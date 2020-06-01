Clear

How cities along the US coast are preparing for a hurricane season like no other

Article Image

Today is the first day of hurricane season and with it brings the chance of the third named storm in the Atlantic. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, Faith Karimi and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

When disaster strikes, state emergency officials prepare for the worst-case scenarios. But most plans don't include a hurricane season coinciding with a ravaging pandemic that drains resources and shows no signs of slowing down.

As hurricane season officially starts Monday, Florida and other states along the Atlantic coast are faced with the daunting reality, and are rewriting nearly every aspect of their storm preparedness.

With predictions of a busy hurricane season, officials are changing their pleas from remain indoors to combat coronavirus -- to leave home and go to shelters when asked to evacuate.

"The biggest challenge that we're facing is that when the evacuation order comes, that the people won't leave," said Frank Rollason, director of Emergency Management at Miami-Dade County. "That they'll think they're better off taking their chances at home than they are in groups of people who may be Covid positive. If they are ordered to evacuate they are safer in an evacuation center than in their home in an evacuation zone. "

Evacuations will be more complicated

By all indications, it'll be a busy hurricane season. Two tropical storms -- Arthur and Bertha -- have already checked in this month even before the season officially started.

Under normal circumstances, the decision to evacuate as a storm looms is hard enough. Emergency officials have to weigh the risks of letting people stay home versus urging hordes of them to get on the road to head to a shelter.

This year, officials are aware coronavirus is a major concern, and have added more shelters, extra space and other measures to reassure evacuees.

"Those going to shelters will get their temperatures taken and will have to answer questions on whether they've had contact with anyone who has coronavirus or whether they've had symptoms," Rollason said.

At shelters, officials will ensure people are spread out. Some will be housed in complexes such as schools or hotels with low occupancy. The county has made arrangements with schools to have classes deep-cleaned and furniture removed to provide more room, he said.

"Families that have been exposed to Covid-19 will be separated from others and put in a classroom as a unit," Rollason said.

Hundreds of hotels will house evacuees

The state has also signed up 200 hotels to give counties options for vulnerable people such as seniors, those who have underlying conditions or people who may have coronavirus, said Jared Moskowitz, the Florida director of Emergency Management.

"I need people to have the confidence that in the event they live in an evacuation zone and they're under mandatory evacuation. And there's a threat of a hurricane ... they have the confidence to leave and get out of harm's way. We can mitigate the effects of Covid-19. We cannot mitigate the effects of a hurricane," he said.

For those who will shelter in places other than hotels, cots will be spaced farther apart and hand sanitizing stations placed throughout. Meals will be taken to families instead of self-service, and there will be screenings twice a day for symptoms, said Trevor Riggen, senior vice president for disaster cycle services at the American Red Cross.

Florida ordered nursing homes and assisted living facilities to install generators after a dozen people died when Hurricane Irma knocked out power at a nursing home in 2017. Nursing homes in areas at risk of flooding will work with the state to move residents to facilities out of the storm's path, where social distancing will also be considered, officials said.

Getting supplies is also a concern

Coronavirus has sapped resources, leaving small towns fighting with bigger cities for coveted personal protective equipment. The items are not just for hospitals but also for volunteers.

"Are they going to show up if there isn't enough PPE for everybody? We can't really depend on folks to bring their own," said Colin Wellenkamp, the executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

Personal protective equipment is also crucial to ensure that the virus does not spread in areas already at risk during hurricane season.

In Florida, the Emergency Management director said they created a special stockpile for hurricane season by buying up PPE and putting it in reserve in a warehouse. The goal is to make sure there are 10 million masks on hand during hurricane season, Moskowitz said.

Federal officials have urged people to make their own preparations as well. Those who will evacuate should carry items such as hand sanitizer, cleaning materials and face coverings.

"Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your hurricane plan," the Federal Emergency Management Agency says. "Have enough food, water, and other supplies for every member of your family to last at least 72 hours. Consider what unique needs your family might have, such as supplies for pets or seniors and prescription medications."

Shortage of volunteers expected this year

The Red Cross will provide a bulk of help at shelters, officials say. More than 90% of the Red Cross' workforce is volunteer, and the organization has been conducting weekly surveys to gauge their willingness, Riggen said last month.

