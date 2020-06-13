Clear

Welcome to the 'Great Awakening'

Article Image

If you've only seen videos of the Black Lives Matter protests on the news, you might think of protesters as angry. And they are angry. There's a collective anger against the racial and social injustice that the Black community has faced for generations and generations—injustice they still face today. But it's more than that. These protesters of all ages, all races, all backgrounds are ultimately coming together out of love for their fellow human beings. From New York City to Philadelphia, from Amsterdam to Paris, this is how people are standing with the Black Lives Matter movement around the world.

Posted: Jun 13, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Jun 13, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Van Jones, Host

In the wake of George Floyd's killing, the Movement for Black Lives -- already a massive global force -- has succeeded in birthing a phenomenon infinitely larger than itself. It can only be called a "Great Awakening" of empathy and solidarity, one without historical precedent.

Once feared, dismissed and reviled, Black Lives Matter has suddenly become one of the world's most beloved brands, with exponentially growing support. Its protests have quickly grown into a cultural tsunami that is sweeping through media, the academy, houses of worship, Hollywood and even corporate board rooms.

This new, building force may someday change the course of world history. In many ways, it already has.

In the context of an otherwise divided and fractured US, a new continent of common ground has emerged.

  • Many more white Americans now accept that anti-black racism is a real and present danger. For large numbers of people, the idea that "racism is over" is now itself over.

  • Many more white Americans understand that our policing and criminal justice systems are systemically unfair to African-Americans.

  • And many more white Americans want to do something about it -- even if they don't know exactly what.

This sudden, mass realization -- and the multi-racial demonstrations that give it weight, life and substance -- feels like a miracle to me. As a black man, I have spent my entire life trying to convince relatively small numbers of white people to take racial injustice seriously. I have usually failed.

Now major corporations are making my argument for me. Hundreds of thousands of white protestors are risking their lives in the middle of a pandemic to chant "Black Lives Matter." And I have begun to believe that -- just maybe -- the world for my two black sons might actually be a better place.

The swing from despair to hope has been disorienting. Two weeks ago, everyone I know was disgusted and despondent -- having watched a white police officer kill a black man named George Floyd in broad daylight. The sad truth is that sneering white men have strangled black people to death in this country for centuries. (The practice was so widespread that civil rights hero Bryan Stevenson built a massive monument in Montgomery, Alabama, to memorialize the victims of this grisly practice.)

But this time, a captive audience of millions of Americans -- stuck indoors during the Covid shutdown -- bore witness to the horrific deed on their cell phones, all at the same time as the video went viral. The horror and injustice of this incident touched the consciousness of humanity. And now the world is making its revulsion known.

There is no official name for the protest wave that is sweeping the globe. But this Awakening has already racked up a long list of achievements.

Here are a few:

  • Police departments and cities, from California to France, have instituted bans on chokeholds alongside other efforts meant to enhance transparency and swift action against misconduct.

  • Michael Jordan has promised he will donate $100 million to support racial justice advocacy over the next 10 years.

  • Warner Music issued a similar promise to donate $100 million to social justice causes.

  • Public perceptions of policing and race have quantifiably experienced a dramatic shift. According to a recent Washington Post poll, three out of four Americans support the protests. In 2018, a Washington Post poll showed that 40% of America supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • The mayor of Los Angeles announced that the city's police budget would be cut by $100-150 million. The funds would be reinvested into programs that serve communities of color.

  • Los Angeles is also instituting a moratorium on adding new names to the city's gang database, which is under investigation for misuse.

  • A veto-proof majority in the Minneapolis city council pledged to disband the city's police department.

  • Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Congressman Justin Amash (L-MI) introduced a bipartisan bill that would end qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that makes it difficult to sue police officers over rights violations.

  • The representatives of all 30 Major League Baseball teams issued a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Furthermore, the Players Coalition gathered more than 1,400 signatures from current and former athletes, coaches, general managers, and team staff, from the NFL, NBA and MLB, for a letter to Congress supporting the end of qualified immunity.

