Clear

We can no longer be fired because of who we are

Article Image

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacts to the Justice Neil Gorsuch siding with the majority opinion for protections for LGBTQ workers.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 3:40 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by John D. Sutter

For LGBTQ Americans, this is a watershed moment -- one that's decades overdue, and one that rivals the legalization of same-sex marriage in terms of what it means for our lives.

LGBTQ people no longer can be fired simply because of who we are.

The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that civil rights law protects us from that. The court, in a 6-3 opinion, recognized that the 1964 Civil Rights Act's protections against discrimination based on "sex" also apply to gay and transgender people.

"An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," the court's majority said in an opinion authored by Neil Gorsuch. "Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII [of that act] forbids."

It's surprising that it's taken this long -- I hope you're surprised by that. Until this week in the United States of America, many LGBTQ workers lacked these simple legal protections.

In over half the states in America, you could be fired for being gay. Until now.

Only 22 states and DC explicitly banned employment discrimination because of sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

This issue's road to the Supreme Court was a long one.

For that you can blame Congress.

The Equality Act of 1974 tried to add sexual orientation to a list of categories of people protected from discrimination in certain settings. Later, in 1994, the Employment Non-Discrimination Act aimed to protect gay people from discrimination -- including firing -- in the workplace. You can probably guess that neither of those efforts passed.

"Supporters tried again in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1999 and failed repeatedly," the Washington Post wrote. After that, subsequent versions of these proposals included protections for transgender people, too. None of them passed. Another employment discrimination bill -- the Equality Act -- passed the US House last year and then stalled in the Senate.

There have been endless and specious arguments over the decades that helped maintain certain employers' right to fire LGBTQ people.

"The speaker believes this legislation will increase frivolous litigation and cost American jobs, especially small business jobs," John Boehner's spokesman told the Huffington Post in a statement in 2013.

Last year, the Trump administration argued in an amicus brief that protections against "sex" discrimination don't apply to people in same-sex relationships.

Writing in a dissent on Monday, Justice Samuel Alito said that Congress had been considering, and had not acted, on this issue for 45 years. The Supreme Court's decision to do so on Monday, he wrote, amounted the court creating that legislation — " more brazen abuse of our authority to interpret statutes is hard to recall."

"If every single living American had been surveyed in 1964," he wrote, "it would have been hard to find any who thought that discrimination because of sex meant discrimination because of sexual orientation -- not to mention gender identity, a concept that was essentially unknown at the time."

It's staggering, especially now, to read anyone (regardless of his judicial philosophy) attempt to cite 1960s public opinion on discrimination as a justification for taking a narrow stance on civil rights in 2020.

That this common-sense shift has taken so long is infuriating if not surprising. The delay, and the continuing dissent, speaks to the animus certain parts of society harbor toward LGBTQ people. Why would it be politically risky to stick up for these basic rights? It's beyond me.

But that's behind us now -- this one legal fight, at least.

"People should be able to breathe -- to not have to worry about being fired because of their sexual orientation or identity," Andre Cooley told me in 2013.

Cooley says he was fired from a job as a corrections officer in Mississippi for being gay. I featured him in a series of stories for CNN about LGBTQ rights being violated in the US South.

Reading his words now -- his request to breathe -- it's impossible not to think of the larger struggles our country is engaged in at the moment. The right of black people not to be killed by police. The rights of black people not to be targeted by the criminal justice system. The tragic legacy of slavery that still hangs over the present tense and takes far too many lives.

On Sunday, thousands were reported to have rallied in Brooklyn for the protection of black transgender people, who are killed in unthinkable and disproportionate numbers. This comes against the backdrop of two recent killings of black transgender women -- and the Trump administration's move to effectively allow the health care system to discriminate against transgender people. None of that is to mention, of course, the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit LGBTQ communities hard -- and has ravaged black communities across the nation.

It's truly difficult to find room for positivity in this moment.

Still, Monday's Supreme Court decision should be celebrated -- joyously so.

One important weight has been lifted off of the LGBTQ community.

Far too many others remain in America.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Windy and sunny
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Town Hall follow up

Image

Two North Iowans Featured in TV Show

Image

New community garden at MLK Park

Image

Foster Caring and Sharing delivering donations to local foster families

Image

Sean Weather 6/15

Image

Donation drive to help Minneapolis communities

Image

Minnesota places of worship operate at 50-percent capacity

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/14

Image

Lewiston-Altura football player to play in Hawaii

Image

Flag waving to support law enforcement

Community Events