Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

It's official: The recession began in February

Article Image

The longest expansion in American history is over, and the coronavirus recession is officially here. CNN Business' Christine Romans explains what that means.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The longest economic expansion in American history is officially over. The National Bureau of Economic Research declared Monday that the recession began in February.

The economy collapsed so rapidly that NBER wasted no time in announcing a recession, a stark contrast to previous downturns when the body took upwards of a year to declare what most people already knew. This was the fastest that NBER has declared any recession since the group began formal announcements in 1979.

Social distancing requirements imposed to fight the pandemic have crushed broad swaths of the US economy, from airlines and cruise ships to restaurants and Broadway shows.

"The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions," NBER wrote.

More than 42 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. Major companies including JCPenney, J.Crew and Hertz have filed for bankruptcy. And economists are predicting GDP imploded at an annualized rate of 40% during the second quarter.

The pandemic marked an end to the mediocre but long recovery from the Great Recession. In July 2019, that expansion officially became the longest period of uninterrupted growth in US history dating back to 1854. It spanned 128 months, easily breaking the prior record of 120 months set between March 1991 and March 2001 during the dotcom boom.

Normally, economists define a recession as consecutive quarters of negative growth. The United States already endured one quarter of a shrinking economy, with GDP dropping by 5% during the first quarter.

NBER decided not to wait for a second quarter of a contracting economy, although it is widely expected to happen during the second quarter. The body also declared that while the economy peaked on a monthly basis in February, the quarterly peak happened in the fourth quarter. That disparity "reflects the unusual nature of this recession," NBER said.

"The economy contracted so sharply in March," NBER said, that by the first quarter GDP and employment was "significantly below" the levels of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Hopes for a speedy return to growth

Previous recessions began more subtly, causing a significant lag before NBER declared them.

For example, NBER didn't announce until December 1, 2008 that the United States had tumbled into recession the prior December. By then, Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers had already collapsed. The stock market had imploded and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken over by the government.

Although this recession began suddenly, there is hope that it could be relatively brief. Economists are predicting GDP will turn sharply positive in the third quarter as businesses continue to reopen and Americans begin to travel again.

The economy is benefiting from unprecedented help from the federal government.

Congress and the White House passed a record-breaking stimulus package that provided direct aid to households, forgivable loans to small businesses and bailouts to some large companies.

The Federal Reserve is taking steps that make its response to the 2008 financial crisis look tame. The Fed has slashed interest rates to zero, promised to buy an unlimited amount of bonds and rolled out a series of emergency lending programs. The US central bank is even, for the first time, directing the purchase of corporate bonds, including junk bonds. These steps have unlocked financial markets that froze in March, freeing even highly leveraged companies to borrow.

Wall Street is booming

And there are some glimmers of hope suggesting the worst of the downturn may already be over.

Most notably, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shocked economists and investors on Friday by saying the United States added 2.5 million jobs in May. It was the largest monthly gain since the BLS began tracking monthly figures in 1939.

The spike in jobs was even larger relative to consensus calls from economists for another 8 million jobs to have disappeared in May. While the unemployment rate ticked down to 13.3% in May, it remains higher than at any point during the Great Recession.

Wall Street has already recovered most of its losses from this recession as investors bet on a V-shaped recovery. The S&P 500 has surged more than 40% above its March 23 lows. The Nasdaq, powered by large tech stocks such as Amazon and Facebook, is at all-time highs.

The recovery on Main Street may not be as swift. Parts of the economy, including restaurants, movie theaters, airlines and cruise lines, may not be the same until a vaccine is developed.

And the risk of a second wave of infections that forces parts of the United States to go back into lockdown remains the biggest threat to the recovery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27886

Reported Deaths: 1197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9372676
Ramsey3507155
Stearns207016
Nobles15925
Anoka158582
Dakota150465
Washington72137
Olmsted71112
Rice5763
Kandiyohi5211
Mower5042
Scott4862
Clay46230
Wright3582
Todd3502
Sherburne2542
Carver2502
Benton1883
Freeborn1770
Steele1720
Blue Earth1520
Martin1375
Lyon1332
St. Louis11914
Pine930
Cottonwood900
Nicollet8911
Unassigned8711
Winona8515
Watonwan830
Crow Wing825
Carlton770
Goodhue777
Otter Tail761
Chisago701
Polk642
Itasca5611
Dodge550
Chippewa521
Morrison510
Le Sueur491
Douglas470
Meeker461
Becker440
McLeod430
Jackson420
Murray410
Isanti390
Pennington340
Waseca300
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Sibley190
Brown182
Norman150
Pipestone140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Big Stone120
Aitkin120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Renville80
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Grant50
Traverse50
Hubbard40
Roseau40
Red Lake40
Houston30
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21662

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4741143
Woodbury291537
Black Hawk179450
Buena Vista11422
Linn98580
Dallas95926
Marshall92418
Wapello64318
Johnson6268
Crawford5732
Muscatine56641
Tama41529
Scott38710
Dubuque36421
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie34310
Sioux3190
Jasper27417
Wright2420
Washington2009
Warren1741
Plymouth1632
Story1491
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10013
Poweshiek938
Hamilton830
Webster811
Boone770
Clarke751
Henry742
Bremer726
Des Moines702
Taylor670
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Dickinson510
Cedar501
Cherokee460
Benton441
Monroe436
Osceola380
Shelby380
Jones370
Jefferson360
Marion350
Cerro Gordo341
Buchanan341
Clay340
Clayton343
Iowa330
Hardin320
Lee310
Emmet310
Franklin300
Sac300
Madison292
Fayette280
Davis280
Monona270
Harrison260
Lyon260
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Hancock220
Mills200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Grundy190
Floyd191
Carroll171
Appanoose173
Butler161
Page160
Kossuth160
Ida150
Keokuk150
Jackson140
Calhoun140
Greene140
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Audubon131
Howard120
Winnebago110
Union110
Van Buren100
Adair90
Montgomery92
Palo Alto70
Adams70
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Unassigned40
Worth30
Wayne20
Decatur20
Rochester
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes to payroll protection program

Image

Roller City Reopens Friday

Image

Milk, Produce, and Protein Promised by Channel One Food Bank

Image

4 Dimensions of Safety

Image

Day Center Helps During Hot and Stormy Weather

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Mayo One called for single vehicle crash in rural Rochester

Image

Olmsted County crime rates lower during Pandemic

Image

Lime Scooters return to Rochester on Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events