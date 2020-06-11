Tulsa police release body cam video of officers handcuffing black teenagers for jaywalking

Tulsa police have released body camera footage from two officers who arrested a black teenager and handcuffed a second for jaywalking last week.

The videos were released in response to social media messages from the community about the arrest, police said. The videos appear to have been blurred and redacted by police to conceal the teenagers' identities.

In the videos of the June 4 incident, the two teenagers can be seen walking down the middle of a road together before they are approached by an officer on foot and a second in a squad car.

Once the officers reach the teenagers, one officer can then be seen forcing a teenager onto his stomach to handcuff him, while holding him down with his arms and knees. The second teenager is also handcuffed, but doesn't struggle and remains standing.

'You want to see me in jail or dead'

The teenagers can both be heard repeatedly asking the officers why they are being detained and handcuffed and the teenager being held accuses the officers of targeting him be because he is black, saying "you want to see me in jail or dead."

One of the arresting officers responds by telling the teens they were breaking the law by jaywalking.

As the officers then unsuccessfully try to place the struggling teenager in the front seat of their squad car, the teen yells, "Call my momma!," threatening to beat the officer holding him if he gets out of his handcuffs.

The second teenager can be heard repeatedly telling his companion, "Chill out, bro. It's not worth it."

A caged squad car arrives and an officer shoves the teenager who continues to struggle, into the vehicle.

In the course of the arrest, a black man across the street starts to question the officers' treatment of the teenagers, when one officer can be heard telling him to get out of the street or be arrested as well.

While the first teenagers remains inside the caged squad car, the second teenager is eventually released from his handcuffs and instructed on how to avoid jaywalking going forward.

Tulsa police says the department's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the first teenager's arrest and said it is unable to comment on the arrest pending that investigation.