Unrest at protests in 3 states leads to a shooting in Albuquerque and arrests elsewhere

A man was injured during a shooting at a protest in Albuquerque's Old Town Monday night, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The police chief said he believes that vigilante groups might have been used to instigate violence.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Protests against police brutality in the US remained mostly peaceful Monday night, though demonstrations in three states ended in chaos, with a shooting, arrests and the closure of one city's downtown.

Vigilantes may have instigated violence that led to a shooting in New Mexico at a demonstration calling for the removal of a sculpture of a Spanish conquistador, officials said.

Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a civil disturbance and closed part of downtown, they said, after some protesters lit a fire, looted a store and injured an officer with a large rock.

In Tennessee, troopers detained 21 protesters who refused to vacate Capitol grounds, they said.

Shooting may have been instigated by vigilantes

A man was shot Monday night during a protest in Albuquerque's Old Town, the Albuquerque Police Department said.

The victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Police detained people involved in the shooting after using chemical irritants and flash bangs to protect officers at the scene near the Albuquerque National History Museum, a news release from the police department said.

The police chief said he believes vigilante groups might have spurred the violence.

"We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true, we will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution," Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said in a news release.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the shooting was a "tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence," in a tweet.

"Our hearts go out the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight," Keller said, adding that the sculpture that was the point of contention for protesters will be removed.

"This sculpture has now become an urgent matter of public safety," the mayor said of the Juan de Oñate sculpture in the city's Old Town. "In order to contain the public safety risk, the City will be removing the statue until the appropriate civic institutions can determine next steps."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is monitoring the situation and praying for the victim, she said, adding that she does not approve of anyone who may have instigated the violence.

"There is absolutely no space in New Mexico for any violent would-be 'militia' seeking to terrorize New Mexicans; and there is no space for violence of any kind on our streets and in our communities," the governor said in a statement.

Downtown Portland closed after officer injured

In Portland, Oregon, police declared a civil disturbance following tense interactions with demonstrators.

One officer was injured after being hit in the head with a large rock, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Bureau.

"Due to criminal activity, this has now been declared a civil disturbance. Downtown is now closed from SW Naito to Broadway and SW Lincoln to Harvey Milk," police tweeted. "Please leave to the North -- toward Burnside. We are advising crowd to leave now or be subject to arrest or use of force."

Fires also were lit, and one store was looted, police tweeted.

Protesters pointed lasers at officers protecting the Justice Center, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. They also threw projectiles at law enforcement.

"We are advising the crowd to stop shaking the fence and throwing projectiles. We are here to protect the people who work in the Justice Center and the adults in custody who are living inside ... Slingshots are launching objects and additional projectiles are being thrown at deputies. Stop throwing items, stop pointing lasers," the sheriff's office said.

As a result of the unrest, police closed downtown and made arrests, a tweet from Portland Police said.

21 detained in Tennessee

Tennessee state troopers detained 21 protesters who refused to vacate the Capitol grounds late Monday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

The demonstrators were told to leave by 11 p.m. or they would be arrested but refused to leave.

After several warnings, the protesters sat down and locked legs and arms, according to the highway patrol.

Twenty-one protesters were arrested, 19 received citations and two were arrested for public intoxication, the agency said.

