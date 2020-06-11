Ex-NFL star Emmanuel Acho 'honors' actor Matthew McConaughey for fronting up to talk about race

"How can I do better as white man," actor Matthew McConaughey recently asked Emmanuel Acho as part of the former NFL star's YouTube series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man."

"You have to acknowledge there is a problem," former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Acho advised McConaughey. "So you can take more ownership for the problem.

"Individually you have to acknowledge there's implicit bias," said Acho. "You have to acknowledge that you will see a black man and for whatever reason you will view them more as a threat than you will a white man probably because society told you to."

Acho added that he wanted to "honor" the 50-year-old McConaughy, who won an Oscar in 2014 for best actor for his performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club,' for phoning him up and offering to taking part in the series.

READ: Will athletes be allowed to take a knee at Olympic Games?

The 29-year-old Acho's "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" YouTube has had over 22 million views.

Watch the video at the top of the article to find out more.