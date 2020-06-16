Clear

Model projects 200,000 people in the US could die from coronavirus by October

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains that one current model's prediction of 200,000 deaths in the US from Covid-19 by October may be an underprediction.

The United States could see more than 200,000 deaths from Covid-19 by October 1, a closely watched model predicted Monday as states continue to reopen.

More than 2 million have been infected by the virus and 116,125 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Though many states are seeing improved conditions, the pandemic has not yet reached its conclusion. The projection comes as 18 states are still seeing an upward trend in new cases.

"Increased mobility and premature relaxation of social distancing led to more infections, and we see it in Florida, Arizona, and other states," said Ali Mokdad, one of the creators of the model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

"This means more projected deaths."

Although daily death rates are expected in drop in June and July, the model forecasts a second hike in deaths through September, culminating in 201,129 by October 1.

The model's certainty decreases the further out in time it projects.

Projections such as the one from the IHME, as well as metrics on infections and hospitalizations, are important as states decide how to proceed. Looking at the infection rates currently, Dr. Anthony Fauci told British newspaper The Telegraph, it will likely be months before life can return to normal again.

How states are trending

  • 18 states trending upward in newly reported cases from one week to the next: California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alaska and Hawaii.
  • 10 states are seeing steady numbers of newly reported cases: Washington, Utah, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Maine and Rhode Island.
  • 22 states with a downward trend: Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Delaware.

States decide whether to continue to reopen as virus spreads

Some states seeing rising coronavirus cases may have to decide if they will continue reopening as planned.

Although Arkansas recorded 731 new cases -- its largest spike since the pandemic began -- the state still will move into phase two of reopening, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"We can't have life on hold for six months to a year until there's a vaccination," said Hutchinson. "We have to be able to carry on life and business."

North Carolina's next steps are not yet clear as the state sees positive rates of tests and hospitalizations. Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Monday that he would announce early next week whether the state will still open under phase three later this month.

The city of Austin, Texas, has already taken action, extending stay home orders through August 15, Mayor Steve Adler tweeted Monday.

There has been a rise in cases of coronavirus in the city, Adler said. Meanwhile, Texas reported a record high of 2,326 hospitalizations due to coronavirus on Monday.

New Jersey is among the states with the lowest trend in new cases in the country, but Gov. Phil Murphy said that does not equal clearance to throw out precautions.

"We're not just going to throw up our doors all at once as other states have done," Murphy said. "We've already paid a huge, huge almost unfathomable price."

Who is getting sick

A new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sheds some light on the demographic breakdown of who is getting sick with the virus in the US and how they have fared.

Of the 1,761,503 cases of coronavirus between January 22 and May 30, 14% were hospitalized, 2% were admitted to the intensive care unit and 5% died.

The latest figures confirm that older people, minorities and those with preexisting health conditions are at highest risk of death.

Globally, about one in five people have an underlying health condition that put them at increased risk of getting severely ill from coronavirus, according to a study published in the journal Lancet Global Health on Monday.

Many of those may have conditions that have not been diagnosed or are not known to the health system, the researchers, from institutions around the world including the United Kingdom, United States and China, wrote in the study.

Learning more about the virus

Health professionals are hoping to protect people from the virus by learning more about it.

The National Institutes of Health launched a national database to collect medical information on US coronavirus patients to learn more.

"This effort aims to transform clinical information into knowledge urgently needed to study COVID-19, including health risk factors that indicate better or worse outcomes of the disease, and identify potentially effective treatments," the agency said in a news release Monday.

To help inform the public about if they have been exposed to the virus, the Red Cross announced Monday that it will be testing all blood, plasma and platelet donations for coronavirus antibodies.

The test, which has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration, shows whether a person's immune system has produced antibodies to fight the virus.

Children were once thought to not be as likely to have a difficult fight with the virus, but a team at Northwell Health, a large New York health system, said that a condition called Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) may be a delayed response to a coronavirus infection.

"We were pretty shocked as it was playing out," Dr. Charles Schleien told CNN on Monday. "The whole syndrome came out of the blue. We had been comfortable for months (in the belief) that kids weren't affected all these months by coronavirus."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
