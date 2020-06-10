Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

These films don't help the racism conversation

Article Image

HBO Max has pulled "Gone with the Wind" from its library of films. The removal of the film comes as mass protests sweep across the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while in police custody.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The world feels different right now and content is being viewed through a different lens.

With conversation in our culture focused on systematic racism and the treatment of black people after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, some are reevaluating Hollywood's on-screen depictions of racism.

And we have to tell you, some of them have not aged well.

On the heels of the news that HBO Max has pulled "Gone with the Wind" to add "historical context," here are a few films that probably aren't the most helpful if you are trying to learn more about race and racism:

"The Help" (2011)

Twitter was seething after the film directed by Tate Taylor and based on the same named 2009 novel written by Kathryn Stockett started trending as protests sprung up following Floyd's death.

There were concerns even before the movie was released.

Partly because Taylor is a white man, who was tasked with shepherding a story about a pair of black maids, Aibileen Clark (played by Viola Davis) and Minny Jackson (played by Octavia Spencer), set in Jackson, Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement.

Those voices grew louder after the film hit theaters, as many complained that it focused more on the white character of Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan (played by Emma Stone).

And while her performance won Spencer a best supporting actress Oscar, Davis has since said she regrets taking the role.

"I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn't the voices of the maids that were heard," Davis told the New York Times in 2018.

Earlier this week, Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Hilly Holbrook in "The Help," suggested ten other films to consider viewing to better learn about America's history of racial inequity.

"The Legend of Bagger Vance' (2000)

Directed by Robert Redford and starring Will Smith, Matt Damon, and Charlize Theron, "The Legend of Bagger Vance" has been slammed repeatedly for furthering the "magical Negro" trope.

That terminology was made popular in the early aughts by black director Spike Lee and refers to Hollywood's use of a black character who serves to make the lives of white characters better.

In some cases the black character possesses supernatural qualities, as is the case with Smith's character in the film, the mysterious golf caddy, Bagger Vance.

"Blacks are getting lynched left and right, and [Bagger Vance is] more concerned about improving Matt Damon's golf swing," Lee said during a 2001 talk at Yale.

"Green Book" (2018)

Critically acclaimed (it won a best picture, best original screenplay and star Mahershala Ali won best supporting Oscar), the film was also highly controversial.

Set in 1962, Ali plays musician Dr. Donald Shirley opposite Viggo Mortensen as his driver and bodyguard, Tony Vallelonga, in a dramatization of the pair's real life friendship.

Member's of Shirley's family complained that the film was a "symphony of lies" in terms of his portrayal as estranged from his family.

"That was very hurtful," his nephew Edwin Shirley III told Shadow & Act. "That's just 100% wrong."

There was also criticism that the movie's plot helped further the "white savior" cinematic trope, something the film's director and co-writer Peter Farrelly told Vanity Fair.

"These guys help each other," Farrelly said. "Tony Lip gets Don Shirley out of some earthly problems, but Don Shirley saves Tony Lip's soul."

"Song of the South" (1946)

Disney + declined to release "Song of the South" as part of their classics with the streaming service debuted.

The combination animated and live-action film offers up what are now viewed as stereotypical and offensive portrayals of African Americans -- ranging from the black character's dialect to their subservience to white characters.

The plot centers around a boy named Johnny (played by Bobby Driscoll), who is educated and entertained by lessons taught to him by a former slave named Uncle Remus (told by James Baskett).

"Even the animated sequences aren't free of controversy," CinemaBlend noted. "One of Br'er Fox's plans to capture Br'er Rabbit involves the use of a golem made of black tar which the fox refers to as a ...tar baby."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27886

Reported Deaths: 1197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9372676
Ramsey3507155
Stearns207016
Nobles15925
Anoka158582
Dakota150465
Washington72137
Olmsted71112
Rice5763
Kandiyohi5211
Mower5042
Scott4862
Clay46230
Wright3582
Todd3502
Sherburne2542
Carver2502
Benton1883
Freeborn1770
Steele1720
Blue Earth1520
Martin1375
Lyon1332
St. Louis11914
Pine930
Cottonwood900
Nicollet8911
Unassigned8711
Winona8515
Watonwan830
Crow Wing825
Carlton770
Goodhue777
Otter Tail761
Chisago701
Polk642
Itasca5611
Dodge550
Chippewa521
Morrison510
Le Sueur491
Douglas470
Meeker461
Becker440
McLeod430
Jackson420
Murray410
Isanti390
Pennington340
Waseca300
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Sibley190
Brown182
Norman150
Pipestone140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Big Stone120
Aitkin120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Renville80
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Grant50
Traverse50
Hubbard40
Roseau40
Red Lake40
Houston30
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21662

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4741143
Woodbury291537
Black Hawk179450
Buena Vista11422
Linn98580
Dallas95926
Marshall92418
Wapello64318
Johnson6268
Crawford5732
Muscatine56641
Tama41529
Scott38710
Dubuque36421
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie34310
Sioux3190
Jasper27417
Wright2420
Washington2009
Warren1741
Plymouth1632
Story1491
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10013
Poweshiek938
Hamilton830
Webster811
Boone770
Clarke751
Henry742
Bremer726
Des Moines702
Taylor670
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Dickinson510
Cedar501
Cherokee460
Benton441
Monroe436
Osceola380
Shelby380
Jones370
Jefferson360
Marion350
Cerro Gordo341
Buchanan341
Clay340
Clayton343
Iowa330
Hardin320
Lee310
Emmet310
Franklin300
Sac300
Madison292
Fayette280
Davis280
Monona270
Harrison260
Lyon260
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Hancock220
Mills200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Grundy190
Floyd191
Carroll171
Appanoose173
Butler161
Page160
Kossuth160
Ida150
Keokuk150
Jackson140
Calhoun140
Greene140
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Audubon131
Howard120
Winnebago110
Union110
Van Buren100
Adair90
Montgomery92
Palo Alto70
Adams70
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Unassigned40
Worth30
Wayne20
Decatur20
Rochester
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
More rain for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Gyms reopen in Minnesota

Image

Smoak reopening for indoor dining

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tuesday's rain totals with more on the way

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/9

Image

Will A Historic District Move Forward?

Image

Monitoring river levels in Olmsted County

Image

Charles City Flooding

Image

Mudslides and downed trees near Lanesboro

Community Events