Clear

Delta's last MD-88 flight: Farewell to a Mad Dog

Article Image

The "mad dog" MD-88 airplane took off like a rocket, required a pilot's full attention and was a key part of Delta's fleet for four decades.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: Story by Chris Sloan; video by Chris Sloan and Channon Hodge, CNN

In normal times, special flights like Delta Air Lines' retirement of the last McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series aircraft flying scheduled passenger service in North America are cause for celebration. With national crises raging, these are anything but normal times. Yet against this tragic backdrop, the final flight on Tuesday was historic, joyous and completely surreal.

Airline enthusiast and employees flew in from around the country to be a part of this event, and I was lucky enough to be on board. After 33 years as the backbone of Delta's domestic fleet, and after nearly four decades plying the world's skies, the once ubiquitous MD-88 aircraft known as the "Mad Dog" vanished from scheduled airline service Tuesday, marking the end of an era for the aircraft not just in the United States, but in most of the world.

This was the last scheduled passenger flight in America of any McDonnell Douglas designed and produced passenger aircraft in America.

The significance of the MD-80 to the Atlanta-based carrier can't be overstated. Though Delta wasn't the first airline to fly the MD-80, the airline was the launch customer for the Mad Dog's predecessor, the DC-9, back in 1965.

Delta operated 120 examples of the MD-80 at its peak (out of 1,191 built). Delta's MD-80s were specially updated and rebranded as the MD-88. This beloved workhorse entered service on April 1, 1987, flying to just about every city in Delta's North American network with 900 flights per day.

The MD-80s are affectionately known as Mad Dogs because they take off like rocket ships and unlike more modern automated aircraft, they require pilots' full attention to fly and land. At their height they represented 50% of all Delta departures and arrivals at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.

Over 33 years, the fleet flew 750 million passengers, achieving 12 million hours in the air. On the last full day of operations, only 14 MD-88s and two of its MD-90 sisterships were operating from the airline's Atlanta base.

Retiring in style

Which brings us to Tuesday's Flight DL88. The MD-88s were to be retired at the end of this year. But with plummeting demand, airlines like Delta have accelerated retirement of their elderly fleets and parked thousands more planes.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, Delta has parked 650 jets, or half of the combined 1,316 planes in its mainline and Delta Connection fleets.

Delta's MD-88s average 28.7 years old. With Delta's bulging order book of new, next-generation aircraft such as the Airbus A220, the Mad Dog's time had come and gone.

The star of the day was N900DE, the 100th MD-88 delivered to Delta. She had flown nearly 58,000 takeoffs and landings and spent 75,000 hours aloft since first entering service in March 1992.

Tuesday's DL88 flight from Washington's Dulles Airport sold out within minutes. With Delta's Covid-19 policy of not booking flights exceeding 50% capacity in First Class and 60% capacity in the main cabin, the aircraft wasn't full -- unheard of for final flights. Only 84 of 149 seats were occupied.

By 6:30 a.m., the gate was swarmed with excited AvGeeks and employees. Despite a time when all airlines are facing their most severe crisis ever, Delta sent off its workhorse in style.

Much to the delight of the crowd that expected a more muted affair, the gate was festooned with balloons and banners. The two captains and the cabin crew had celebrity status with bursts of applause as they stepped to the gate. The flight crew got into the festivities, assembling everyone for a commemorative, not very socially distant, "class photo."

Boarding began in groups of just a few rows from the back of the plane forward, in keeping with Delta's Covid-19 social distancing protocol. As we taxied out, our plane was drenched in a commemorative water cannon salute.

The water droplets dripping down the windows looked like tears as we taxied past rows and rows of parked airplanes -- victims of the coronavirus' devastating economic effects. This powerful contrast wasn't lost on anyone.

'A true pilot's plane'

Onboard, before the show officially started, each crew member on the PA addressed the MD-88 fanboys and fangirls with what the MD-80 meant to them.

Captain Carl Nordin regaled passengers with Mad Dog factoids, but with his voice cracking said, "It's our baby. It created a lot of jobs, this was the plane I trained on. It's going to be sad to park her for the last time."

"I will miss hand flying her. She's a true pilot's plane," waxed Captain Jim Hamilton.

Ross Davis, a senior flight attendant, held back the tears remarking, "It was the plane I worked on my first day. It's close to my heart. It was the first plane to take me to an international destination, which was hugely important to me."

What will he miss the most? "The wide aisles." Passengers also said they'd miss the 2x3 seating, which cut down on the dreaded middle seat.

"I will miss the noise the most," said one enthusiast who lives in Atlanta. "If you live within 40 miles of the airport, you know how an MD-80 sounds."

The MD-80 series was sometimes called the "Mullet Plane," with its "business in the front" whisper quiet front part of the cabin and loud "party in the back of the plane" from the twin rear mounted Pratt & Whitney JT8D-200 series engines.

By comparison to any airliners built from the 1990s forward, the MD-80 is a loud, low-tech, fuel guzzling and environmentally unfriendly relic of the 1980s. But when it first entered service as the DC-9-80, the airplane boasted a competitive edge.

