Clear

Wanda Sykes calls on white people to 'step up' to stop racism

Article Image

Actress Wanda Sykes gave an impassioned plea to white people to take an active role in combating racism.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 9:01 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 9:01 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

In a powerful video posted to Instagram on Monday, Wanda Sykes called on white people to "step up" and take on systematic racism.

Captioning it "#blacklivesmatter I've been drinking...but that's when the truth comes," Sykes addressed her feelings in a nearly 14-minute video about the nationwide demonstrations against ​police brutality, following the arrest and death of George Floyd. ​The four officers who arrested Floyd have been fired, and one has been charged with murder and manslaughter, after the video of Floyd's arrest sparked protests.

"I'm tired. ​...It's been a lot," Sykes said.

"Here's the thing, I'm tired. I'm exhausted. ​And I appreciate them, but I'm tired of getting texts from my white friends saying 'thinking of you, I hear you, I love you,' that's great and I appreciate it, ...I'm not discounting them at all but ...it's kinda empty," Sykes said, adding, "You don't get to just drop that off and ​then go on about your life and feel good about yourself."

She continued: "Here's what it is. There was slavery, the Civil War, the north won the Civil War, and this is your part too. We know all about the racists and the white supremacists who are on the south side, but where's all but where's all the heroes, where's all the people who were on the north side? Who's all the people who won, where y'all?"

The comedian and actress said she's fed up with people who talk a big game about racial equality, but do nothing to back it up.

"To me, ...we've done it, we've marched, I'm gonna tell you right now, I ain't marching. I'm not marching I'm not doing it ... You can't ask us to fix something where we're the victims. ...It's not our problem. ...I'm the victim, you are the problem," she said. "I can't see my... proud, black, beautiful, young people out there, putting their lives on the line and getting tased and getting pepper sprayed. No, you gotta fix your problem, you're the abuser."

She called the current state of affairs in the United States "Civil War part two" adding, "Y'all gotta ...step up."

"White people you have to fix your problem, ...we are not the problem, we're the victims," she explained. "After the Civil War you didn't clean up house."

"The only way racism will stop is when white people tell white people to stop being racist," Sykes said. "I need y'all out on the front lines."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25508

Reported Deaths: 1082
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8591627
Ramsey3128133
Stearns204213
Nobles15525
Anoka144171
Dakota136859
Washington65832
Olmsted65011
Kandiyohi5041
Rice4672
Scott4422
Clay43029
Mower3542
Wright3272
Todd3270
Sherburne2532
Carver2222
Benton1783
Steele1640
Blue Earth1450
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Nicollet8810
Unassigned8310
Winona8015
Watonwan770
Cottonwood760
Carlton750
Crow Wing722
Otter Tail700
Goodhue693
Lyon651
Chisago621
Polk612
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs201
Faribault200
Swift190
Pennington190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Beltrami160
Brown162
Sibley160
Cass132
Norman130
Kanabec121
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Traverse40
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Houston20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19986

Reported Deaths: 561
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4342133
Woodbury278636
Black Hawk175945
Linn95879
Dallas92424
Marshall89816
Buena Vista8521
Johnson6169
Wapello61013
Muscatine55841
Crawford5302
Tama40527
Scott36510
Dubuque35020
Louisa34611
Sioux2870
Pottawattamie2738
Jasper26117
Washington1908
Wright1880
Warren1440
Plymouth1352
Allamakee1204
Story1191
Mahaska9710
Poweshiek908
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton641
Clarke620
Taylor580
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton440
Benton431
Webster431
Monroe385
Jones370
Shelby370
Iowa340
Marion340
Jefferson340
Osceola340
Clayton343
Buchanan330
Cherokee320
Madison302
Cerro Gordo291
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Davis250
Harrison250
Dickinson250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Sac210
Grundy200
Lucas191
Mills190
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Emmet180
Clay180
Butler171
Delaware171
Hardin170
Hancock160
Ida140
Keokuk140
Page140
Appanoose143
Greene130
Kossuth130
Audubon131
Pocahontas130
Franklin130
Cass120
Carroll120
Chickasaw120
Howard120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Calhoun30
Worth30
Unassigned30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
More sun today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Armed with Unity rally at Rochester Government Center

Image

Nellie's on 3rd opens for outdoor seating

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Calm Wednesday, more storms possible for Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Peaceful Protest in Albert Lea

Image

MN Senate focusing on Covid-19 in care homes

Image

Storm Chasing Wrap With Sean Macaday

Image

Rochester Athletic Club offering outdoor fitness classes

Image

Voting in the Covid-19 era

Image

Blood donations needed

Community Events