Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What it's like to be a black police officer, navigating two turbulent worlds

Article Image

Many black police officers say they are finding it difficult to navigate supporting Black Lives Matters protests and performing their duty as law enforcement in the wake of the death of George Floyd. HLN's Mike Galanos reports.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

De Lacy Davis remembers the moment vividly.

The New Jersey officer and a fellow officer were patrolling the streets of East Orange when a black woman and her daughter accidentally stepped in front of their police cruiser.

The other officer, who was white, rolled down his window.

"What the hell are you doing, you effin' ns?" Davis recalled him saying, while censoring out the racial slur.

Davis, who is black, is now retired from the force. But that moment 30-something years ago was just one of the many times he realized how some of his white colleagues viewed his community.

"The 'few bad apples' theory is a theory that I think is postulated by my colleagues and politicians to minimize the impact of this racism that is baked into the culture of policing," Davis said.

As the nation erupts in protests around the death of George Floyd and the greater issue of police brutality, African-American police officers are finding themselves navigating two worlds that are often at odds, and sometimes even at war, with each other: The black and the blue.

They are aware of the deep divide

The chasm between cops and communities of color has always been deep -- and it's getting deeper.

Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white men, according to one recent study. Black women are about 1.4 times more likely to be killed by police than white women.

And yet, just 27% of white officers think the deaths of African-Americans in police encounters are a sign of a broader problem, according to a Pew survey. (57% of black officers think they are.)

Police brutality against blacks, Davis says, hasn't become the culture of policing; it has always been the culture of policing. Now, it's just getting filmed more.

He acknowledges that not all cops are bad. But, he says, put two bad apples in a bag of good ones, when you "check on them next week, you'll see that you got worms through all the apples."

They've come to accept it

It is this world that black officers have to tread -- a delicate balance of reconciling allegiance and identity.

Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey knows this all too well.

She was working as a patrol officer during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which started after four white officers were acquitted in the beating of a black man named Rodney King.

As a cop during those protests, Dorsey was called plenty of names. But she didn't take it personally because "they don't know Cheryl. They just know the uniform," she said.

"I've never been torn. I'm able to be a black woman and a police officer and do my job professionally as I was trained, rely on my training and tactics so that I'm not aggressive when it's unnecessary," says Dorsey, who wrote an autobiography titled "Black and Blue, The Creation of a Social Advocate."

Davis knows this too.

He's been called a "pig" among other names at protests, but he had to understand that "it's not you personally they're attacking. They're attacking the symbol that you represent."

They know where their loyalties lie

In the 1990s, Dorsey sat in court, testifying against a suspected criminal. But this suspect wasn't a civilian. Dorsey was testifying against one of her own brothers in blue.

A white officer was accused of shooting and killing a black tow truck driver who failed to stop at his command.

Dorsey says she knew the risks of speaking out against another officer. Just like in the military, the camaraderie and kinship between officers is strong.

But one way to mend this rupture between cops and minorities is to stand up to abuse, Dorsey says.

"You have to make a decision about who you want to be when you're out there in that uniform as a black police officer," she says. "And I was clear of who I was from day one."

They know change is needed

Another way is to change perception by changing the reality. If people in the community see the police as the enemy, it's on the police to show them otherwise, Davis says.

He started with himself by forming Black Cops Against Police Brutality in 1991. By being on both sides, he was able to stand as an advocate for police reform while proving to his black community that he was one of them.

In 1995, Davis was invited to Paterson, New Jersey, after a 16-year-old black teen died at the hands of a police officer. The city was on edge.

"I promised them that when I came amongst them, I would come unarmed. There were times when it was extremely tense in the streets and they were threatening to kill a black cop. Yet I volunteered to be there, to stand with them," Davis says.

"When you take your oath to protect and serve the people, those are the risks that you take."

Some things are changing

This is not to say things aren't changing. Sergeant Rashun Drayton and Captain Sonia Pruitt are proof.

Drayton was the Santa Barbara Police Department's only black officer when he started his career over 20 years ago. Now, he says, his department has employees of multiple races.

Pruitt, who is also chairwoman of the National Black Police Association, was the first black woman to be named captain of the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.

Still, police forces are by and large whiter than the communities they serve.

"When you see a police force of 90% white and they're patrolling a neighborhood that's a 100% black and they don't really know the people in the neighborhood, I don't know how that can be effective," Drayton says.

He says his department tries to regularly meet with community groups to talk about their experiences and how the police can better serve them.

A standard police policy will help, they say

Diversifying a police force and building trust with the community can take years. What needs to happen now is to standardize police policy across the nation, they say.

"There needs to be a completely consistent use-of-force policy across this country so that there can be no question about whether an officer used excessive force," Pruitt says.

"There should also be a national database to track officers who have accused of misconduct... so they would not be allowed to be hired anywhere else in the country."

Davis became a police officer to finance his music career as a percussionist.

Dorsey became a police officer because she was a single mother who needed a "good paying job with great benefits."

Pruitt became a police officer because she wanted "freedom away from a desk."

Drayton didn't even want to join the force, but was recruited at the nightclub where he was working.

But when they did, their duty went beyond the police motto of 'to protect and serve.' They had to push for change from within.

Because, they say, when you're black, the color of your skin carries a responsibility that goes beyond the color of your uniform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesotans Interested In Books About Racism

Image

North Iowans Featured On Tv Show

Image

Get Help Finding A Job

Image

Sara' Midday Forecast 6/12

Image

Minnesota nurses ask for more personal protective equipment

Image

Mantorville Theatre holding virtual melodrama

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

NBA reopening concerns top doc

Image

Preparing for youth sports this summer

Image

Community Conversation About Policing and Policy

Community Events