want one system so that both the police and citizens are treated equally.' That's what we are hoping to do by making our decision on Wednesday."

Howard said he watched footage of the encounter and didn't understand why it escalated to a deadly shooting as Brooks was running away.

"At that time, under Georgia law, unless Mr. Brooks posed an imminent threat of bodily harm ... was it necessary for (the officer) to shoot Mr. Brooks to save his life or to save someone else's life?" the district attorney said.

"Because if Mr. Brooks was shot for some other reason, then it is not justified."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30693

Reported Deaths: 1335
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10281720
Ramsey3992190
Stearns210819
Anoka176090
Dakota173074
Nobles16206
Washington79937
Olmsted77812
Rice6943
Mower6512
Kandiyohi5461
Scott5364
Clay50636
Wright3782
Todd3732
Carver2712
Sherburne2672
Freeborn2200
Lyon2142
Benton1933
Steele1750
Blue Earth1632
Martin1435
St. Louis12314
Cottonwood1100
Watonwan980
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Goodhue947
Crow Wing909
Winona8415
Otter Tail831
Carlton800
Chisago801
Polk672
Dodge590
Itasca5912
Chippewa561
Unassigned5631
McLeod540
Morrison541
Le Sueur521
Pennington510
Becker500
Isanti500
Meeker501
Douglas480
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca330
Mille Lacs281
Faribault270
Rock250
Sibley252
Beltrami230
Wabasha210
Fillmore201
Swift201
Brown192
Norman170
Wilkin153
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Big Stone130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Redwood100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Clearwater50
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24016

Reported Deaths: 657
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5175163
Woodbury300839
Black Hawk183654
Buena Vista15956
Dallas102926
Linn101980
Marshall94118
Wapello67526
Johnson6438
Crawford6222
Muscatine57443
Pottawattamie51011
Tama42929
Scott40710
Dubuque38722
Sioux3590
Louisa35512
Wright2930
Jasper28217
Story2552
Washington2089
Plymouth2014
Warren1971
Dickinson1510
Hamilton1230
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10814
Boone1011
Webster991
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay770
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor740
Clinton681
Des Moines662
Cherokee590
Guthrie593
Cedar541
Franklin490
Monona490
Osceola490
Shelby490
Carroll481
Jefferson470
Monroe476
Benton461
Hardin450
Cerro Gordo441
Marion420
Jones410
Harrison400
Lee401
Emmet390
Sac380
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Davis341
Humboldt341
Iowa340
Madison342
Hancock320
Lyon310
Pocahontas300
Fayette280
Delaware271
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Butler232
Grundy230
Greene210
Floyd201
Kossuth190
Ida180
Appanoose173
Page160
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Keokuk150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Howard120
Adair110
Van Buren110
Union100
Montgomery92
Adams80
Mitchell80
Ringgold80
Decatur70
Unassigned60
Wayne50
Fremont40
Worth40
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Warm and breezy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vice President Lands in Mason City

Image

Sean Weather 6/16

Image

Rochester Area Restore open for business

Image

Art exhibit of local essential workers coming soon

Image

Meat prices expected to drop

Image

Honkers eager to start season; expect July restart

Image

A Nontraditional Graduation Ceremony

Image

IA Lawmakers Extend To-Go Alcohol Sales

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/15

Image

Progress continues on the River City Renaissance Project

Community Events