Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donald Trump not 'the right President' to handle current situation in the US, says African American soccer star

Article Image

Schalke 04 and Team USA midfielder Weston McKennie talks to Darren Lewis about the protests in the US over racial injustice and the scourge of racism in football.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 6:10 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez and Darren Lewis, CNN

U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Weston McKennie says he doesn't think President Donald Trump is "... the right president for this time" to address what has unfolded in the wake George Floyd's death.

An African American who plays for Bundesliga team Schalke, McKennie recently led players' protests in the German top division.

The 21-year-old wore an armband bearing the words 'Justice for George Floyd' when Schalke played Werder Bremen at the end of May. Fellow Bundesliga stars Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi sported handwritten messages on their shirts calling for justice for George Floyd, while Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring.

"I don't think he's the right president for this time, to handle a situation like this," McKennie told CNN's Darren Lewis. "You're supposed to be our president, you're supposed to help in this situation. Not throw oil onto a fire.

"I don't think he's the right type of president for it, right now we need a president that can stand up and do something, that will stand up and say when enough is enough. He was taken to a bunker and he's hiding out safe somewhere.

"Me, personally, I think he's ignoring the whole situation and not using his full potential power. He's the president, he can try and influence a law that the police who go about handling situations like this [Floyd] get punished for it and are held accountable for their actions."

READ: Eintracht Frankfurt supports Black Lives Matter movement with specially designed jersey

READ: 'It is not only people of color that should be fighting racism. We all have to,' says Dybala

The White House wouldn't comment on McKennie's remarks to CNN.

While living in Texas during his time in the youth academy of Major League Soccer club FC Dallas, McKennie says it wasn't uncommon to spot Confederate flags while driving through the state. Often it felt like some people were still living "in the 1960s," says Mckennie.

He remembers having conversations with his brother and father as he started to question whether moving with his family was the right decision. McKennie says he also thought about a future in which he may have a child or wife that would leave the house and not come back.

"No white man or woman will ever understand what we have to go through," he says. "Will never understand, especially in America, having to go to a neighborhood and fear for your life or walking around and being judged in places that normally, typically, a black person shouldn't be.

"I'm sure there are people that look at black men and women, see them with a nice car or see them with something nice and they think: 'Oh, that's probably not theirs.'

"They didn't have to go through it, their ancestors didn't have to go through it, their family members didn't have to go through it. I told the story before about Mike, my brother, walked into a barbershop in Texas and open the door and they just told him: 'We don't cut nigger hair here.'"

'It's a global problem'

While Floyd's death has once again highlighted the issue of racism in the US, McKennie is acutely aware the problem is global.

"I've obviously been called all types of things here and there in America," he says. "But one of the things I always preach is that it's a global problem because most of my racist encounters have been in Germany.

"I've been called an ape, I've been called a nigger, I've been called all types of things in Germany as well. Even this season I got called a shit ape and had monkey noises made at me, people throwing up arms like a monkey."

McKennie's protests haven't been limited just to the pitch.

The 21-year-old has joined marches in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Schalke's home city, and while he's wary of this being another false dawn in the fight against racism, he feels the current global drive for changes marks a watershed.

"2020 in general is something that or for sure will go down in history," he says. "One of the biggest pandemics, one of the biggest civil rights movement ever.

"So to know that another monumental change can happen now during our time, to be a part of it, to see your fellow teammates, to see your fellow friends, family be a part of something like that is -- I won't say exciting -- but emotional as well.

"You're going to look back at this and whenever I'm an adult, when I'm 40 and say: 'I was a part of that, I helped that situation, we all came together, not just in the nation, as a world.'

"When has the world been on the same page? There's wars and there's people fighting, and it seems like everyone is putting down their hatred for each other to come together to support this situation. So it's definitely a monumental occurrence."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NBA reopening concerns top doc

Image

Preparing for youth sports this summer

Image

Community Conversation About Policing and Policy

Image

Community reacts to controversial monuments being destroyed

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Senator Joni Ernst on Police reform

Image

NBA playing in Florida Bubble

Image

Targeted Testing Collaboration

Image

Rochester's police charter

Community Events