The availability and safety of volunteers is especially a concern in small towns and cities that dot the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

For example, Clarksville, Missouri, one of those vulnerable cities on the Mississippi River, has around 500 residents. And one of its main streets is just feet from the river.

With a permanent flood barrier out of financial reach, Clarksville officials work with FEMA, state and local officials along with volunteers from all over the country to defend against floods by building an eight-foot rock wall topped with sand bags.

But this year, it's facing a volunteer shortage due to coronavirus. And even if they had enough, building a wall while keeping people six feet apart to avoid the spread of coronavirus is not realistic.

With a shortage of volunteers, local officials should explore other options beyond bringing people in from the outside to provide relief, said Craig Fugate, a former FEMA director who oversaw the response to large disasters like Superstorm Sandy.

With mass job losses because of the coronavirus, officials should look into paying residents in affected areas to help with the response, he said.

"Moving a lot of volunteers may not be a smart idea, so I think communities need to look to their current furloughed employees as their emergency workforce," Fugate said. "There's a whole lot of people that just lost their jobs, and you can put them to work."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24850

Reported Deaths: 1050
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8393613
Ramsey3019124
Stearns202113
Nobles15395
Anoka139970
Dakota132755
Washington63632
Olmsted62610
Kandiyohi4961
Rice4622
Scott4262
Clay42328
Mower3182
Todd3160
Wright3131
Sherburne2432
Carver2102
Benton1773
Steele1580
Blue Earth1400
Martin1305
St. Louis11814
Freeborn1170
Pine890
Unassigned8910
Nicollet8710
Winona7915
Cottonwood750
Watonwan740
Carlton730
Crow Wing712
Otter Tail680
Goodhue663
Chisago611
Polk612
Lyon560
Itasca5410
Dodge520
Chippewa511
Morrison460
Meeker450
Le Sueur441
Douglas420
Becker400
Jackson390
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs191
Pennington190
Faribault180
Swift180
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Brown162
Sibley160
Beltrami150
Cass142
Norman130
Marshall120
Pipestone120
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Wadena100
Pope90
Aitkin80
Koochiching80
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Redwood50
Big Stone50
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Houston20
Hubbard20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19521

Reported Deaths: 535
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4227126
Woodbury275034
Black Hawk174644
Linn95577
Dallas90421
Marshall89416
Buena Vista7830
Johnson6149
Wapello59310
Muscatine55741
Crawford5162
Tama40327
Scott35910
Dubuque34418
Louisa34411
Sioux2750
Pottawattamie2638
Jasper26016
Washington1898
Wright1690
Plymouth1322
Warren1320
Allamakee1214
Story1151
Mahaska9410
Poweshiek908
Henry711
Bremer706
Des Moines631
Boone620
Clinton611
Taylor560
Clarke550
Guthrie503
Cedar471
Benton431
Webster401
Monroe385
Shelby370
Hamilton370
Jones360
Clayton353
Buchanan330
Iowa330
Osceola330
Marion320
Cerro Gordo291
Madison282
Cherokee280
Lee270
Fayette270
Jefferson270
Lyon240
Monona240
Winneshiek240
Harrison230
Davis220
Dickinson210
Grundy200
Mills190
Floyd191
Sac190
Humboldt180
Hardin170
Lucas170
Clay160
Butler161
Hancock160
Delaware150
Emmet150
Keokuk150
Appanoose153
Ida140
Franklin130
Page130
Greene130
Howard120
Cass120
Audubon121
Pocahontas120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Carroll100
Chickasaw100
Kossuth90
Adair90
Van Buren90
Union80
Adams70
Montgomery70
Palo Alto60
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Ringgold40
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 57°
Powerful storms and summer-like conditions are coming our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook

Image

Minnesota churches open doors to more congregants

Image

George Floyd protests continue in Austin on Sunday

Image

Sean Weather 5/31 2

Image

Rochester restaurant prepares to open patio to public

Image

Sean Weather 5/31

Image

Rochester People's Rally

Image

Religious leaders call for justice for George Floyd

Image

Rochester downtown under curfew Saturday night

Community Events