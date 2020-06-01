Thousands around the world protest George Floyd's death in global display of solidarity

Protesters have marched in the US for six consecutive nights over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. Their anger over the killing of the unarmed black man has now spread worldwide.

Over the weekend demonstrators gathered in London, Berlin and Auckland, among other cities, to protest against police brutality in solidarity with the US crowds.

Britain

In London, protesters rallied in Trafalgar Square on Sunday morning, in defiance of Britain's lockdown rules which prohibit large gatherings.

Some participants marched to the US embassy in the capital's Nine Elms area.

Germany

Crowds gathered in Berlin in front of the US embassy on Saturday and Sunday. Participants wore face masks and carried signs declaring "Black lives matter" and "Justice can't wait".

Denmark

Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard In the streets of Copenhagen on Sunday, as protesters marched over Floyd's death. Some rallied outside the Danish capital's US embassy.

Italy

In Milan, crowds held a flashmob near the city's US consulate on Thursday.

New Zealand

Protests over Floyd's killing were held in multiple locations across New Zealand on Monday. Thousands held demonstrations and vigils in places including Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Canada

Several protests were also held in Canada during the weekend, as crowds rallied against alleged police brutality.

On Saturday, demonstrators in Toronto chanted slogans associated with the Back Lives Matter movement.

And on Sunday, thousands gathered in Vancouver in a show of solidarity with US protesters.

Further international demonstrations are expected in the coming days, as unrest in the US continues over Floyd's death.

At least three rallies have been planned in multiple Australian cities. One is scheduled in Sydney on Tuesday, one for Brisbane on Saturday and one for Melbourne on Saturday,

Thousands have marked themselves as attending in each of the protests' Facebook event pages.