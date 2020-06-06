Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Saturday, June 6

Article Image

Lagos-based health food chain Nuli was forced to close all but one of its 10 stores during Nigeria's lockdown, but founder Ada Osakwe remained committed to her staff.

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 8:31 AM
Updated: Jun 6, 2020 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The World Health Organization reversed course on face masks yesterday. It's now encouraging people to wear them to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The general public should use fabric masks in high-spread areas, the WHO said, or whenever social distancing is impossible. The global health agency also said that all health workers, not just those caring for Covid-19 patients, should wear masks in clinical areas.

In an effort to make more masks available for health workers, the WHO had previously advised the public to avoid wearing them if they were not sick or caring for someone who is ill. The policy shift is another reminder of the constantly evolving challenges faced in the fight against the virus.

Hydroxychloroquine provides another example. Initial studies suggested the malaria drug may help Covid-19 patients recover faster. But subsequent trials have disproved that research, with one study suggesting the drug might be harmful, prompting the WHO to suspend its trials.

While that study has since been retracted, and the WHO is now saying it's safe to resume trials, the United Kingdom abruptly ended its trial yesterday. Its researchers found the drug doesn't work against Covid-19.

In the rush to find a vaccine, mishaps are to be expected. But scientists warn there is little room for error if one is to be developed by January. "Everything will have to go incredibly perfectly if that's going to happen," said Dr. Larry Corey, a virology and vaccine development expert.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Can you safely reuse a non-cloth mask that you can't wash, like a disposable mask?

A: Yes you can, says Dr. Joseph Vinetz, an infectious diseases professor at Yale School of Medicine.

To disinfect masks that you can't wash, Vinetz recommends leaving them in a clean, safe place for a few days. After that, they should no longer be infectious, as this coronavirus is known to survive on hard surfaces for no more than three days.

You can reuse cloth masks, too. Just launder them between each use on a high-heat setting.

Learn more about which masks to choose, and how you can make your own (without having to sew), here.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Peruvians cry out for oxygen

People collapse on the street. Others drag desperately ill relatives to hospitals that won't admit them. Distraught children ask why their parents were left to die.

The coronavirus outbreak in Peru is spiraling out of control and experts fear it will only worsen.

Oxygen tanks, an important weapon against the virus, are in short supply, and they have come to symbolize the chaos in Peru. Desperate citizens have turned to a burgeoning black market, with tanks listed for sale at exorbitant prices on social media and e-commerce sites, as Jack Guy and Claudia Rebaza report.

Cases rise faster than ever

The infection rate has slowed in most countries hit hard early on in the pandemic, including China, the US, UK, Italy, Spain and France. But global numbers show it's far from over.

In many countries, particularly in South America, the Middle East and Africa, transmission rates are accelerating, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, confirmed cases are now rising at a rate of more than 100,000 a day over a seven-day period. In April new cases never topped 100,000 in one day. But confirmed daily cases have topped that number in nine of the past 10 days, reaching 130,400 cases on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro echoes Trump

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to leave the WHO for what he calls "ideological" bias, citing US President Donald Trump's recent announcement that America will sever its relationship with the health agency.

"We don't need foreign people having a say in our health here," Bolsonaro said yesterday.

Brazil has recorded 1,005 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 35,026. Brazil has recorded more than 600,000 cases, second only to the US.

Americans risk their health while trying to protect it

Roughly one third of Americans surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have used some kind of risky cleaning practice to stop the spread of Covid-19, the organization said yesterday.

People have put bleach on their food. Others have gargled or inhaled it. And some have washed their bodies with household cleaning and disinfectant products.

The CDC has advice for people who want to clean properly and safely: always read product instructions, wear gloves or other protective gear and don't mix cleaning chemicals.

