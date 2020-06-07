Tropical Storm Cristobal officially makes landfall in Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cristobal -- the third named storm of what is expected to be an active hurricane season -- has officially made landfall in Louisiana between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle.

With maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, Cristobal is expected to move north at about 7 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. It should become a tropical depression within 24 hours and will continue to dump heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, mainly across the Mississippi River Valley in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Life-threatening storm surges could occur in parts of Mississippi and Louisiana. Storm surges occur when rising water moves inland from the coast, potentially causing injury and damage to property.

"Just because this is a tropical storm doesn't mean that we want to let our guard down," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. "A storm surge is a major threat, and it's the number one killer in tropical storms like this."

New Orleans issued a voluntary evacuation order Sunday afternoon as well for areas outside the levee system.

"The earliest calendar year landfalling named storm in Louisiana on record (since 1851) is Tropical Storm Arlene on May 30, 1959," Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University, said on Twitter. "The 2nd earliest landfalling named storms in LA are unnamed tropical storms in 1912 & 1956 on June 13."

That means Cristobal will be the the second-earliest named storm to make landfall in Louisiana since records have been kept, he said.

Tropical storm warnings are posted for much of the Louisiana coastline, Mississippi, Alabama and portions of the Florida panhandle.

"Do NOT focus on the center as impacts will occur outside of the cone, especially east of the center," the National Weather Service in Mobile said on their website. "Heavy rainfall of 4-6" with higher amounts up to 10" possible for coastal Alabama and southeast Mississippi."

Flooding will be the biggest concern

Impacts from the storm's landfall will be felt hundreds of miles away. Neighboring states to the east such as Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, even the Carolinas will pick up several inches of rain in a short period of time which could trigger flash flooding.

Widespread rainfall along the coast will likely be in the 5-10 inch range, with some areas picking up at least a foot total. These numbers alone would be impressive and cause flooding, but the problem for some of these states is that they have been dealing with excessive rains for the past month, so the ground is already saturated. This will exacerbate the flooding concern for states like Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida, which have already received at least 8-10 inches in just the last 30 days.

The storm will continue to progress northward into states including Iowa and Wisconsin that rarely see tropical systems in their backyard. While the storm will significantly weaken once it makes it that far north, it will still be able to produce several inches of rain for cities like Madison and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, as well as Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, Iowa.

In addition to most Gulf Coast states, Arkansas and Missouri are also under flood watches in preparation for heavy rainfall to those states in the next 72 hours.

Tornadoes likely along the Gulf Coast

Another concern is the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight risk" for the coastal regions of Louisiana and Mississippi. A "marginal risk" has also been issued and encompasses the slight risk in addition to portions of coastal Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

"Tropical storms like Cristobal can still be prolific tornado producers, especially when making landfall on the Gulf Coast," said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. "Landfalling tropical systems from the Gulf of Mexico produce more tornadoes than their counterparts making landfall along the Atlantic coast, largely because the right-front quadrant (where most tornadoes are found) is located completely onshore."

The first Tornado Watch of the day was issued around 9 a.m. CT Sunday, which includes the coastal regions of Mississippi and Alabama and is valid until 5 p.m.

In Florida Saturday there were seven tornado reports, including one that hit near downtown Orlando. At least three homes were significantly impacted by storm activity, according to a city spokesperson.

For a time, SeaWorld and Universal Studios were under a tornado warning and a funnel cloud was sighted.