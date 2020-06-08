Clear

5 things to know for June 8: George Floyd, police reform, coronavirus, economy, China

Cristobal has been downgraded to a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph, and located 40 miles north of Baton Rouge. The biggest threat continues to be flooding from heavy rain bands as well as storm surge. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis is in with the details.

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Feeling hopeless? Burnt out? You're not alone. There are ways to combat that sinking feeling. Experts recommend talking it out, getting involved, and searching out the good among all the bad news. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will appear in court today exactly two weeks after George Floyd's death. Chauvin was the officer filmed on video with his knee on Floyd's neck before he died. He's been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Also today, a third and final memorial service will be held for Floyd in Houston, where he grew up. These key developments come after a second weekend of protests that have gone global, and grown to encompass more issues of systemic racism and police brutality. In the UK, protesters toppled a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston, echoing several instances in the US where Confederate monuments have been defaced, removed or designated for removal. In Brazil, protesters gathered in support of Black Lives Matter, and to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's government, including its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Police reform

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council say they intend to defund and dismantle the city's police department. Council President Lisa Bender says they may shift police funding toward community-based strategies instead, and discuss how to eventually replace the current police force -- though Bender stressed that is "not in the short term." The nationwide spread of anti-racist protests have led to calls to defund or outright abolish police departments, and some cities are considering other changes. In New York City, Mayor Bill De Blasio says the city will move some of its funding from the New York Police Department to youth and social services. Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti agreed to slash between $100 million to $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department's proposed $1.86 billion budget.

3. Coronavirus

The US government's current supply of remdesivir, the only drug known to work against Covid-19, will run out at the end of the month according to a US Department of Health and Human Services official. Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, is ramping up to make more, but it's unclear how much will be available this summer. In the long term, the company plans to have more than 500,000 treatment courses available by October, and more than a million by December.Though it's not a cure, remdesivir has been shown to reduce hospital stays for some Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, the global coronavirus death toll passed 400,000 this weekend, a sobering reminder that, despite waves of reopenings, the pandemic is an ongoing threat.

4. Economy

Employers added 3.1 million jobs in May, giving an unexpected boost to a battered labor market. But state and local governments are still cutting jobs, which could kill any real economic momentum. Among the growth last month, these two levels of government actually slashed more than half a million jobs. One analytics firm predicts 3 million more state and local jobs could be at risk in coming months, including first responders and in areas like social services, sanitation, health care, education and municipal services like libraries and parks. And while the economy might be doing better now, there may be more bad news around the corner. Economists believe a second wave of infections could deaden a rebound and put the American economy in new danger.

5. South China Sea

Maritime and military experts are worried that China is adopting increasingly forceful tactics in the South China Sea. The Asia Maritime Transparency Institute revealed Chinese and Malaysian ships were locked in a high-stakes standoff in the highly-contested area earlier this year. Beijing claims it was conducting "normal activities in waters under Chinese jurisdiction," but Chinese vessels have been accused for years of hounding countries who try to explore in the areas of the South China Sea that China claims as its own. The Malaysia standoff was also one among many confrontational moves from the Chinese government in the region this year. The AMTI says these incidents could lead to larger conflicts with other powers in the area, including Malaysia or Indonesia.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

UFC Champion Conor McGregor is retiring

At least, for now. (He made similar announcements in 2016 and 2019.)

A famed treasure chest said to contain gold and jewels has finally been found in the Rocky Mountains

And it actually DID contain gold and jewels!

These seven jobs are making the biggest return in the recovering pandemic economy

Construction workers, laundry workers, janitors and dentists are all back on the job.

The Golden Gate Bridge has been 'singing' recently. Here's why.

Chalk it up to aerodynamics -- and a key new addition.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2.6 million

That's how many black-owned small businesses there are in the United States, according to the Census Bureau. Digital search and download data shows the worldwide protests have led to rising interest﻿ in supporting black businesses.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"For those of you who feel invisible: Please know that your story matters. Your ideas matter. Your experiences matter. Your vision for what our world can and should be matters."

Former first lady Michelle Obama, in a virtual commencement speech to 2020 high school and college graduates.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Rock solid

All of this treasure chest talk has us thinking about diamonds. Here's how they go from dull rock to brilliant showpiece.

(Click here to view)

