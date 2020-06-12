Clear

Band-Aid will make black and brown flesh-toned bandages

Article Image

Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy says corporate America has a responsibility to fix racist systems.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn CNN Business

Band-Aid is creating a range of bandages that "embrace the beauty of diverse skin," including hues that better match the skin tones of black and brown customers.

The Johnson & Johnson-owned bandage brand made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Band-Aid's traditional soft-pink bandages have long been a point of contention among people of color who have questioned why white skin is the default shade for a range of flesh-toned products, including nude bras and other garments.

The company's Instagram announcement also noted that Band-Aid plans to donate to Black Lives Matter. A spokesperson said the brand is donating $100,000 to BLM, in addition to the $10 million Johnson & Johnson has committed to "fighting racism and injustice in America" over the next three years.

"We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice," Band-Aid said on Instagram. "We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣"

This isn't the first time Band-Aid has launched multiracial bandages.

In 2005, the company unveiled its Perfect Blend brand, which included a bandage line designed to match multiracial skin tones. The line was discontinued because of "lack of interest at the time," Band-Aid said.

Today, the Perfect Blend brand sells clear Band-Aid products.

"We are excited to bring back a similar product with improved comfort and flexibility," Band-Aid said in a statement emailed to CNN Business, noting that it first launched clear bandages in the 1950s.

In the comment section of Band Aid's Wednesday announcement, some Instagram users -- apparently unfamiliar with the company's defunct Perfect Blend line -- questioned why multi-shade Band Aids weren't previously available.

"HOW DID THIS TAKE SO LONG??!!" asked Instagram user @debbi3053.

Others pointed out black-owned bandage companies, including Tru-Colour and Browndages, were founded years ago to address this issue.

"Ok, but support @browndages, a Black owned brand that solved this problem before you realized dark skin tones exist..." wrote Instagram user @dcdubz.

Starbucks, Walmart, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Bank of America are among the many brands that have either changed their business practices or declared support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the last three weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara' Midday Forecast 6/12

Image

Minnesota nurses ask for more personal protective equipment

Image

Mantorville Theatre holding virtual melodrama

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

NBA reopening concerns top doc

Image

Preparing for youth sports this summer

Image

Community Conversation About Policing and Policy

Image

Community reacts to controversial monuments being destroyed

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Community Events