Clear

First elected black mayor of Ferguson says 'people will have a voice' and police need to work with communities

Article Image

President Trump and former President Obama had very different messages when addressing the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 1:30 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2020 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Sharif Paget, CNN

Ella Jones -- who was elected as the first black and first female mayor of Ferguson, Missouri, on Tuesday -- shared what her election symbolizes and where the nation should go next after George Floyd's death.

It is crucial that police officers work with communities to make people "feel that they are being served, instead of being hunted," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday night.

"The only way to do that is to have courageous conversations," she said, and to have "the police officers at the table with us."

Jones' historic win comes as protests over the killing of George Floyd while in police custody grip the nation. Nearly six years ago, Ferguson was a flashpoint for protests following the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager who was shot by a white police officer.

"The people want change, and they believe that I am a change agent," Jones said. "I symbolize hope, and that the people will have a voice, and the people will feel like they're included," she told Cuomo.

And though protesters return to the streets over issues that appear unchanged from six years ago, Jones said it is important that the nation keep that hope.

"Change is not going to happen overnight," she said. "But when people work for it -- get out and vote -- change will happen."

Ferguson is an example of a community that has seen progress with a police force that is more involved in the community, she said.

The city held protests over the killing of George Floyd last Saturday that were largely peaceful but turned violent in the evening, Jones said. She said that people cannot be allowed to come in to Ferguson and destroy its businesses.

Speaking about the death of George Floyd, Jones stressed the importance of recording instances of police brutality, saying videos convince people "that we need to get rid of bad police officers."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25870

Reported Deaths: 1097
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8738633
Ramsey3189134
Stearns204714
Nobles15585
Anoka147073
Dakota138859
Washington67033
Olmsted65411
Kandiyohi5051
Rice4802
Scott4552
Clay43529
Mower3662
Wright3322
Todd3300
Sherburne2482
Carver2242
Benton1813
Steele1670
Blue Earth1480
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine900
Nicollet8810
Winona8015
Watonwan780
Cottonwood770
Carlton750
Crow Wing754
Unassigned7411
Lyon711
Otter Tail710
Goodhue704
Chisago641
Polk612
Itasca5610
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Le Sueur461
Meeker450
Douglas440
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca270
Rock230
Mille Lacs221
Pennington210
Faribault200
Swift190
Wabasha180
Beltrami180
Brown172
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Norman140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Cass122
Pipestone120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Pope90
Koochiching90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Traverse40
Grant40
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Roseau30
Houston20
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 20264

Reported Deaths: 574
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4406134
Woodbury281737
Black Hawk175946
Linn96779
Dallas92924
Buena Vista9181
Marshall90118
Johnson6169
Wapello60714
Muscatine56341
Crawford5422
Tama40828
Scott36810
Dubuque35121
Louisa34611
Pottawattamie29610
Sioux2900
Jasper26317
Wright1940
Washington1928
Warren1530
Plymouth1392
Allamakee1204
Story1181
Mahaska9712
Poweshiek918
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton651
Clarke640
Taylor590
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton450
Benton441
Webster441
Monroe385
Shelby370
Jones370
Cherokee360
Marion340
Clayton343
Osceola340
Iowa330
Buchanan330
Jefferson330
Cerro Gordo301
Madison292
Lee280
Davis270
Fayette270
Dickinson270
Harrison260
Sac250
Lyon250
Monona250
Winneshiek240
Clay210
Grundy200
Mills200
Floyd191
Emmet190
Hardin190
Lucas191
Delaware191
Humboldt181
Butler171
Hancock160
Franklin150
Page140
Pocahontas140
Ida140
Keokuk140
Appanoose143
Audubon131
Jackson130
Greene130
Kossuth130
Carroll130
Chickasaw120
Cass120
Howard120
Winnebago110
Adair90
Union90
Van Buren90
Montgomery81
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Calhoun40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
More sun today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NAACP Reacts to Charges in Floyd's Death Investigation

Image

Wheels of Justice begin to turn in George Floyd case

Image

Parade honors an Osage woman celebrating her 100th birthday

Image

Getting back into the swing of things

Image

Summer activities get underway

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/3

Image

US Rep. Steve King ousted in Iowa Primary

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/3

Image

Iowa Legislature reconvenes

Image

Minnesota 3rd safest state to live

Community Events