5 things to know for June 16: LGBTQ rights, North Korea, protests, police, Covid-19

CNN's Matthew Chance reports.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Are people traveling again yet? United Airlines has seen a modest bump in demand. Its July flight schedule is down 75% from a year ago, which is better than June, when it was down 85%. So, that's ... better?

1. LGBTQ rights

The Supreme Court delivered a huge win for LGBTQ rights by ruling that federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers. The opinion, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, argues, "An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids." The landmark 6-3 ruling yesterday will extend protections to millions of workers. It's also a clear rebuke of the White House's recent attempts to cut into LGBTQ protections. The White House has argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on sex, does not cover gender identity and sexual orientation. The administration last week announced it was scrapping regulations that bar discrimination in health care against patients who are transgender.

2. North Korea

North Korea has blown up -- as in, completely destroyed -- an office used for talks between itself and South Korea. If ever there were a sign that the relationship between the adversaries is deteriorating, this is it. The building has been closed for months due to the coronavirus, but it was obviously a symbol of goodwill between the nations. North Korea says it decided to raze the office as yet another retaliatory measure against South Korea after defectors used balloons to send anti-North Korean leaflets north of the DMZ. The country recently announced it is cutting all ties with South Korea over the incident and will remilitarize parts of the Korean border that have been dormant for years. It's illegal -- and extremely risky -- for average North Koreans to consume literature or entertainment that's not approved by the government. Experts also suspect North Korea's recent actions may be its attempt to gin up a crisis.

3. Protests

Several disturbing incidents have marred recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations. A man was shot and wounded last night during a protest in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and police suspect vigilante groups may be to blame. In Portland, Oregon, police closed parts of downtown and declared a civil disturbance after a police officer was hit in the head with a large rock. In New York City, three police officers were briefly hospitalized after drinking shakes from Shake Shack that may have been tainted with bleach; the NYPD found "no criminality" by restaurant employees. And in Florida, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist named Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau was found dead a week after she went missing. On the last day anyone saw her, she had tweeted about being sexually assaulted. Police have arrested a suspect.

4. Police reform

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on police reform today. The order will establish a national certification system for law enforcement agencies and a database to better track excessive use of force by officers nationwide, plus encourage departments to shore up mental health resources for responses related to mental health, homelessness and addiction. It's a modest step and leaves the door open for more significant action from Congress. To that end, Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are working to advance two competing bills. The Democratic measure is more stringent and proposes banning no-knock warrants and chokeholds. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has likened chokeholds to lynching and says she thinks her Republican counterparts will agree to such a ban.

5. Coronavirus

The US could see more than 200,000 deaths from Covid-19 by the beginning of October. That's the staggering new prediction from a closely watched model put out by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. At this point, experts agree a second wave is all but inevitable as more areas open up. Not to mention, cases are continuing to rise in at least 18 states. Meanwhile, the FDA has revoked its emergency use authorization for the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat Covid-19. Hydroxychloroquine is the drug touted by President Trump, who claims to have taken it himself. The FDA says the drugs don't meet the criteria for emergency use, and the latest scientific evidence shows they may not be effective against the disease.

Deadly clash along the China-India border

Three Indian soldiers have been killed during a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops along the countries' de facto border in the Himalayas, the Indian army said. This is the first time in over four decades there have been any casualties along the disputed border.