  • Black women leaders are taking over white celebrities' Instagram accounts to #ShareTheMic and hold space for antiracist discussions.

  • The NFL is apologizing for not supporting players' protests of racial injustice earlier.

  • The Senate Armed Services Committee passed an amendment, filed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, that would change the names of all military bases named after confederate generals.

  • Black authors topped the New York Times bestsellers list, indicating the deep sense of urgency to hear and learn from their voices.

  • Some enlisted soldiers and veterans have openly decried the possibility that they could be deployed to repress protests in American streets.

  • The city of Atlanta issued charges against the six officers who assaulted two young black people at a recent protest and shot them with stun guns.

  • The two Buffalo police officers who pushed an elderly man during a protest, knocking him to the concrete and, according to his lawyer, causing a brain injury, have been arrested and charged.

  • Mitt Romney marched with protesters and proclaimed on television that black lives matter.

  • Pope Francis did not mince words on the murder of George Floyd in a public address encouraging the anti-racism protesters.

  • Young people, especially generation Z activists, are out on the streets in small towns and big cities, using platforms like TikTok and Instagram creatively to amplify the movement so it feels omnipresent.

  • Protests are breaking out in towns that are small and that are older, whiter, and more conservative than average; support in unlikely places demonstrates the unique significance of this moment.

  • In Denver, a judge issued an order restraining the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters.

  • New York City is likewise considering changing school admissions requirements that are now recognized as deepening segregation.

  • In a move that worries me as a champion of free speech and an opponent of censorship, HBO Max -- which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia -- has pulled the film "Gone with the Wind" from its library, given its portrayal of enslavement and racial prejudice. (A spokesperson said that when the film returns to HBO Max, it "will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions," and will be presented "as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.")

  • Paramount Media canceled the show "Cops" after 30 years of glorifying police violence and stereotyping people of color.

  • The Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been frequently accused of stoking white nationalism, lost his show's advertising contracts from Disney, T-Mobile, and a few other companies because of his coverage of George Floyd's murder and the subsequent protests.

  • The company Sephora agreed to the "15 Percent Pledge" proposed by Aurora James, the creative director of the Brooklyn-based accessories brand Brother Vellies, committing to reserving 15% of its shelves for products from black-owned businesses.

  • The wrestling star and film actor John Cena has vowed to donate $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, matching a donation pledged by the KPop group BTS.

  • Alexis Ohanian stepped down from the board of Reddit to make room for a black board member.

  • Seattle's central labor council, named MLK Labor, has issued an ultimatum to the Seattle police union to address systemic racism or be expelled from the organization.

  • The Minneapolis School Board, the University of Minnesota, and the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation department ended their contracts with the city's police.

  • Countries that are diplomatic and trade partners of the United States are taking action on their ends; for example, the Scottish parliament called for the immediate suspension of tear gas, rubber bullet, and riot shield exports to the United States.

  • New York City has announced it is no longer going to enforce its crackdown on unlicensed food vendors.

  • Conversations about "defunding" and even abolishing police are now being held in unusual and unexpected places, including among typically "apolitical" white folks who are fed up with the status quo.

  • And a lot of other things, which my Twitter followers have been telling me all about.

Most of these events were unimaginable just one month ago. These monumental achievements are the results of an ongoing uprising of millions of people against a racist status quo in this country and around the world.

Tens of millions of Americans are out in the streets protesting for a better way forward, confronting inequity, and turning discomfort into action. Because of their efforts, there is a new consensus emerging. The black folks who have led this movement, many of whom are young people, are literally changing the world -- right before our eyes.

Adults often rolled our eyes in frustration at the new generation, accusing them of being "TOO woke." But "the woke" laid the groundwork for the Great Awakening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

Image

RV sales and rentals soar during pandemic

Image

Rochester Games and Arcade reopen

Image

Iowa Restaurants 100% open

Image

History of Protests

Image

Rochester movie theaters reopen Friday

Image

Food Truck Friday in Clear Lake

Image

Legislative Special Session starts today

Image

Unemployment fraud warning

Image

Cinemagic Theatres Reopens

Community Events