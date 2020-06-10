Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

5 things to know for June 10: Police reform, Trump, election, coronavirus, Nigeria

Article Image

CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Nasdaq topped 10,000 for the first time ever, proving that during this period of economic uncertainty, America still has faith in tech stocks like Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Police reform

Senate Republicans are also now working on legislation to address police reform, one of many nationwide changes mobilized by ongoing protests over racism and police brutality. A task force led by the Senate's sole black Republican member, Tim Scott, sent GOP offices a draft of a proposed "Justice Act" focused on issues of reporting, accountability, training and community relations. It's a big turnaround for the Senate, which not long ago was dismissive of acting on the issue. Democrats have unveiled their own proposal, which goes further in dictating specific changes, including banning chokeholds. Officials in states including New York, Florida and California already have moved to ban the use of neck restraints by police.

2. White House

President Trump is facing outrage after he tweeted a conspiracy theory about an elderly man pushed to the ground by police during a protest in Buffalo, New York. The President tweeted that Martin Gugino, 75, a longtime activist and peaceful protester, may have been part of a setup staged by Antifa members. Video of the incident shows Gugino get pushed by officers, fall backward and hit his head. He is still hospitalized. Two officers have been suspended while an investigation is underway, and 57 more have resigned from the police unit. Many GOP leaders have dodged questions about the President's claim, telling CNN they either didn't see it or didn't want to comment.

3. Election 2020

Several states held primary elections yesterday, and there were so many voting issues in Georgia that state officials are now calling for investigations. Voters waited in line for hours, and some precincts extended voting into the night. Election officials chalked the delays up to technical issues and a shortage of poll workers due to the pandemic. The state election board is already investigating the handling of absentee ballots in Atlanta's Fulton County. Some voters worried that the problems might be an ominous preview of what could happen in November's general election. Meanwhile, groups across the country are reporting growing voter registration numbers amid recent surges of activism. Other voter-oriented groups are seeing a rise in volunteer support and donations.

4. Coronavirus

At least 28 states are not following CDC guidelines for coronavirus reporting, which could make it hard for health experts and lawmakers to decide what to do next. The states are not reporting probable cases, which include people who show evidence of an infection without the confirmation of a lab test. Accurate rates of new cases help officials track how the disease is spreading and inform decisions about how and when to loosen restrictions. These fuzzy reporting numbers come as 19 states are seeing increases in their coronavirus cases. In Arizona, things have gotten so bad again that the state has told its hospitals to activate emergency plans. More than 1.9 million people have been infected by the virus in the US, and more than 112,000 have died.

5. Nigeria

Protesters in Nigeria are taking to the streets to demand urgent action to combat rape and sexual violence. A march in the capital of Lagos featured a coalition of rights groups that urged the government to declare a state of emergency to address the problem. The violent rape and murder of two young women recently has renewed attention to this old problem. One in four girls in Nigeria has experienced some form of sexual violence, according to UNICEF. And Amnesty International says femicide and rape cases go underreported in the country, allowing perpetrators to go unpunished.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A woman asked the Merriam-Webster people to update their definition of 'racism.' They listened

That's how language evolves, after all!

Here's the difference between pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus spread -- and whether it matters

Since everything we know about the virus is shifting, we'd better keep up.

Considering a big move? Here are the most expensive world cities for expats in 2020

If you guess the top three, we'll be impressed.

A UK museum is reimagining its famous paintings with face masks

Art imitates life, and all of that.

Americans are drinking a LOT during the pandemic

And their refreshments of choice? Budget beer and hard seltzer.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1 billion

That's how many calls a health insurance telemarketing group called Rising Eagle allegedly made in the first half of 2019, in violation of Federal Communications Commission rules. The US government is seeking fines of up to a record-breaking $225 million.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never be easily transmitted ... HIV, as important as it is, was drawn out and over an extended period of time ... Now, we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said the coronavirus is in many ways worse than other major global health threats

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

My, what a tall piano you have

Explore the unusual creations of this master piano maker. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27886

Reported Deaths: 1197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9372676
Ramsey3507155
Stearns207016
Nobles15925
Anoka158582
Dakota150465
Washington72137
Olmsted71112
Rice5763
Kandiyohi5211
Mower5042
Scott4862
Clay46230
Wright3582
Todd3502
Sherburne2542
Carver2502
Benton1883
Freeborn1770
Steele1720
Blue Earth1520
Martin1375
Lyon1332
St. Louis11914
Pine930
Cottonwood900
Nicollet8911
Unassigned8711
Winona8515
Watonwan830
Crow Wing825
Carlton770
Goodhue777
Otter Tail761
Chisago701
Polk642
Itasca5611
Dodge550
Chippewa521
Morrison510
Le Sueur491
Douglas470
Meeker461
Becker440
McLeod430
Jackson420
Murray410
Isanti390
Pennington340
Waseca300
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Sibley190
Brown182
Norman150
Pipestone140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Big Stone120
Aitkin120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Renville80
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Grant50
Traverse50
Hubbard40
Roseau40
Red Lake40
Houston30
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21662

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4741143
Woodbury291537
Black Hawk179450
Buena Vista11422
Linn98580
Dallas95926
Marshall92418
Wapello64318
Johnson6268
Crawford5732
Muscatine56641
Tama41529
Scott38710
Dubuque36421
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie34310
Sioux3190
Jasper27417
Wright2420
Washington2009
Warren1741
Plymouth1632
Story1491
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10013
Poweshiek938
Hamilton830
Webster811
Boone770
Clarke751
Henry742
Bremer726
Des Moines702
Taylor670
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Dickinson510
Cedar501
Cherokee460
Benton441
Monroe436
Osceola380
Shelby380
Jones370
Jefferson360
Marion350
Cerro Gordo341
Buchanan341
Clay340
Clayton343
Iowa330
Hardin320
Lee310
Emmet310
Franklin300
Sac300
Madison292
Fayette280
Davis280
Monona270
Harrison260
Lyon260
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Hancock220
Mills200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Grundy190
Floyd191
Carroll171
Appanoose173
Butler161
Page160
Kossuth160
Ida150
Keokuk150
Jackson140
Calhoun140
Greene140
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Audubon131
Howard120
Winnebago110
Union110
Van Buren100
Adair90
Montgomery92
Palo Alto70
Adams70
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Unassigned40
Worth30
Wayne20
Decatur20
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
More rain for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tuesday's rain totals with more on the way

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/9

Image

Will A Historic District Move Forward?

Image

Monitoring river levels in Olmsted County

Image

Charles City Flooding

Image

Mudslides and downed trees near Lanesboro

Image

An essential business remains open

Image

Mayo Researcher named Bush Fellow

Image

Tracking potential flooding in North Iowa

Community Events