"MD-80 series aircraft, like their predecessor DC-9s, have been extraordinarily durable -- some of them have remained in service even as newer aircraft have been retired. They're retiring because of economics, not because they couldn't continue operating safely for years to come," says Seth Kaplan, NPR's Here and Now transportation reporter and co-host of the AirlineConfidential podcast.

A surreal finale for an aviation icon

At 8:40 a.m. it was showtime as the Pratts spooled up. Within 30 seconds, the lightly loaded 32-year-old plane sharply rotated like a rocket ship into the air from Dulles Runway 40. There was no applause, just absolute quiet as the audience soaked in the engine symphony and famed jet fighter-like take off.

With virtually everyone onboard wearing masks, it was difficult to gauge anyone's reaction. And when the catering came around, it was a small plastic bag filled with a water bottle, energy bar and hand sanitizer. This is a surreal, austere age.

Nevertheless, with a short 1 hour and 45 minute flight time, these passengers came ready to celebrate! Almost on cue, passengers broke out Sharpies -- turning the plane's window shades, overhead bins and walls into a canvas for art and autographs.

Social distancing became very difficult for the crew to control as passengers crowded into the aisles for photos. A safety card was passed around for everyone to sign, while every other safety card was removed as a souvenir. Some passengers got a bit overzealous and pried placards from the plane. The flight crew had to admonish the youngish crowd to leave those items in place.

At 9:35 a.m., the Pratts spooled back and the Mad Dog began its final initial descent. The seat belt sign came on, but no one seemed to notice -- or care. Finally, with everyone belted in with seats in their upright position, the grand finale came into view. You could feel that our Mad Dog didn't want to land. She had a lot more flying left in her.

At 9:41 a.m. with the cabin completely quiet, the 28-year-old airplane gently kissed runway 8L in Atlanta for the last time. With all of her sisterships already on the way to their final resting place -- in Blytheville, Arkansas -- the scene at ATL sans Mad Dogs really hit home. In just a few hours, N900DE would depart Atlanta, joining her sisters in the airplane graveyard.

A crowd of enthusiastic employees waving Delta and US flags welcomed their last MD-88 home one last time. Following a final water cannon salute, the windows were again awash in drops that looked more like tears. Our relic of the 1980s sat in dignified repose on the ramp awaiting her fate.

After the crosschecks and cabin doors were opened, flight attendant Ross Davis has the final word: "Thank you, Mad Dog, for the people you have moved and the lives you have touched."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25508

Reported Deaths: 1082
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8591627
Ramsey3128133
Stearns204213
Nobles15525
Anoka144171
Dakota136859
Washington65832
Olmsted65011
Kandiyohi5041
Rice4672
Scott4422
Clay43029
Mower3542
Wright3272
Todd3270
Sherburne2532
Carver2222
Benton1783
Steele1640
Blue Earth1450
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Nicollet8810
Unassigned8310
Winona8015
Watonwan770
Cottonwood760
Carlton750
Crow Wing722
Otter Tail700
Goodhue693
Lyon651
Chisago621
Polk612
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs201
Faribault200
Swift190
Pennington190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Beltrami160
Brown162
Sibley160
Cass132
Norman130
Kanabec121
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Traverse40
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Houston20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19986

Reported Deaths: 561
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4342133
Woodbury278636
Black Hawk175945
Linn95879
Dallas92424
Marshall89816
Buena Vista8521
Johnson6169
Wapello61013
Muscatine55841
Crawford5302
Tama40527
Scott36510
Dubuque35020
Louisa34611
Sioux2870
Pottawattamie2738
Jasper26117
Washington1908
Wright1880
Warren1440
Plymouth1352
Allamakee1204
Story1191
Mahaska9710
Poweshiek908
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton641
Clarke620
Taylor580
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton440
Benton431
Webster431
Monroe385
Jones370
Shelby370
Iowa340
Marion340
Jefferson340
Osceola340
Clayton343
Buchanan330
Cherokee320
Madison302
Cerro Gordo291
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Davis250
Harrison250
Dickinson250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Sac210
Grundy200
Lucas191
Mills190
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Emmet180
Clay180
Butler171
Delaware171
Hardin170
Hancock160
Ida140
Keokuk140
Page140
Appanoose143
Greene130
Kossuth130
Audubon131
Pocahontas130
Franklin130
Cass120
Carroll120
Chickasaw120
Howard120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Calhoun30
Worth30
Unassigned30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
More sun today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Armed with Unity rally at Rochester Government Center

Image

Nellie's on 3rd opens for outdoor seating

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Calm Wednesday, more storms possible for Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Peaceful Protest in Albert Lea

Image

MN Senate focusing on Covid-19 in care homes

Image

Storm Chasing Wrap With Sean Macaday

Image

Rochester Athletic Club offering outdoor fitness classes

Image

Voting in the Covid-19 era

Image

Blood donations needed

Community Events