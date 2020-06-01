Clear

5 things to know for June 1: George Floyd, Antifa, coronavirus, WHO, G7 summit

In the midst of protests around the nation, moving scenes unfolded in New York and Coral Gables, Florida, when some of the cities' police officers knelt in solidarity with protesters.

It's bound to be another rough week in America. Here are some ways to help and support marginalized communities during these tumultuous, often downright painful times.

1. George Floyd

Protests over the death of George Floyd have spread through the US for six straight days now, culminating in both peaceful demonstrations and violent, fiery clashes between police and civilians. Over the weekend, ugly scenes unfolded in cities from coast to coast. Video from New York City appears to show a New York City Police Department truck plowing into a crowd. In Minnesota, a man who drove a tanker truck through a crowd of protesters has been charged with assault. Journalists in multiple cities have been arrested or assaulted while covering the protests. Businesses and buildings have gone up in flames. Widespread injuries have been reported, including at least seven police officers hurt in Boston. In Detroit, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed during a protest, though police couldn't confirm the victim was participating at the time. As a result, at least 40 cities have imposed curfews, and National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, the former officer who was shown on video kneeling on Floyd's neck before he died has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- two felonies where intent is a key element. Derek Chauvin's first court appearance is scheduled for June 8.

2. Antifa

In response to the widespread protests, President Trump tweeted the United States will designate Anifa as a terrorist organization. Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, is a broad, decentralized group of people with liberal-leaning beliefs that do not conform with the traditional Democratic Party platform. There are several issues with this. Chiefly, current and former government officials have said it would be unconstitutional to designate First Amendment-protected activity inside the US as terrorism. The law does allow foreign groups to carry the designation, because they don't fall under the same protections. Many experts see the President's claim as posturing rather than policy.

3. Coronavirus 

The CDC will resume regular press briefings on Covid-19 following a three-month absence amid discord between the agency and White House officials. The return to the public eye comes as the White House's own coronavirus task force is being phased out. There's been friction between the White House and the CDC ever since the agency botched an effort to distribute testing in early February, and then stressed the urgency of the coronavirus threat while the White House was attempting to downplay it. The global death toll from the virus now stands at 372,000, including more than 103,00 deaths in the US.

4. World Health Organization

The fast-moving developments over the weekend eclipsed an important piece of Friday afternoon news: President Trump announced he is cutting funding to the World Health Organization. This decision has sparked criticism and concern from health experts, US lawmakers and world leaders, who have questioned the wisdom of defunding the organization amid a pandemic. The WHO has been criticized for relying on official Chinese government figures about the virus -- numbers which many officials doubt are accurate.

5. G7 summit

This month's G7 summit has officially been postponed after it became clear that an in-person meeting of the world leaders would be nearly impossible in the current pandemic climate. President Trump has also said he wants to invite additional countries to the summit, including Russia, South Korea, Australia and India, which would take additional time and logistics to pull off. National security adviser Robert O'Brien said those countries have handled the pandemic "incredibly well," and the President likely thinks their participation would be useful. The meeting has now been moved to September.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

It's Pride Month

There won't be any parades or big gatherings, but Pride will go on.

Fishermen in Hawaii caught two yellowfin tuna totaling 220 pounds -- and used them to feed health care workers

Now that's sharing your bounty.

A 103-year-old woman beat Covid-19, and had an ice cold beer to celebrate

When you're 103 and kick Covid to the curb, you can drink whatever you want.

The pandemic isn't the only thing that's shaken the world this year

We're only halfway through 2020, but it feels like about 10 years' worth of stuff has happened. Here's a recap.

TODAY'S NUMBER

9

That's how many years it's been since the United States sent its own astronauts into space -- that is, before Saturday's historic SpaceX launch.The aerospace company successfully sent two NASA astronauts into Earth's orbit from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The astronauts are now safely aboard the International Space Station.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible -- even if you're choking on it -- until you let the sun in. Then you see it's everywhere."

Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who defended the nationwide protests in highly-shared op-ed for the Los Angeles Times.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

A BBC sports commentator calls Australia's penguin parade

Sports broadcasters continue to prove that they can turn anything into a high-stakes competitive event. All it takes is a little character. (Click here to view)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24850

Reported Deaths: 1050
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8393613
Ramsey3019124
Stearns202113
Nobles15395
Anoka139970
Dakota132755
Washington63632
Olmsted62610
Kandiyohi4961
Rice4622
Scott4262
Clay42328
Mower3182
Todd3160
Wright3131
Sherburne2432
Carver2102
Benton1773
Steele1580
Blue Earth1400
Martin1305
St. Louis11814
Freeborn1170
Pine890
Unassigned8910
Nicollet8710
Winona7915
Cottonwood750
Watonwan740
Carlton730
Crow Wing712
Otter Tail680
Goodhue663
Chisago611
Polk612
Lyon560
Itasca5410
Dodge520
Chippewa511
Morrison460
Meeker450
Le Sueur441
Douglas420
Becker400
Jackson390
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs191
Pennington190
Faribault180
Swift180
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Brown162
Sibley160
Beltrami150
Cass142
Norman130
Marshall120
Pipestone120
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Wadena100
Pope90
Aitkin80
Koochiching80
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Redwood50
Big Stone50
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Houston20
Hubbard20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19521

Reported Deaths: 535
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4227126
Woodbury275034
Black Hawk174644
Linn95577
Dallas90421
Marshall89416
Buena Vista7830
Johnson6149
Wapello59310
Muscatine55741
Crawford5162
Tama40327
Scott35910
Dubuque34418
Louisa34411
Sioux2750
Pottawattamie2638
Jasper26016
Washington1898
Wright1690
Plymouth1322
Warren1320
Allamakee1214
Story1151
Mahaska9410
Poweshiek908
Henry711
Bremer706
Des Moines631
Boone620
Clinton611
Taylor560
Clarke550
Guthrie503
Cedar471
Benton431
Webster401
Monroe385
Shelby370
Hamilton370
Jones360
Clayton353
Buchanan330
Iowa330
Osceola330
Marion320
Cerro Gordo291
Madison282
Cherokee280
Lee270
Fayette270
Jefferson270
Lyon240
Monona240
Winneshiek240
Harrison230
Davis220
Dickinson210
Grundy200
Mills190
Floyd191
Sac190
Humboldt180
Hardin170
Lucas170
Clay160
Butler161
Hancock160
Delaware150
Emmet150
Keokuk150
Appanoose153
Ida140
Franklin130
Page130
Greene130
Howard120
Cass120
Audubon121
Pocahontas120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Carroll100
Chickasaw100
Kossuth90
Adair90
Van Buren90
Union80
Adams70
Montgomery70
Palo Alto60
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Ringgold40
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 57°
Powerful storms and summer-like conditions are coming our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