ON OUR RADAR

  • Hearing George Floyd say "I can't breathe" as a police officer knelt on his neck has been painful for many doctors, nurses and health care workers who have spent the past few months fighting to help Covid-19 patients get just one more gasp of air.
  • The "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine program, with its emphasis on quick production and testing of experimental coronavirus vaccines, is fueling fears, two experts warn.
  • A 9-year-old Kenyan boy who made a wooden machine for washing hands in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 has received a presidential award.
  • Worried about coronavirus while having sex? Wear a mask and avoid kissing, new guidance says.
  • Film and television production companies in California will soon be allowed to send their employees back to work.
  • RV sales and rentals are booming, as Americans look for safe ways to get away during the pandemic.
  • Britain's Prince William says he has been volunteering to assist people struggling with mental health issues during the lockdown.
  • YouTube Originals is celebrating the class of 2020 with a star-studded group of commencement speakers -- headlined by former President Barack Obama and ex-first lady Michelle Obama -- and performers honoring this year's graduates.

TOP TIPS

The pandemic has made a lot of social situations awkward. So here are some tips on what to do when a stranger gets too close at the grocery store or an acquaintance goes in for a handshake.

The bottom line: With a little kindness and a carefully chosen word or two, we can awkwardly forge our way forward, together. No handshakes necessary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26980

Reported Deaths: 1159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9099657
Ramsey3351149
Stearns205614
Nobles15775
Anoka152779
Dakota144664
Washington70035
Olmsted68911
Rice5243
Kandiyohi5141
Scott4712
Clay44930
Mower4462
Wright3492
Todd3441
Sherburne2492
Carver2402
Benton1853
Steele1700
Freeborn1590
Blue Earth1490
Martin1355
St. Louis11914
Lyon1012
Unassigned9611
Pine930
Nicollet8811
Cottonwood820
Winona8115
Crow Wing815
Watonwan790
Carlton750
Goodhue736
Otter Tail731
Chisago691
Polk632
Itasca5610
Dodge540
Chippewa521
Morrison480
Le Sueur471
Douglas460
Meeker460
Becker440
Jackson420
Murray410
McLeod410
Isanti360
Pennington300
Waseca290
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault220
Wabasha200
Swift191
Beltrami180
Sibley170
Brown172
Fillmore171
Norman150
Pipestone130
Kanabec121
Aitkin120
Marshall120
Cass112
Big Stone110
Wilkin113
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Renville70
Mahnomen61
Lincoln60
Red Lake40
Traverse40
Grant40
Clearwater30
Houston30
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Roseau30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21114

Reported Deaths: 593
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4614140
Woodbury286137
Black Hawk178849
Buena Vista10672
Linn97879
Dallas95226
Marshall91418
Wapello63615
Johnson6198
Muscatine56741
Crawford5512
Tama41129
Scott38510
Dubuque35921
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie31910
Sioux3060
Jasper26917
Wright2210
Washington1968
Warren1671
Plymouth1522
Story1311
Allamakee1204
Mahaska9913
Poweshiek928
Hamilton760
Webster741
Henry732
Boone720
Bremer716
Clarke690
Des Moines681
Taylor660
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Cedar501
Benton431
Cherokee410
Monroe415
Jones370
Shelby370
Osceola360
Jefferson360
Marion350
Dickinson350
Buchanan341
Iowa340
Clayton343
Cerro Gordo331
Madison292
Lee290
Sac280
Davis280
Emmet270
Fayette270
Clay270
Monona260
Harrison260
Hardin240
Lyon240
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Mills200
Grundy200
Franklin200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Floyd191
Hancock180
Appanoose173
Butler161
Kossuth160
Carroll151
Ida150
Greene150
Keokuk140
Jackson140
Page140
Audubon131
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Howard120
Winnebago110
Calhoun100
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery92
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Unassigned20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Weekend looks nice
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/5

Image

Gyms, fitness centers set to reopen

Image

Easing restrictions for MN restaurants and gyms

Image

Charles City vigil for George Floyd

Image

Hawkeye Harvest Foodbank partnership

Image

Next phase of Minnesota reopening

Image

Rental Assistance program for Rochester

Image

IA Care Homes Could Reopen to Visitors

Image

'Color Me Mine' Location Closes for Good

Image

Getting Your Fair Food Fix During the Pandemic

Community Events