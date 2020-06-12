Clear

Before going to the beach or attending a cookout, the CDC wants you to consider these guidelines

CNN's Erica Hill reports on how a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are making some states slow their reopening plans as the CDC released updated guidelines.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 11:30 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:30 PM
By Steve Almasy, CNN

This isn't going to be an ordinary summer even with states loosening restrictions on life during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know that the people are eager to return to normal activity and ways of life," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Friday. "However, it is important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic has not ended."

The CDC on Friday released long-awaited updates to its guidelines for social distancing and times and places where that is difficult.

In general, the CDC says people should protect themselves by practicing everyday preventive actions, like wearing cloth face covers, not touching your face with unwashed hands, washing your hands often, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces and staying home if you are sick.

But before you go on that family vacation, head out to a cookout or hit the gym, here are some of the things the CDC says should be top of mind in addition to practicing everyday actions.

Hosting get-togethers

• The virus that causes Covid-19 likes stuffy, enclosed areas so well-ventilated areas are better -- open the windows -- and outside is best.

• When guests arrive, show them where they can wash their hands.

• Arrange tables and chairs so families can sit together but groups are 6 feet apart.

• If you serve food, have one person do it, but it's better if people bring their own.

• Make a list of who attends, just in case someone who came turns out to have been infected and you have to tell people.

• If possible, have a virtual get-together. It's the best way to avoid getting infected

Traveling overnight

• Ask the hotel what their cleaning/disinfecting policy is for frequently touched surfaces.

• If doing your own disinfecting, wear disposable gloves, follow product directions and make sure there's good ventilation.

• When walking through a hotel, try to take the stairs

• Try to use the places where you might end up within 6 feet of other people -- dining areas, fitness centers, game rooms, hot tubs, lounges, pools, salons, saunas and spas -- as little as possible.

Going to the gym

• Wipe down machines and equipment with disinfecting wipes and use hand sanitizer

• Know that locker rooms might only be open so people can use the toilets and sinks

• Wear a mask during low-intensity workouts

• Consider doing any vigorous exercise outside

• Don't share items like resistance bands or weight belts, as these are not cleaned or disinfected between each use

• No high-fives or elbow bumps

• Limit your number of indoor group fitness classes

Going to nail salons

• Reserve a spot if you can

• Wait in your car, if possible, giving the shop a cell number to contact you. Or wait outside.

• Before they start, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

• Pay with your phone or use other cashless options. If you using money or a card that is touched, use hand sanitizer.

Riding public transportation

• Check for any route or schedule changes to avoid lengthy trips

• Try not to touch kiosks, ticket machines, handrails, elevator buttons and surfaces in the restrooms.

• Try to have a row of sets between you and others

• After you leave the station use hand sanitizer

• When you get to where you were going wash your hands

Using libraries

• Go online and check out material in advance, if possible.

• Check out digital materials and if not, request curbside pickup

• Wash your hands before you go and after someone hands you your material.

• If you are using a computer at the library, make sure it is disinfected. Only one person should use the computer.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
