Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want black players to succeed

Article Image

US tennis star Frances Tiafoe says he feels like some people don't want him to succeed because he's black.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Christina Macfarlane and Ben Church, CNN

He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."

The current world No. 81 reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2019 but says his success has always felt "different."

As one of very few black men in the top 100, the 22-year-old Tiafoe also believes he's had to work twice as hard to reach the elite level.

"I definitely feel that not everybody wants to see that success in me," Tiafoe told CNN Sport's Christina Macfarlane, stating he still felt the love from the majority of fans.

"I feel like I'm taking something from someone that may have liked to do that.

"I definitely felt that because ultimately, they don't want us in power. I truly think that's a thing."

READ: Premier League players urged to take a knee in protest at George Floyd's death

Speaking out

The American has urged other professional players to get involved to address the issue of diversity and promised to continue fighting for equality while he still has the platform to do so.

He credits the impact the Williams sisters have had on the game but knows more needs to be done to address the balance.

Aware that not everybody has the resources to break into the tennis elite -- a recent study found tennis players spend between $175,000 to $2 million per year on expenses -- he says having role models to look up to can encourage other black children that tennis is a sport they can participate in.

"Are we going to help everyone? Of course not, but I'm definitely going to help as many people as I can. That's my duty," he said.

Such a lack of diverse representation was all too clear when, along with his girlfriend and tennis player Ayan Broomfield, he created a protest video to raise awareness of racial injustices after the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the world.

In collaboration with a host of black players and coaches -- such as Serena Williams and Coco Gauff -- he posted the "Racquets down, hands up" video to his social media channels.

"I think if more people who have weight, who have a big platform, speak out then I think change can happen and you can be optimistic," he said.

"Obviously you see everything going on in America right now, I think it's a good idea to come together right now and try to speak out."

The general manager of player development for the US Tennis Association Martin Blackman told the Undefeated website that he'd like to see more black men try and enter the sport professionally through the college tennis route.

According to Blackman, the issue of grassroots coaching has a role to play in getting more black children to think about taking up tennis.

"If we had more African American coaches in the community where the kids live, that is going to make an enormous difference," Blackman told Undefeated.

READ: 'Rioting is the voices of people who have no voice,' says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

US protests

Protests against police brutality, which had begun peacefully, have intensified across the US this week with demonstrators sometimes clashing with law enforcement.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to use the military if widespread violence isn't quelled, and on Monday peaceful protesters outside the White House gates were dispersed with tear gas on Monday.

Tiafoe says he understands people's anger but has called for demonstrators to avoid violence and promote a message of justice.

"I love the protests, I think it's great but, at the same time, amazing cities that have been there for many, many years, to see them like that hurts me," said Tiafoe as he called for looting to stop.

"I personally don't think that's the answer. I don't condone it but at the same time, I get the frustrations. It's a hand-in-hand thing."

'We're all equal'

With no signs of the situation in the US easing anytime soon, Tiafoe called for calm in order to find a better solution to the heartbreaking issues at the center of the protests.

Currently staying in Florida, he has not taken part in any demonstrations but said things would have been different if he was back in his home city of Washington DC.

"We're all equal, no one is better than the person to the left or right of me. We all need to come together," he said.

"Some people take their power a little too seriously, and that's creating issues. We need to all understand that everyone is just as important as everyone else."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25508

Reported Deaths: 1082
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8591627
Ramsey3128133
Stearns204213
Nobles15525
Anoka144171
Dakota136859
Washington65832
Olmsted65011
Kandiyohi5041
Rice4672
Scott4422
Clay43029
Mower3542
Wright3272
Todd3270
Sherburne2532
Carver2222
Benton1783
Steele1640
Blue Earth1450
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Nicollet8810
Unassigned8310
Winona8015
Watonwan770
Cottonwood760
Carlton750
Crow Wing722
Otter Tail700
Goodhue693
Lyon651
Chisago621
Polk612
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs201
Faribault200
Swift190
Pennington190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Beltrami160
Brown162
Sibley160
Cass132
Norman130
Kanabec121
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Traverse40
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Houston20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19986

Reported Deaths: 561
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4342133
Woodbury278636
Black Hawk175945
Linn95879
Dallas92424
Marshall89816
Buena Vista8521
Johnson6169
Wapello61013
Muscatine55841
Crawford5302
Tama40527
Scott36510
Dubuque35020
Louisa34611
Sioux2870
Pottawattamie2738
Jasper26117
Washington1908
Wright1880
Warren1440
Plymouth1352
Allamakee1204
Story1191
Mahaska9710
Poweshiek908
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton641
Clarke620
Taylor580
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton440
Benton431
Webster431
Monroe385
Jones370
Shelby370
Iowa340
Marion340
Jefferson340
Osceola340
Clayton343
Buchanan330
Cherokee320
Madison302
Cerro Gordo291
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Davis250
Harrison250
Dickinson250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Sac210
Grundy200
Lucas191
Mills190
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Emmet180
Clay180
Butler171
Delaware171
Hardin170
Hancock160
Ida140
Keokuk140
Page140
Appanoose143
Greene130
Kossuth130
Audubon131
Pocahontas130
Franklin130
Cass120
Carroll120
Chickasaw120
Howard120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Calhoun30
Worth30
Unassigned30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
More sun today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Armed with Unity rally in Rochester

Image

Armed with Unity rally at Rochester Government Center

Image

Nellie's on 3rd opens for outdoor seating

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Calm Wednesday, more storms possible for Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Peaceful Protest in Albert Lea

Image

MN Senate focusing on Covid-19 in care homes

Image

Storm Chasing Wrap With Sean Macaday

Image

Rochester Athletic Club offering outdoor fitness classes

Image

Voting in the Covid-19 era

Community Events