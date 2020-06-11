Clear

Why Donald Trump's 'Juneteenth' speech will be a disaster

Article Image

President Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the emancipation of slaves, has sparked controversy due to the city's racial history. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 8:40 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Donald Trump will return to the 2020 campaign trail on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a move freighted with racial symbolism and one almost certain to end poorly for the incumbent president.

The selection of Tulsa as the place where Trump returns to the stump and the date on which he is choosing to do it both suggest that Trump's long-whispered-about race speech -- in the wake of ongoing protests and unrest following the death of George Floyd -- will happen next Friday, and at a campaign rally no less.

Tulsa was the site of one of the most vicious acts of racial violence in American history when, in 1921, a mob of white people attacked a section of the city known as Greenwood or "Black Wall Street" and murdered hundreds of African Americans. (The event was the basis for HBO's "Watchmen" series.) And June 19, which has become commonly known and celebrated as Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the anniversary of the reading of the General Orders, No. 3, which officially informed slaves that they were free.

Its hard not to see this as intentional by the Trump campaign. While Oklahoma has no set limit on group gatherings, it's not a swing state, so there's no other obvious reason -- other than to address racial issues -- that Trump would stage his first rally in the state (and Tulsa particularly). And Trump could have done the rally on lots of days -- 364 of them actually! -- that don't commemorate the emancipation of slaves.

"The African American community is very near and dear to his heart," said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday of Trump's planned Tulsa rally on Juneteenth. "He's working on rectifying injustices. ... So it's a meaningful day to him and it's a day where wants to share some of the progress that's been made as we look forward and more that needs to be done."

This, uh, seems like a very bad idea.

Primarily because Trump is simply not a credible messenger on matters of race -- despite his repeated proclamations that he is the "least racist person there is anywhere in the world."

Trump's life -- and his presidency -- are littered with examples of him weaponizing race for his own personal or political benefit. From a housing discrimination lawsuit in the 1970s to his comments about the "Central Park 5" to his assertion that "both sides" were to blame for white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 -- and dozens of smaller moments in between -- Trump has again and again showed he simply does not get it when it comes to America's ongoing racial problems. Or, seen through another lens, that he gets it all too well.

And, African Americans -- judging by the data -- are done with Trump. In a CNN national poll released earlier this week, 88% of black voters said they disapproved of the job Trump is doing in office. Ninety one percent disapproved of how he is handling race relations. And 88% said they would vote for Biden over Trump in a hypothetical general election matchup.

Now, it's possible that the intended audience for this Tulsa rally isn't actually African Americans but rather white women, particularly those who live in the suburbs, who have badly soured on Trump -- and who see his handling of the Floyd protests as a sort of final straw. In giving a "race" speech, Trump and his team may well be aiming to bring some of those voters back around.

But again, the data suggests that Trump is just too damaged a messenger on race to convince almost anyone that he is committed to working toward equality in this country. Almost 7 in 10 women in the CNN poll disapproved of how Trump is handling race relations in America and a similar number -- 65% -- disapproved of the overall job he is doing.

Because of everything he has said and done in his life on race and racial issues, Trump lacks credibility to give a speech like the one he appears ready to deliver next Friday night. You can't simply flip a light switch and say you now get it on systemic racism and the ways in which the color of our skin still divides us.

Trump's actions -- like all of our actions -- define us. And his actions on this issuer speak far louder than any words he could utter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Senator Joni Ernst on Police reform

Image

NBA playing in Florida Bubble

Image

Targeted Testing Collaboration

Image

Rochester's police charter

Image

Lime Scooters make a comeback

Image

Collaboration to bring new testing site to Mower County

Image

Warning about contact tracing

Image

Chester Woods Beach to open Saturday

Image

Minnesota students create new ventilator

Community Events