5 things to know for June 5: George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, coronavirus, lynching

CNN's Chris Cuomo speaks with Ahmaud Arbery's mother about allegations that the man accused of killing her son used a racial epithet after fatally shooting him.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Las Vegas is returning to a new normal. So, what does a pandemic-era Sin City look like? There's more room at the craps table -- and EMTs on hand in case anyone needs immediate help.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. George Floyd memorial

Family and friends gathered yesterday to remember the life of George Floyd during the first of many events planned in his memory, as protesters around the country took to the streets for a 10th night. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a eulogy, also announced plans for a March on Washington in late August. The march will be led by families of black people killed by police and is intended to coincide with the anniversary of the historic 1963 civil rights demonstration. Meanwhile in Washington, workers have put up a new line of fencing around the White House, ostensibly in preparation for another weekend of demonstrations in Floyd's name.

2. Ahmaud Arbery

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified that Ahmaud Arbery's killer used a racial epithet after fatally shooting him in February. According to the testimony, William Bryan, a defendant in the case, told police he heard Travis McMichael hurl a profane slur at Arbery, who had been out for a jog, after McMichael shot him three times with a shotgun. The investigator also said the three men charged in Arbery's death engaged in an elaborate chase with the unarmed black man, hitting him with a truck as he tried to escape them. Attorneys for the three men involved say they did nothing illegal.

3. Coronavirus 

Two major medical journals have retracted separate coronavirus studies over data concerns. Data used in the studies came from the same international registry, and auditors couldn't get all the information needed to verify it. One study found that Covid-19 patients treated with the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or suffer dangerous side effects. Still, other studies have come to similar conclusions. Meanwhile, the US recorded 1,000 more coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the nationwide toll to more than 108,000. Here's a small piece of heartening news, though: A new study suggests 10 people who were home sick with Covid-19 may have found relief with famotidine, an ingredient in common over-the-counter heartburn remedies like Pepcid. The results may lead to further studies of the drug.

4. Anti-lynching bill 

Sparks flew on the Senate floor over a bill that would make lynching a federal crime. Republican Sen. Rand Paul wanted to add an amendment to the bill that would narrow the scope of crimes that fall under its penalties. Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris mounted an emotional opposition, saying the move would weaken the measure. Booker also formally objected to Paul's request, saying the bill "would speak volumes for the racial pain and the hurt of generations." Paul has been holding up the popular bipartisan legislation.

5. South China Sea

India and Australia have signed two bilateral military agreements that deepen the defense relationship between the two countries. Why? Military tensions are rising in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes the highly politicized South China Sea, and both countries want to maintain a presence there. These latest pacts will give Australia and India access to each other's bases for logistical support. They will also make it easier to conduct complex military exercises with other nations in the maritime region, like the US. Australia has long-standing security ties with the US, and India has been boosting its defense cooperation with the country. All three nations have military vessels that visit the area regularly.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A 'Covid-19 bible' shared by a Hong Kong restaurant group is helping restaurants worldwide open up safely

The restaurant's founders say it's been translated into at least four languages.

K-pop fans have been flooding anti-black hashtags on social media to block out hateful messages

Less racism, more BTS gifs.

A black-owned brewery is releasing a new beer to support racial equality

It's an imperial stout with notes of dark chocolate and fudge, and ... dang it, now we're thirsty.

Wondering what's up with the secret presidential bunker? Read about its mysterious history 

Your daily dose of, "Huh. I never knew that!"

HAPPENING LATER

A new jobs report is coming, and it's gonna be bad

The May jobs report, out this morning, is expected to show the US economy shed another 8 million jobs over the month, bringing the tally of jobs lost during the pandemic to 28.5 million. That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20%, a record high.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$565 billion

That's how much money America's billionaires have made since March 18, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies. Since then, nearly 43 million Americans have filed for initial unemployment benefits.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Whether we're talking about more people dying of Covid, or at the hands of police, racism is ultimately the disease."

Dr. Aletha Maybank, one of many health experts warning that racism causes palpable mental and emotional harm, which can lead to physical illness and health problems

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Some big weekend eating

How do you make Japan's biggest sushi? Very carefully. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26273

Reported Deaths: 1126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8867641
Ramsey3252140
Stearns205014
Nobles15625
Anoka148878
Dakota141464
Washington68034
Olmsted67211
Kandiyohi5111
Rice4833
Scott4602
Clay44129
Mower4062
Wright3392
Todd3361
Sherburne2482
Carver2322
Benton1823
Steele1670
Blue Earth1480
Freeborn1420
Martin1325
St. Louis11814
Pine930
Nicollet8811
Lyon811
Winona8015
Cottonwood790
Watonwan780
Crow Wing774
Unassigned7511
Carlton750
Otter Tail730
Goodhue715
Chisago641
Polk612
Itasca5610
Dodge530
Chippewa521
Morrison480
Le Sueur461
Meeker460
Douglas450
Becker430
Jackson420
Murray400
McLeod390
Isanti360
Waseca270
Pennington230
Rock230
Mille Lacs231
Faribault200
Swift190
Beltrami180
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Brown162
Norman150
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Kanabec121
Wilkin113
Cass112
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Big Stone80
Redwood70
Renville70
Mahnomen61
Lincoln60
Yellow Medicine60
Grant40
Traverse40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Roseau30
Hubbard30
Houston20
Kittson10
Lake10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 20767

Reported Deaths: 583
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4541137
Woodbury283737
Black Hawk177548
Buena Vista9971
Linn97179
Dallas94025
Marshall91218
Wapello62814
Johnson6189
Muscatine56541
Crawford5472
Tama41029
Scott38010
Dubuque35521
Louisa34911
Pottawattamie31110
Sioux2980
Jasper26917
Wright2120
Washington1958
Warren1661
Plymouth1462
Story1261
Allamakee1204
Mahaska9912
Poweshiek928
Henry722
Bremer706
Boone700
Des Moines671
Clarke660
Clinton651
Taylor640
Webster621
Hamilton610
Guthrie543
Cedar491
Benton431
Monroe415
Shelby370
Cherokee370
Jones370
Jefferson350
Marion350
Osceola340
Clayton343
Cerro Gordo331
Iowa330
Dickinson330
Buchanan330
Madison292
Lee290
Fayette280
Sac280
Davis280
Harrison260
Monona250
Clay250
Lyon240
Winneshiek240
Emmet240
Lucas222
Hardin210
Grundy200
Mills200
Delaware191
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Franklin170
Appanoose173
Hancock160
Butler161
Ida150
Greene150
Pocahontas150
Page140
Kossuth140
Keokuk140
Audubon131
Jackson130
Carroll130
Chickasaw130
Howard120
Cass120
Winnebago110
Montgomery91
Adair90
Union90
Van Buren90
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Calhoun60
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Worth30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned00
