Clear
BREAKING NEWS Eyota teen accused of murdering his little brother Full Story

Trump threatens to unleash the military in the US. When will the generals speak out?

Article Image

Law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a peaceful protest taking place in front of the White House. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Not since one of President Donald Trump's heroes, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, led a mounted charge in 1932 to disperse an encampment of homeless veterans just outside the White House has the country seen such an application of violence against unarmed protesters outside "the People's House." On Monday evening police, with National Guard troops in reserve, attacked peaceful protesters gathered outside the White House with rubber bullets and tear gas. It's the kind of scene we associate with dictatorships, not western democracies.

Even worse was the purpose of this travesty -- which was to allow President Trump a photo op outside St. John's, the "church of the presidents" just outside the White House grounds.

There Trump held up a bible for the cameras, which will surely be an iconic image of his presidency as the coronavirus ravages the United States and riots and protests rage in its cities.

Just as bad as the attacks on the peaceful protesters outside the White House were Trump's threats Monday to send the federal military to quell unrest in American cities, which is simply not their job. What makes it particularly odd is that Trump frequently complains that US troops in Afghanistan are acting as a "police force." Like so much of what Trump says that isn't true, but even the President realizes on occasion that the federal US military doesn't perform a law enforcement function for good reason; it's not what it is trained to do. Also, the Pentagon simply can't go to war with its own citizens.

Indeed it is barred from doing so by the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, although under some very rare circumstances, federal troops have been deployed in the US. The last time they were called up for such duty was almost three decades ago during the 1992 Los Angeles riots which followed the acquittal of police officers who brutally beat Rodney King. More than 50 people were killed in the riots. The federal troops were called in at the invitation of California's governor and they were not unilaterally deployed as President Trump has threatened to do.

Trump's discussion of the sometimes violent protests that have occurred across the United States over the past week with US governors on a phone call Monday that became public in a leaked audio confirms that he and his "war cabinet" have a militarized view of the unrest in American cities.

Trump said that he had put US Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley "in charge," which is a strange formulation since the United States' top military officer is not supposed to be responsible for domestic law enforcement. That's the role of the police and in some cases, the National Guard under the control of each states' governor.

On Monday's call with the governors, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper blathered about dominating "the battle space" as if the protests and riots in American cities were taking place in Baghdad in 2003.

Gen. Tony Thomas, who ran US Special Operations Command and also US Joint Special Operations Command -- the unit that killed Osama bin Laden -- tweeted to his relatively small group of some 1,300 followers on Monday night: "The "battle space" of America??? Not what America needs to hear...ever, unless we are invaded by an adversary or experience a constitutional failure...ie a Civil War..."

Good for Thomas, but his tweet has received scant attention as yet. We need more senior retired generals to say that violence against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and that using the US military aside from the national guard to police protests is fundamentally an un-American idea.

Adm. Bill McRaven, the architect of the bin Laden raid, and Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who turned Joint Special Operations Command into one of the most lethal fighting forces in US history, have been willing to call out the President for his dishonesty and divisiveness.

But isn't it time to hear now also from former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a retired four-star general who commanded CENTCOM that oversees America's wars in the greater Middle East and who led the US Marines into Baghdad in 2003?

Or from former national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster who fought heroically both in the first Gulf War and the Iraq War and whose PhD dissertation that became a book about the Vietnam War is one of the key texts about the proper role of relations between a US president and his generals?

It's past time for Mattis to abandon his position that he won't speak out against President Trump. In his 2019 autobiography "Call Sign Chaos," Mattis observed, "I'm old fashioned: I don't write about sitting Presidents." This conception of the proper role of retired senior US generals that they shouldn't make statements about contemporaneous political matters may work in times of normalcy but this is not one of those times.

During his 2019 book tour Mattis told Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic that his duty of silence about Trump wasn't "eternal."

Now would be an important time for Mattis to break his silence. Mattis can use his considerable stature for the common good to push back on Trump's dangerous ideas about deploying the US federal military in American cities and also to condemn the President's role in attacking peaceful protestors outside the White House.

Retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly also has the experience and gravitas to make similar points. Kelly led SOUTHCOM which oversees all of US military operations south of the US-Mexico border and later became Trump's chief of staff.

And McMaster could also use his considerable stature to speak out about the politicization of the US military by the Trump administration.

McMaster's book described the failures of American generals to stand up to President Lyndon Johnson and to provide him truthful military advice about the conduct of the Vietnam War, which Johnson saw largely through the lens of his domestic political fortunes.

We have reached a similar point in the United States where the Pentagon is being used for Trump's political purposes and it's time to push back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25208

Reported Deaths: 1060
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8514616
Ramsey3075128
Stearns203013
Nobles15445
Anoka142970
Dakota134957
Washington64532
Olmsted63410
Kandiyohi4971
Rice4622
Scott4362
Clay42728
Mower3452
Wright3202
Todd3190
Sherburne2462
Carver2182
Benton1783
Steele1600
Blue Earth1420
Martin1325
Freeborn1250
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Unassigned8810
Nicollet8810
Winona8015
Cottonwood760
Watonwan750
Carlton750
Crow Wing712
Otter Tail700
Goodhue683
Chisago621
Polk612
Lyon570
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison470
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker400
Murray390
Jackson390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Swift190
Mille Lacs191
Pennington190
Faribault190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Brown162
Beltrami150
Cass142
Norman130
Marshall120
Pipestone120
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Aitkin80
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Big Stone60
Lincoln50
Redwood50
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Houston20
Hubbard20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19669

Reported Deaths: 555
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4236133
Woodbury276136
Black Hawk174745
Linn95379
Dallas91623
Marshall89616
Buena Vista8100
Johnson6149
Wapello59712
Muscatine55741
Crawford5282
Tama40327
Scott36110
Dubuque34619
Louisa34511
Sioux2830
Pottawattamie2698
Jasper26017
Washington1898
Wright1780
Warren1350
Plymouth1332
Allamakee1204
Story1161
Mahaska9510
Poweshiek908
Henry711
Bremer696
Des Moines651
Boone650
Clinton641
Taylor560
Clarke560
Guthrie513
Cedar481
Benton431
Hamilton430
Webster421
Monroe385
Shelby370
Jones360
Clayton343
Osceola340
Buchanan330
Iowa330
Marion320
Cherokee310
Jefferson300
Cerro Gordo291
Madison292
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Davis230
Harrison230
Dickinson210
Sac200
Grundy200
Mills190
Floyd191
Humboldt181
Clay170
Delaware171
Hardin170
Butler171
Lucas170
Emmet160
Hancock160
Appanoose143
Ida140
Page140
Franklin140
Keokuk140
Pocahontas130
Greene130
Howard120
Cass120
Audubon121
Jackson120
Carroll110
Winnebago110
Chickasaw100
Kossuth100
Adair90
Van Buren90
Union90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 95°
Mason City
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 95°
Albert Lea
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 94°
Austin
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 98°
Charles City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Powerful storms and summer-like conditions are coming our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Pool sales on the rise while pools remain closed

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester man bringing donations to the Twin Cities.

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Today's Severe Weather Update

Image

Yoga studio closes space, tries new idea

Image

Forager Brewery welcomes new business

Image

Salons reopen at 25% capacity

Image

DMC's impact on Rochester's economic recovery

Image

Forager Brewery - best patio in Rochester

Community Events