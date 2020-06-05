Clear
Grief is a double-edged sword. Here's how to use it for good

Many people are overwhelmed by pain, loss and grief right now. 2014 CNN Hero Annette March-Grier helps families process their grief through her non-profit Roberta's House. She has some insights on coping during this difficult time.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Annette March-Grier

As anyone who has experienced grief can attest, it is a powerful emotion that can lead to productivity or destruction -- depending on how it is managed.

Right now, millions of Americans are grieving. Covid-19 has already claimed the lives of over 100,000 Americans, and it's taken the jobs of millions more. A disproportionate number of those impacted by covid-19 are African-American. And now many Americans of all colors are mourning the death of George Floyd at the knee of one former Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with second degree murder.

The result has been an explosion of grief throughout the country. Many have taken to the streets in protest, crying out for justice and sharing their unresolved and complicated grief for all the country to see.

As the founder of Roberta's House, a non-profit bereavement center in Baltimore that supports a largely African-American community and which serves over 4,000 individuals and families per year, I know the importance of working through grief. But just as critically, I know we must examine the driving causes of that grief -- and take concrete steps to address them -- so we can break these cycles of pain and loss.

Covid-19 has exposed some of these drivers -- including disparities in health care, income and education which had already weakened the resilience of those most underserved. Many of us are the essential workers. Many of us suffer from chronic diseases such as hypertension, heart disease and obesity, and too few of us have adequate health insurance. Here in Baltimore City -- a predominantly African-American area -- the mortality rate is 30% higher than the rest of Maryland.

Grief was already overwhelming in the African-American community well before the pandemic exposed these inequalities. And the trauma of witnessing a black man being murdered by a white police officer reminded us of the larger issue -- the systemic racism permeating society. Some have compared it to a modern-day lynching.

So, how are we to respond? Grief can manifest as anger, rage, helplessness -- even powerlessness. Anger is a powerful emotion. It can be uncontrollable at times, and especially for those who feel they have nothing left to lose.

The reason is simple. When we are unable to express and make meaningful sense out of our loss, we may eventually explode -- and that explosion could be destructive. Whether it's physical, emotional, or spiritual, the compounded pressure needs to be released.

The protest and rioting that has swept the country in the wake of the killing of Floyd isn't just about the murder of one man. This reaction represents the fear for every black son, brother or father. This is shared grief -- communal grief -- as a result of a long history of trauma, loss, and suppression within the black community.

However, communal grief does not always have to be destructive if embraced by a society that shares compassion and forgiveness. Sobonfu Some, a notable voice of African spirituality, says, "Communal grieving offers something that we cannot get when we grieve by ourselves. Through acknowledgment, validation, and witnessing, communal grieving allows us to experience a level of healing that is deeply and profoundly freeing."

Acknowledgment is the first step in reconciling with the loss, and our country is on the right path. We are turning this tragedy and communal grief into something potentially quite productive -- and I remain optimistic.

As the primary grief resource in Baltimore, Roberta's House is on the front lines of this fight -- addressing the losses of children, teen and families living in Baltimore City and Prince George's County. When Covid-19 hit, we, like many non-profits, had to alter our daily activities, reorganize and learn how to conduct virtual support groups to continue to meet the needs of our community. In the aftermath of George Floyd's death, we will continue to answer the call.

We are also constructing a new, full-service grief support center that will be completed in the fall of 2020 -- the first to be founded by African Americans in the US. The new center will allow us to serve more with multiple support programs and individual counseling services.

We aim to meet the unmet needs of an underserved, marginalized community addressing grief and loss. And we hope that by creating a space where those who are grieving can heal, we can begin to alter the course of the future -- for the better.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26273

Reported Deaths: 1126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8867641
Ramsey3252140
Stearns205014
Nobles15625
Anoka148878
Dakota141464
Washington68034
Olmsted67211
Kandiyohi5111
Rice4833
Scott4602
Clay44129
Mower4062
Wright3392
Todd3361
Sherburne2482
Carver2322
Benton1823
Steele1670
Blue Earth1480
Freeborn1420
Martin1325
St. Louis11814
Pine930
Nicollet8811
Lyon811
Winona8015
Cottonwood790
Watonwan780
Crow Wing774
Unassigned7511
Carlton750
Otter Tail730
Goodhue715
Chisago641
Polk612
Itasca5610
Dodge530
Chippewa521
Morrison480
Le Sueur461
Meeker460
Douglas450
Becker430
Jackson420
Murray400
McLeod390
Isanti360
Waseca270
Pennington230
Rock230
Mille Lacs231
Faribault200
Swift190
Beltrami180
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Brown162
Norman150
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Kanabec121
Wilkin113
Cass112
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Big Stone80
Redwood70
Renville70
Mahnomen61
Lincoln60
Yellow Medicine60
Grant40
Traverse40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Roseau30
Hubbard30
Houston20
Kittson10
Lake10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 20767

Reported Deaths: 583
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4541137
Woodbury283737
Black Hawk177548
Buena Vista9971
Linn97179
Dallas94025
Marshall91218
Wapello62814
Johnson6189
Muscatine56541
Crawford5472
Tama41029
Scott38010
Dubuque35521
Louisa34911
Pottawattamie31110
Sioux2980
Jasper26917
Wright2120
Washington1958
Warren1661
Plymouth1462
Story1261
Allamakee1204
Mahaska9912
Poweshiek928
Henry722
Bremer706
Boone700
Des Moines671
Clarke660
Clinton651
Taylor640
Webster621
Hamilton610
Guthrie543
Cedar491
Benton431
Monroe415
Shelby370
Cherokee370
Jones370
Jefferson350
Marion350
Osceola340
Clayton343
Cerro Gordo331
Iowa330
Dickinson330
Buchanan330
Madison292
Lee290
Fayette280
Sac280
Davis280
Harrison260
Monona250
Clay250
Lyon240
Winneshiek240
Emmet240
Lucas222
Hardin210
Grundy200
Mills200
Delaware191
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Franklin170
Appanoose173
Hancock160
Butler161
Ida150
Greene150
Pocahontas150
Page140
Kossuth140
Keokuk140
Audubon131
Jackson130
Carroll130
Chickasaw130
Howard120
Cass120
Winnebago110
Montgomery91
Adair90
Union90
Van Buren90
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Calhoun60
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Worth30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned00
