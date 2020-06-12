Clear

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs package of sweeping police reform bills

Article Image

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo explained his motivation to sign a police reform legislative package saying the bills weren't just about George Floyd's death, they're about "a long list."

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Lauren del Valle, Ray Sanchez and Brian Vitagliano, CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed what he called the "most aggressive" police reform legislative package in the nation in a move that makes officers more accountable and criminalizes chokeholds and other controversial restraints.

The bills -- vehemently opposed by a coalition of law enforcement unions -- follows weeks of protests nationwide. Legislative efforts targeting police violence have taken hold nationally after the deaths of several African Americans at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"The truth is this police reform is long overdue and Mr. Floyd's murder is just the most recent murder," Cuomo said Friday. "It's not just about Mr. Floyd's murder. It's about being here before, many, many times before."

Additionally, Cuomo signed an executive order making state funding to police contingent on New York agencies developing a plan by April 1 -- to be enacted into law after consultation with the community -- to "reinvent and modernize police strategies," including use of force guidelines.

"We're not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it, and reform themselves," he said.

A key measure signed on Friday involves shattering the veil of secrecy that a 1976 law provided police personnel and disciplinary records.

"Today is about enough is enough," he said.

The governor was joined by the mothers of two victims of police violence, activist the Rev. Al Sharpton and others at the bill signing in Manhattan.

Sharpton said Cuomo's executive action on police funding "raised the bar" and called on other states to follow suit.

Cuomo and state lawmakers agreed to advance a package of significant policing policy changes that had stalled for years because of opposition from law enforcement circles. The state Senate and Assembly by Wednesday passed 10 policing bills.

On Friday Cuomo signed four out of the 10 bills into law. The other six bills await his signature.

"We are at a moment of reckoning there's no question about it," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Friday. "We know this isn't a cure ... We know this is the beginning but it's a move to bring justice to a system that has long been unjust."

A coalition of law enforcement unions and associations consider the legislation "anti-police."

One measure outlaws the use of police chokeholds. It is named after Eric Garner, an African American man who died as a result of a police chokehold during a 2014 arrest.

Chokeholds were already prohibited by the NYPD at the time of Garner's death but the new law makes the use of "a chokehold or similar restraint" that causes injury or death a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The bill amending the controversial law preventing disciplinary records for police officers, firefighters or corrections officers to be released without their written consent dates to 1976. The statute is known as Section 50-a of the New York State Civil Rights Law, which was enacted to exempt police officers from being cross-examined during criminal prosecutions, according to the bill.

New York Police Department officials have acknowledged the need for more transparency.

Powerful police unions, including the Police Benevolent Association, said the legislation reflected will result in unfair policies.

The coalition said in a statement that it worried all police complaints -- including those not fully investigated or substantiated -- will be released. It says a judge already has discretion on releasing such records and there are concerns officers would not have a chance to be heard.

Legislators also took aim at incidents like the recent viral video of Amy Cooper calling 911 on a black man at Central Park. The new law makes false race-based 911 reports a crime.

Democrats in Congress this week announced sweeping policing legislation, which faces resistance from Republicans, police unions and some local officials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara' Midday Forecast 6/12

Image

Minnesota nurses ask for more personal protective equipment

Image

Mantorville Theatre holding virtual melodrama

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

NBA reopening concerns top doc

Image

Preparing for youth sports this summer

Image

Community Conversation About Policing and Policy

Image

Community reacts to controversial monuments being destroyed

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Community Events