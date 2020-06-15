Clear
5 things to know for June 15: Rayshard Brooks, policing, coronavirus, economy, China

Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in the low country of the Carolina, as our nations midsection is plagued by the heat and humidity. CNN Meteorologist has the details and forecast.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 6:00 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Atlantic hurricane season just started and it's already breaking records. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Rayshard Brooks

Another weekend of protests was punctuated by another police shooting of a black man. Protesters flooded the streets of southeast Atlanta after 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in a Wendy's parking lot Friday. Within 48 hours of the incident, the Atlanta officer who shot Brooks was terminated, the city's police chief stepped down and the Wendy's where the incident took place burned to the ground. Videos from police, the restaurant and witnesses are being used to piece together the last minutes of Brooks' life. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she doesn't believe the killing was a justified use of force, and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the officer who shot Brooks could face charges. Outside of Atlanta, protests carried on across the nation. In Washington, demonstrators shut down part of Interstate 395, a major highway in the nation's capital. In Seattle, an area around the city's downtown precinct is now occupied by protesters, some of whom are calling it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.

2. Police reform

The current energy of the protests has centered around defunding or otherwise reforming police. San Francisco is among the latest cities to consider changes to its police forces. Mayor London Breed unveiled a new police reform plan with the hope of addressing structural inequities and fundamentally changing the nature of policing in the city. As part of the plan, San Francisco Police Department officers would stop responding to issues like disputes between neighbors, reports about homeless people and school discipline interventions. However, such changes are not being welcomed everywhere. Ten South Florida police officers resigned from their city's SWAT unit, saying they feel "restrained by the politicalization of our tactics" and expressing displeasure that their command staff took a knee with activists.

3. Coronavirus

What's open? Is it safe to go out? Who's making these decisions, anyway? Those are the questions echoing around the world as some countries ease coronavirus restrictions while others consider tightening back up in the face of rising cases. The UK will start easing lockdown measures today, allowing non-essential shops to reopen along with some public spaces like zoos and theme parks, but there's confusion over what some see as uneven levels of guidance. In China, Beijing is reintroducing strict lockdown measures and rolling out mass testing to beat back a fresh cluster of cases. Some states in the US are seeing record numbers of hospitalizations, and thousands more people are being infected every day, prompting concerns that a second shutdown may be necessary. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, it's a completely different story: Crowds (remember those?) gathered to watch a rugby match after the country counted three weeks with no new coronavirus cases.

4. Economy

Another huge stimulus bill could be around the corner. The White House is reportedly targeting a phase four stimulus package to the tune of at least $2 trillion, according to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. He says President Trump is in favor of such a deal, which falls in between the sums being requested by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on the higher end, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on the lower end. The package would likely focus on American manufacturing. As far as timing, Navarro said it would have to be wrapped up by before the August recess.

5. China

Tensions between the US and China are simmering again, but this time it's not because of the pandemic or any kind of trade war. The deployment of three 100,000-ton US Navy aircraft carriers to the Pacific Ocean for the first time in years has drawn a swift reaction from China, with state-sponsored media saying Beijing will defend its interests in the region. Aircraft carriers are essentially giant floating symbols of dominance, so to have three of them around is quite a statement. US warships have also been active in the highly-contested South China Sea this year, an area rife with multi-national conflict. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii early this week to discuss a wide range of issues as the the two countries continue to spar over coronavirus responsibility and Beijing's recent vote to impose a highly contentious national security law in Hong Kong.

Thousands show up for black trans rights protest in New York

Pride Month is unstoppable.

Is it safer to fly or drive during a pandemic? CNN Travel takes a look.

For when staying home just isn't an option.

A woman hatched ducklings from eggs she bought at the supermarket

Can't tell whether this is cute ... or a little terrifying.

Do our face masks mask our emotions? They don't have to.

Tyra Banks has been telling us to "smize" (smile with your eyes!) for years, and now is the time to master it.

NASA sends back images of stars from 4.3 billion miles away

So in short, NASA has better vacation pics than you.

TODAY'S NUMBER

43,000

That's about how many pounds of ground beef have been recalled by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a company in Swedesboro, New Jersey, because of E. coli concerns.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice -- but if more wear them, we'll have MORE freedom to go out."

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who says face coverings lead to less asymptomatic spread of coronavirus -- which means places can open up sooner.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Here's your new favorite sport

It might be a while before most of our favorite sports are back, but this is a pretty solid alternative.



Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

