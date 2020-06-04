Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tropical depression Cristobal expected to turn back toward the US coast and re-intensify

Article Image

Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression over Mexico but is expected to restrengthen as it moves toward the southern US Gulf Coast this weekend, bringing its flooding rain with.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Thursday while it slowly drifts east southeast and brings flooding rains over Mexico. It is expected to turn toward the north, moving back over the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening and moving toward the US Gulf Coast by the weekend.

Thursday morning, the former tropical storm, with sustained 35 mph winds and gusts to 45 mph, was moving at 3 mph, almost the pace most people walk.

This slow movement is allowing Cristobal to unleash dcopious amounts of rain across Central America. Some areas could see rainfall amounts measured in feet, leading to life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Storm rainfall totals with this system could leave isolated amounts of almost 3 feet of rain -- 35 inches -- in some areas across Guatemala and El Salvador.

In Mexico, isolated storm total rainfall amounts of 2 feet of rain have and will fall in the Mexican states of Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatan.

"One of the most impactful effects of climate change on tropical systems is increasing the rainfall they can dump, which can lead to flash flooding," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller says.

We are seeing this with Cristobal.

"As ocean and air temperatures warm, it allows more moisture to be held in the atmosphere, which can increase the rate at which rain falls," Miller says.

Hurricanes Harvey and Florence provide recent evidence of the extreme rainfall these tropical systems are capable of.

Cristobal forecast to strengthen as it moves toward the US

"A turn toward the east and northeast is expected later today," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast Thursday morning. The center of the storm will move over eastern Mexico during the day Thursday and overnight.

The center of Cristobal should re-emerge over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it begins to track north and strengthen.

"A subsequent northward motion should occur through Saturday," the NHC said.

"Most of the computer model guidance shows Louisiana as the likely target of landfall either late Sunday or into Monday," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen says.

Sea surface temperatures across the Gulf of Mexico are warm enough to support the strengthening of the storm. But this is just one ingredient a tropical depression needs to become a hurricane.

Wind shear -- the change with winds speed and direction with height -- needs to be low. There also needs to be ample moist air throughout the environment.

"A combination of wind shear and dry air being injected into the storm will likely limit Cristobal's intensity," says Hennen.

There is still a 50/50 chance the system could form into a hurricane. Either way, heavy rainfall will affect the Gulf Coast states.

"It's still too early to tell which areas along the Gulf Coast will be most severely impacted," Hennen says. "But flooding will likely be the biggest threat."

Flood watches have already been issued for portions of Louisiana and Florida, as tropical moisture begins to stream in.

"Impacts from the storm will likely be felt far away from where the center eventually makes landfall," says Hennen.

This means everyone along the coast should pay attention to the storm and the conditions where they are.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25870

Reported Deaths: 1097
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8738633
Ramsey3189134
Stearns204714
Nobles15585
Anoka147073
Dakota138859
Washington67033
Olmsted65411
Kandiyohi5051
Rice4802
Scott4552
Clay43529
Mower3662
Wright3322
Todd3300
Sherburne2482
Carver2242
Benton1813
Steele1670
Blue Earth1480
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine900
Nicollet8810
Winona8015
Watonwan780
Cottonwood770
Carlton750
Crow Wing754
Unassigned7411
Lyon711
Otter Tail710
Goodhue704
Chisago641
Polk612
Itasca5610
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Le Sueur461
Meeker450
Douglas440
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca270
Rock230
Mille Lacs221
Pennington210
Faribault200
Swift190
Wabasha180
Beltrami180
Brown172
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Norman140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Cass122
Pipestone120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Pope90
Koochiching90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Traverse40
Grant40
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Roseau30
Houston20
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 20264

Reported Deaths: 574
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4406134
Woodbury281737
Black Hawk175946
Linn96779
Dallas92924
Buena Vista9181
Marshall90118
Johnson6169
Wapello60714
Muscatine56341
Crawford5422
Tama40828
Scott36810
Dubuque35121
Louisa34611
Pottawattamie29610
Sioux2900
Jasper26317
Wright1940
Washington1928
Warren1530
Plymouth1392
Allamakee1204
Story1181
Mahaska9712
Poweshiek918
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton651
Clarke640
Taylor590
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton450
Benton441
Webster441
Monroe385
Shelby370
Jones370
Cherokee360
Marion340
Clayton343
Osceola340
Iowa330
Buchanan330
Jefferson330
Cerro Gordo301
Madison292
Lee280
Davis270
Fayette270
Dickinson270
Harrison260
Sac250
Lyon250
Monona250
Winneshiek240
Clay210
Grundy200
Mills200
Floyd191
Emmet190
Hardin190
Lucas191
Delaware191
Humboldt181
Butler171
Hancock160
Franklin150
Page140
Pocahontas140
Ida140
Keokuk140
Appanoose143
Audubon131
Jackson130
Greene130
Kossuth130
Carroll130
Chickasaw120
Cass120
Howard120
Winnebago110
Adair90
Union90
Van Buren90
Montgomery81
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Calhoun40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Another round of severe weather tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police Investigating Racial Graffiti

Image

Rochester police speak on high-risk stop

Image

Bri first at 4

Image

Sara's Midday forecast - Thursday

Image

'Armed with Unity' demonstration in Rochester

Image

Camping industry struggling at the start of summer

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Storms possible late Thursday afternoon

Image

NAACP Reacts to Charges in Floyd's Death Investigation

Image

Wheels of Justice begin to turn in George Floyd case

Community Events