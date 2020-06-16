Clear

Boston Dynamics' robot dog is now on sale for $74,500

Article Image

Boston Dynamics is making its famous robot, "Spot," available for commercial and industrial purpose in the US. The "Explorer" model starts at $74,500.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Want a dog without the pain of house training it? Or feeding or walking it? Well, you still can't have one, but Boston Dynamics has begun selling Spot, its robotic dog, to businesses. Spot is up for any task without the need for treats.

The company announced that businesses can pre-order Spot for a mere $74,500. The four-legged agile robot has garnered attention for the tasks it can perform, which include running, climbing stairs, and even reminding people to practice social distancing in the Covid-19 era.

Tuesday's announcement opens availability up for the dog, which was previously used exclusively by "domestic and international businesses and research facilities," the website said. It's generally used for inspections on construction sites or similar situations.

"The combination of Spot's sophisticated software and high performance mechanical design enables the robot to augment difficult or dangerous human work," Marc Raibert, chairman and founder of Boston Dynamics, said in a release. "Now you can use Spot to increase human safety in environments and tasks where traditional automation hasn't been successful."

Spot is quite athletic. It can run about 5.2 feet per second, has cameras for eyes that give it a 360-degree range of vision, is dust- and water-proof, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

The dog will ship in 6 to 8 weeks.

Spot's history

Boston Dynamics first introduced Spot in 2015. An introductory video collected 7.3 millions views, and additional videos about Spot have continued to draw attention over the years. After all, this robotic canine can twerk and moonwalk, and received an outpouring of sympathy on social media when its creators released a video of researchers kicking the dog to demonstrate its balance.

Boston Dynamics started in 1992 as a spinoff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and was purchased by Google in 2013. Four years later, Google sold the company to Japan's SoftBank -- one of the firms behind Pepper, which is billed as the world's first robot capable of reading human emotions.

--CNN's Michelle Toh and Jessie Yeung contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Warm and breezy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vice President Lands in Mason City

Image

Sean Weather 6/16

Image

Rochester Area Restore open for business

Image

Art exhibit of local essential workers coming soon

Image

Meat prices expected to drop

Image

Honkers eager to start season; expect July restart

Image

A Nontraditional Graduation Ceremony

Image

IA Lawmakers Extend To-Go Alcohol Sales

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/15

Image

Progress continues on the River City Renaissance Project

Community Events