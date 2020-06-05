5 things to know for June 5: George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, coronavirus, lynching

Las Vegas is returning to a new normal. So, what does a pandemic-era Sin City look like? There's more room at the craps table -- and EMTs on hand in case anyone needs immediate help.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. George Floyd memorial

Family and friends gathered yesterday to remember the life of George Floyd during the first of many events planned in his memory, as protesters around the country took to the streets for a 10th night. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a eulogy, also announced plans for a March on Washington in late August. The march will be led by families of black people killed by police and is intended to coincide with the anniversary of the historic 1963 civil rights demonstration. Meanwhile in Washington, workers have put up a new line of fencing around the White House, ostensibly in preparation for another weekend of demonstrations in Floyd's name.

2. Ahmaud Arbery

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified that Ahmaud Arbery's killer used a racial epithet after fatally shooting him in February. According to the testimony, William Bryan, a defendant in the case, told police he heard Travis McMichael hurl a profane slur at Arbery, who had been out for a jog, after McMichael shot him three times with a shotgun. The investigator also said the three men charged in Arbery's death engaged in an elaborate chase with the unarmed black man, hitting him with a truck as he tried to escape them. Attorneys for the three men involved say they did nothing illegal.

3. Coronavirus

Two major medical journals have retracted separate coronavirus studies over data concerns. Data used in the studies came from the same international registry, and auditors couldn't get all the information needed to verify it. One study found that Covid-19 patients treated with the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or suffer dangerous side effects. Still, other studies have come to similar conclusions. Meanwhile, the US recorded 1,000 more coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the nationwide toll to more than 108,000. Here's a small piece of heartening news, though: A new study suggests 10 people who were home sick with Covid-19 may have found relief with famotidine, an ingredient in common over-the-counter heartburn remedies like Pepcid. The results may lead to further studies of the drug.

4. Anti-lynching bill

Sparks flew on the Senate floor over a bill that would make lynching a federal crime. Republican Sen. Rand Paul wanted to add an amendment to the bill that would narrow the scope of crimes that fall under its penalties. Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris mounted an emotional opposition, saying the move would weaken the measure. Booker also formally objected to Paul's request, saying the bill "would speak volumes for the racial pain and the hurt of generations." Paul has been holding up the popular bipartisan legislation.

5. South China Sea

India and Australia have signed two bilateral military agreements that deepen the defense relationship between the two countries. Why? Military tensions are rising in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes the highly politicized South China Sea, and both countries want to maintain a presence there. These latest pacts will give Australia and India access to each other's bases for logistical support. They will also make it easier to conduct complex military exercises with other nations in the maritime region, like the US. Australia has long-standing security ties with the US, and India has been boosting its defense cooperation with the country. All three nations have military vessels that visit the area regularly.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A 'Covid-19 bible' shared by a Hong Kong restaurant group is helping restaurants worldwide open up safely

The restaurant's founders say it's been translated into at least four languages.

K-pop fans have been flooding anti-black hashtags on social media to block out hateful messages

Less racism, more BTS gifs.

A black-owned brewery is releasing a new beer to support racial equality

It's an imperial stout with notes of dark chocolate and fudge, and ... dang it, now we're thirsty.

Wondering what's up with the secret presidential bunker? Read about its mysterious history

Your daily dose of, "Huh. I never knew that!"

HAPPENING LATER

A new jobs report is coming, and it's gonna be bad

The May jobs report, out this morning, is expected to show the US economy shed another 8 million jobs over the month, bringing the tally of jobs lost during the pandemic to 28.5 million. That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20%, a record high.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$565 billion

That's how much money America's billionaires have made since March 18, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies. Since then, nearly 43 million Americans have filed for initial unemployment benefits.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Whether we're talking about more people dying of Covid, or at the hands of police, racism is ultimately the disease."

Dr. Aletha Maybank, one of many health experts warning that racism causes palpable mental and emotional harm, which can lead to physical illness and health problems

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Some big weekend eating

