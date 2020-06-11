Clear

How future generations will remember the coronavirus pandemic

Article Image

Museums worldwide are shaping how we remember life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Written/produced by Mallory Gafas. Cyril Vanier reports.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Mallory Gafas, CNN

A window conversation between generations forced to stay apart. Once-bustling city streets sitting deserted. A grocery shopper dressed in a makeshift hazmat suit. A healthcare worker clearly exhausted from the frontlines.

These are some of the images that capture a pivotal time in history, as museums and cultural institutions around the globe work to document the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's really important future generations are able to look back and see what all had to happen for us to be safe," said Ellen Harrison, Head of Creative Programmes and Campaigns at Historic England. "And (exhibits about coronavirus are) a really useful way of processing some of the really difficult feelings and frustrations that we all experience."

In late April, Historic England -- which archives English heritage by documenting archeology, building, and social history -- began collecting photos for its "Picturing Lockdown Collection." It marked the public body's first call for public submissions since World War II. After one week, they received nearly three thousand entries from around the country, illustrating a diverse collective experience.

"We've seen a lot of rainbows -- that's become a symbol in the UK of a kind of a solidarity within this time," Harrison said of the submissions. "We've seen a lot of examples of people coming out to clap for carers ... we've also seen the struggles and the frustration that people are facing with having children indoors all the time...And we've had some really lovely images of people communicating to their elderly relatives on the phone (and) through windows as well."

Historic England selected 200 of the submissions for its archive, including 100 from the public, 50 from contemporary artists, and the remainder from the museum's photographers.

"One couple recreated the John Lennon and Yoko Ono Bed-Ins, but it has 'stay home' messages behind it," Harrison said. "So it's really good to see that even in the face of this adversity, people are keeping their sense of humor."

Elsewhere, curators focus not only on visual display, but physical artifacts iconic of an unprecedented time.

Austria's Wien museum began their "Corona in Vienna" project by asking the public for "photos of things that exemplify your new private or professional life in the times of Corona."

Submissions include signs and posters, homemade artwork, barriers to enforce social distancing, and more.

In the US, the New York Historical Society is also focusing on objects with its "History Responds" initiative. The collection began in March, launching with the acquisition of a single bottle of hand sanitizer.

"Certainly, a recurring object is face masks, they have become a powerful visual symbol of the crisis," said Margi Hofer, vice president and museum director at the NY Historical Society.

"Over the course of the past two months, the meaning of face masks has shifted. At first, people were advised not to wear face masks in public and now they're required, so I think they are symbolic in way of the confusion around the guidelines of public health. They've also become a political statement as well; whether you wear one or not can signal how you feel about the government's efforts to reopen."

Hofer said another common theme is businesses pivoting their production to better serve public needs. One example is a Brooklyn distillery which usually makes whiskey now manufacturing hand sanitizer.

The NY Historical Society embraces gathering artifacts as a crisis unfolds -- they call the act "rapid-response collecting." Creation of the coronavirus collection builds off of the NY Historical Society's experience from a previous event: The September 11th terrorist attacks.

"Just two days after the attack, our then-president enlisted people to go out and start collecting - the evidence of that moment would quickly disappear if we didn't act fast," Hofer says. "Time was of the essence before the missing signs, the distinctive dust and debris, the wreckage...was gone."

Similar to their 9/11 collection, the coronavirus collection includes materials, images, and stories gathered at the height of a difficult time. Hofer said she hopes that the collection may one day serve as instructive evidence for future generations.

"Look at how we are going back to the flu pandemic of 1918 for lessons learned from that experience," Hofer said.

"We look at the public health measures and the government interventions that were taken or not taken for guidance on what might be the right thing to do now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Senator Joni Ernst on Police reform

Image

NBA playing in Florida Bubble

Image

Targeted Testing Collaboration

Image

Rochester's police charter

Image

Lime Scooters make a comeback

Image

Collaboration to bring new testing site to Mower County

Image

Warning about contact tracing

Image

Chester Woods Beach to open Saturday

Community Events